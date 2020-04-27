Damn The Debt! Full Speed Ahead!

The title of this article is a paraphrase of the famous quotation of the orders of Rear Admiral David Farragut during the Battle of Mobile Bay in 1864. Nowadays the US government is rushing headlong at full speed ahead deeper and deeper into debt in an attempt to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and the very serious financial crisis that first became evident with the repo crisis in September 2019.

More and More Debt

Earlier predictions of the CBO (Congressional Budget Office) for the federal debt now seem exceedingly optimistic. The debt, presently $24.7 trillion, will easily surpass $25 trillion in 2020 and may be over $30 trillion before the end of 2021. The lockdowns will surely result in lower tax income for the Treasury in 2020. The debt may exceed $40 trillion by 2025. Interest for the fiscal year 2020 is $ 479 billion. That figure may be even higher due to the recent Coronavirus and stimulus programs. The cost of servicing the debt will further increase as the debt increases.

Federal Debt: A Primer

The ratio of the debt to GDP, presently 115%, will continue to increase.

U.S. National Debt Clock : Real Time

At this rate the US will soon find itself in company with the likes of Italy.

The Fed Balance

At the same time as the federal debt increases the Fed balance will swell enormously due to the Treasury’s SPVs being activated and financed in large part by the Fed.

SVP action as of 22.04.2020I

It may not be the case that the Fed balance will be greater than GDP as in fact the balance of the BoJ is greater than the GDP of Japan. However, if GDP decreases to a certain extent due to the COVID-19 lockdowns and really large sums are required to stabilize the bond market as well as the stock markets via the purchase of ETFs, then the US might well follow the example of Japan. The figure of $6 trillion might well be the amount needed to finance the SVPs. The amount of corporate debt is presently increasing at a wild pace, thanks to encouragement from the Fed, and the terrain for the next bubble, even bigger than the present bubble, is being prepared. See the article entitled “Unprecedented Pace of Corporate Debt Issuance Has Crippled Corporate Fundamentals “. The crisis that we have now has not yet been overcome as the next crisis is already shaping up.

Federal Reserve Board - Recent balance sheet trends

Possible Consequences for the US Dollar

The Japanese yen has not collapsed because of the BoJ’s policy of buying government debt and ETFs even though growth has been stunted and inflation goals have not been reached. The question remains whether the US dollar can continue to be the dominant global reserve currency when the Fed keeps increasing the money supply to satisfy the demand for financing created by the Treasury’s need for funds to pay for all the programs and expenditures approved by the US government. It remains to be seen just how far the US can increase the amount of fiat currency in circulation without suffering the effects of effectively debasing the currency. As long as there is no viable alternative to the US dollar, it could keep its position as the most important global reserve currency. But it could obviously lose value in Forex markets if demand for US dollars should decrease.

What all this means for investors is that they should monitor the value of the US dollar in the Forex markets and possibly diversify their portfolios so that they are not entirely in US dollars. The problem with this suggestion is that other fiat currencies are worse off than the US dollar. Such being the case, one could always turn to physical gold. Gold mining stocks can still be had at a discount to the value of the gold in the ground that the mining companies have the rights to. If there is going to be strong inflation of the dollar in the near future, then gold is going to be the right place to have placed one’s money.

The price of gold has increased significantly in the last year despite the attempts of certain agents and various actors to hold down the price. Heinz Isler calls them the Phantom of the Opera.

The unemployment rate may reach the levels of the Great Depression in the 1930s as there were 4 million more unemployment compensation claims last week in addition to the millions of the previous three weeks for a total of 26 million due to the Coronavirus shutdowns, which have crushed the economy. Such a large number of unemployed workers bodes ill for the US consumption economy and may entail deflation for many items in the CPI.

As for the stock markets the government stimulus programs have encouraged what is probably a bear market rally while at the same time stabilizing the bond market. When the fundamentals of the economy together with the poor earnings of Q1 and Q2 finally become evident to investors, then the stock markets may resume the turndown registered starting in February, all the more so if corporation share buybacks fail to materialize. Selling into the rally may save further losses when the downward trend resumes in Q3 or sooner. Talk of a V-shaped recovery is just that and not much else. The recovery will be long and slow. If state governors prolong the shutdowns much longer, investors should reckon that depression conditions will be widespread throughout the country and not only on Wall Street. It is going to be a long hard slog. The economy is not going to be going ahead at full speed any time soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.



All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments. Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.



All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments.