For The Economy, Not All Is Lost

However, all is not lost. The data also show that some industries are still standing tall.

The data indicate that many industries are struggling because of the pandemic fallout.

One component of the leading economic indicators is the yield curve. Bond investors keep a close eye on this, as it illustrates the spread or difference between long-term interest rates and short-term ones. - Kenneth Fisher

On April 17, 2020, The Conference Board reported that the Leading Economic Index (LEI) dropped 6.7%, the Coincident Economic Index decreased 0.9%, and the Lagging Economic Index increased 1.2% for the six-month period ending March 2020.

What was your first reaction when you heard these numbers?

Obviously, you would be sensing a bearish market mood - because the drop in LEI - the main index - suggests a crushing slowdown. No visible signs of revival can only amplify this mood.

Image Source: The Conference Board

But did the market drop per your feelings?

No. On the contrary, it zapped up.

Why did this happen? As I've said in The Lead-Lag Report, markets often take some time to react to signals - and unless investors get a deep insight of what's happening behind the numbers, they will continue to trade based on their emotions. This is the time to get tactical and understand the numbers behind the macros. Let's do that:

Leading Economic Index Components

Image Source: The Conference Board

The biggest cause of worry here is the massive month-over-month spike in the average weekly initial unemployment claims. This number may plateau out, but it needs to start receding. The current situation is such that things may get worse before they get better. Oil companies and retail companies (among others) are facing the risk of bankruptcy and analysts are already predicting that the next wave to flatten would be the surge in bankruptcies. Unemployment led to a fall in demand and this was the reason why the ISM New Orders Index took a sharp knock.

Building Permits dropped sharply from 1.55 million in Jan to 1.35 million in March 2020. This indicator is influenced by interest rates, local factors, and the state of the economy. Interest rates are very low these days and the drop in permits is likely because of the COVID-19 pandemic. These data can turn around quickly once things clear up and all investors must watch for a turnaround. Here's a bunch of homebuilding companies that can be tracked.

The Average Consumer Expectations for Business indicator reflect the consumers' six-month outlook for business environment, income, and employment. It has dropped sharply month-over-month from 0.94 to -0.63 and is likely to fall further if the pandemic situation is not resolved soon. A poor perception of the economy by consumers is bad news, because people may start conserving cash and start leading frugal lives (at least in the near term).

I've ignored positive contributors such as the interest rate spread, manufacturers' new orders for consumer goods, materials and nondefense goods, because there was a flurry of activity in April 2020 that could skew the data going forward.

Coincident Economic Index Components

Image Source: The Conference Board

A sharp drop in industrial production from 109.582 in February to 103.664 in March 2020 paints a grim picture. The problem is a lack of demand (except for essentials). Adding to the seriousness is the fact that there is no clarity on the situation. Data of coincident indicators such as nonagricultural payroll employees, personal income, and manufacturing and trade sales were benign and did not indicate much.

Lagging Economic Index Components

Image Source: The Conference Board

The lagging indicators signal trouble on the employment front - the average duration of employment has dropped from 21.9 weeks in Jan to 17.1 weeks in March 2020. April 2020 is likely to be worse and until the situation clears up, there's no predicting where this number will fall to.

A significant fall in the average prime rate by banks from 4.75% in Feb to 3.81% in March 2020 spells good news for corporate profits. However, the advantage has been erased because of the low demand. Companies in the eCommerce, healthcare, hygiene, essential supplies, and SaaS domain can benefit nevertheless.

The sharp spurt in outstanding commercial and industrial loans suggests troubled times for banks and private lenders. A drop in services CPI from 3.1 in February to 2.5 in March 2020 signals that service companies have dropped prices because of low demand.

Summing Up

Remember that there's a disconnect between the economic reality and how the market is melting up or down in double-quick-time. It also appears that things will head downhill before clawing back up. So, absorb the analysis but do not be in a rush to act without having defined risk triggers like the ones I track in The Lead-Lag Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.