Launching Beating The Market: A Community For Investors Striving To Outperform The Market

In this article, I will share with you how I can serve you to be an investor on par with the likes of Peter Lynch and Warren Buffett.

I have been a member of this community for more than five years, during which I have grown to see the immense value in the site.

Introduction to "Beating the Market"

My name is Louis A. Stevens, and I'm the CEO/Founder of L.A. Stevens Investments. Beating the Market is a service for investors looking to purchase dividend stocks, high-growth stocks, and a blend of the two in pursuit of outperforming the S&P 500 Index Fund.

Before I get into exactly what my service will provide you and how my service will serve you, let me share a little about myself.

A Little About Myself And My Process

I began my investing journey at a very young age, receiving shares of Walmart from my grandparents. For years, I sat in front of CNBC watching the tickers roll by as my dad and uncle would ask me the prices of various companies. This began a fascination with the markets that would span my entire lifetime. Though I'm still the boy in front of the television deep down, my investment process has become significantly more sophisticated, as a result of my years of investing my own money (earned as a U.S. Army Engineer Officer), and as a result of my formal education in which I received an MBA from the University of Florida.

The thoughts and processes you will find in my analysis are the result of many years of research and the aforementioned formal education. My collective education and investing experiences have allowed me to develop a proprietary valuation model, the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, which I have shared openly with the readers of my public content, but now will exclusively share with members of Beating the Market in a digital format.

The valuation model and my entire process for investing revolves around two key concepts: Free cash flow and the growth thereof. And I have created a system of analysis whereby I'm able to identify stocks which are being underpriced relative to the strength and growth of their free cash flow. You can witness my system's results in action by simply clicking on my "coverage" in my profile. There you will see consistent outperformance due in large part to the implementation of my valuation model.

Alright, so now that you know a little about me and my thinking when I purchase a company (i.e., a stock), let's get into what you should expect from me as I serve you in Beating The Market.

What To Expect From Me

Before I begin discussing components of Beating the Market in detail, I would like to share with you an outline of what you should expect, should you allow us to serve you in bettering your investment operations, and ultimately striving to beat the market.

The Kind of Investments We Make And Research

What To Expect: By The Numbers

Access to my market-beating L.A. Stevens Investment Fund holdings. Access to market-beating dividend portfolios, market-beating capital appreciation portfolios, and a blended portfolio (which includes a balance of the prior two portfolios). Access to the digitized version of my proprietary valuation technique, which has enabled me to beat the market through one of the worst stock market declines in recorded history. To be clear, you will be granted access to the valuation model, in which you simply plug and play numbers. You also will receive comprehensive tutorials as to how to use it, so that you can make investment decisions on your own. Institutional quality education. Ever wonder how the smart money on Wall Street thinks about investing? We know exactly how they think, and we will share these practices with you. A personal relationship with Louis Stevens, who will be available for questions and discussions as frequently as possible. Virtual Zoom Meetings, at which I will open the floor to questions and discuss my perspective on the trajectory of our investment operations.

For now, let's start from the top!

Louis, Why Are You Launching This Service?

First and foremost, I'm launching the service to put the power of individual stock investing into the hands of the masses. L.A. Stevens Investments is an equity research firm first, which seeks to provide individual investors with the tools to outperform the S&P 500 Index, thereby securing their and their family's financial future.

Alright, Louis, So How Will You Help Me Get Closer To Beating The Market?

Here's an overview, after which I will delve more deeply into a few of the points.

My and my team's understanding of what drives stocks higher is backed by decades of experience as well as formal training in finance through my MBA at the University of Florida. I have digitized this understanding and have made it exclusively available to my Beating The Market subscribers. No. 3 is important. I do not necessarily want to create an investing dependence on myself. I want you to subscribe for a year or two years, during which I will not only show you what to buy, but also how I select stocks. I have six years of higher education (a BA and an MBA), during which I have been formally trained in corporate finance and accounting. Along with this education, I have nearly two decades of individual stock ownership. I also regularly teach pupils how to buy great stocks. So in a sense, working with me and my team will be like getting six years of formal education in investing coupled with decades of individual stock ownership. Put another way, it will be like condensing decades into a year or so. Now, to be clear, if you would simply like us to assist in leading your investment operations, we are more than happy to do so. We'd love to work with on for many years to come. So while, yes, I will show you exactly what to buy, I also will teach you how, so that after a year or two, you can go off and be a better investor .

My Understanding Of What Drives Stocks Higher

Over the past few years, I have developed a systematic approach to investing that revolves around a few very simple metrics. Many of you may be familiar with this approach, as you've seen it employed in my L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, which I include in many of my articles.

Along with my software engineer team, I coded this valuation technique into my website, and this is just one tool to which you will have exclusive access should you decide to join Beating the Market.

Now, while I can distill investing into a very simple, shall we say "soft-science," there are numerous other implicit cues that I have learned over time. That is, in many instances, good investments are so plainly obvious that I don't even need to run them through my valuation model.

Joining Beating the Market will grant you access into the way I think about stocks, allowing you master the art such that you can identify good buys without really any calculations at all. In joining Beating the Market, you will have direct access to me via our chat room, wherein I will teach you what good investing looks like. Further, I plan to host "virtual shareholder meetings," at which you will have the opportunity to ask questions regarding individual stocks and my thinking on investing.

Access To The L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

If you decide to join my team and myself in Beating The Market, you will immediately be granted exclusive access to the digitized version of the valuation model. Along with the lessons I plan to impart on all of my subscribers, you will be capable of valuing 50 companies in a day with ease. Of course, there's nuance to every company and a mechanical use of its financials would not yield perfectly desirable results, but that's why we will communicate and work together as frequently as possible.

The valuation model, which you've seen used throughout my articles, is, again, entirely exclusive to Beating the Market and L.A. Stevens Investments.

You won't find it anywhere else!

Outperforming the Market

One of our sole objectives (though not a guarantee by any means, as such a guarantee would be disingenuous) is to outperform the market whether through dividend-paying stocks or through high-growth stocks, just as our mentors (Lynch and Buffett) before us strived to do.

I work tirelessly and obsessively every day to beat the market, while achieving income goals or "finding the next Amazon" goals. My team and myself look at ourselves as the '96 Bulls. We are here to win. We are here to bring you aboard a championship team.

And while nothing is guaranteed, this is our mindset.

I'm Not Here To Create Dependency On My Services

Now, if you want to continue working with us for years for the latest investment ideas, then by all means, please stick with us. Your support would mean the world. However, it's a significant objective of mine to create independent thinkers who understand how to run the "business of their portfolio" as well or better than I run my own fund.

By the end of the first year with Beating the Market, I want you to understand thoroughly what a great stock looks like as well as what a bad stock looks like. By the end of your time with me and my team, you will know what a good stock looks like before even calculating its projected returns.

Now, to be clear, if you don't want to learn and just want us to lead your investment operations, we are more than happy to do so.

It'd be pretty unwise of us to tell you otherwise! If you'd like to just lurk and profit from some of our market-beating picks, then we'd welcome you with open arms, and we'd be glad to work with you for years, if not decades.

Information on Pricing

Join now with my Legacy Launch offer of $29/month or $249/year to lock in 25% savings for the lifetime of your membership.

This offer is only available for the first 25 subscribers. Join now to see my latest ideas with a risk-free two week trial.

Once the first 25 subscribers have joined, our membership will run at $39/month and $349/ year.

Here’s a Rundown of Our Strategic Objectives:

1) We start by identifying stocks with growth that will continue regardless of market conditions. Our success in doing so is once again evidenced by my coverage history, which we invite readers to peruse.

2) We identify those that are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value.

3) We compile these companies into a portfolio. Our objective with this portfolio is to allow these companies to grow and mature into the home runs we’re confident they will become.

4) We compile this portfolio with a “lead time.” A lead time in business is the time it takes for a product to reach the market and become viable to the consumer. Based on your specific needs, we can shorten or lengthen this lead time by designing portfolios with heavier dividend growth stock weightings or with heavier growth stock weightings.

5) For those with shorter time horizons, we provide recommendations in such a way that you can customize your portfolio with safe dividend stocks that won’t implode on you during a recession. These are safe, conservative, and durable companies that will very likely grow their dividends annually throughout your lifetime and into the lifetimes of your children and their children.

Concluding Thoughts

If this all sounds appealing to you, then begin working with me and my team today. We would be honored to be able to serve you through one of the most powerful vehicles for wealth creation available, i.e., stocks.

Yours in service,

