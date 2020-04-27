Philip Morris: What Has The Market Been Smoking?

Yet, its price hasn't been as resilient as I would have imagined. I believe the market's perception of tobacco stocks is wrong.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

In December, I wrote an article stating that Philip Morris (PM) was a fantastic SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) stock. Since then, the stock has returned -10.39% while the S&P 500 is down 9.7%. That's after me saying that "With a recent surge in momentum, it might be the last chance for investors to get in at such a good price". Oh well, man plans, god laughs, as we say. PM is currently trading at $73.06 and yields 6.4%. Our MAD Scores gives PM a Dividend Strength score of 60 and a Stock Strength score of 70.

Given the stellar quarter PM has had, proving that its reduced risk iQos is taking multiple markets by storm, I must ask one question: What has the market been smoking? PM is a total bargain at 6.4%. The company is totally committed to its dividend and is proving that it will remain relevant as a cash-generating business for years to come.

With such a yield, one only needs to ask: will the dividend be paid for the upcoming years? Dividend growth is mostly irrelevant on such high yields.

The answer is yes. PM will continue to pay its dividend. If you're within 10 years of retirement, capital gains and dividend growth will slowly become less relevant to dividend investors, as current yield becomes more important on any subsequent purchases.

It is also a good opportunity to "trade up" the yield ladder, cashing out some low yield positions and moving into higher yield positions, especially if you are short of your income goals or want to maximize your dividend potential. These are topics that Sam & I will cover in detail in upcoming months, but mentioning it might be enough for some of you to make necessary adjustments.

Source: mad-dividends.com

In this article, I will present Philip Morris's dividend profile before considering its potential market beating performance in the upcoming quarters.

Dividend Strength

Dividend strength is a concept which ties in dividend safety, dividend growth potential, and dividend yield.

It is extremely rare to see stocks with very low payout ratios, high dividend yields, and high dividend growth potential (although it does happen).

Thankfully, this isn't necessary, if a stock has high - but manageable - payout ratios but a high yield, it probably doesn't need to grow its dividend much to be a satisfying investment.

On the other hand, if it has a low yield, the low payout ratios will allow the company to grow the dividend by more than earnings and cash flow growth as it matures.

Both are worth considering depending on your situation. To learn more about this, I suggest our SA classic article "Dividend Investing For Individuals Like You & Me".

Dividend Safety

Philip Morris has an earnings payout ratio of 100%. This makes PM's payout ratio better than 15% of dividend stocks.

PM pays 72% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 11% of dividend stocks.

PM pays 86% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 24% of dividend stocks.

31/12/2015 31/12/2016 31/12/2017 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 Dividends $4.0400 $4.1200 $4.2200 $4.4900 $4.6200 Net Income $4.42 $4.48 $3.88 $5.08 $4.61 Payout Ratio 92% 92% 109% 89% 101% Cash From Operations $5.03 $5.19 $5.77 $6.10 $6.43 Payout Ratio 81% 80% 74% 74% 72% Free Cash Flow $3.69 $3.75 $4.06 $4.62 $5.38 Payout Ratio 110% 110% 104% 97% 86%

Source: mad-dividends.com

What we see is that over the past 5 years, PM's payout ratio has always been between 90% and 100% of earnings, 70% and 80% of operating cash flow and 85% and 110% of free cash flow.

At first glance, these numbers seem quite stretched, but a closer inspection shows that operating cash flow and free cash flow have been constantly on the rise and have been growing faster than the dividend. Over the past 5 years, PM's dividend safety has actually increased.

These numbers are extremely encouraging and reflect PM's policy to return near all of its capital to shareholders in the form of a dividend. The numbers tell a totally different story to the one we get to read in the media: PM's business is growing consistently and doing really well, despite volume declines.

Furthermore, PM has an interest coverage ratio of 13x which is better than 80% of stocks. This level of coverage is very satisfying and puts at bay the risk of debt infringing the dividend.

The company makes enough to service its total debt payments 2x. This is a better debt service coverage ratio than 30% of stocks.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like PM's dividend is safe. Obviously, the payout ratios are stretched and the company would have trouble dealing with a decline in operating cash flow or free cash flow, but given the strong first quarter results, during which PM beat on revenues and earnings, it seems unlikely that this will happen, even amid the pandemic. Management reaffirmed their commitment to the dividend. When the numbers say that the dividend can be afforded and management is committed to it, usually the outcome is quite straightforward: the dividend will be paid.

Dividend Potential

Philip Morris has a dividend yield of 6.4% which is higher than 84% of US dividend-paying stocks. This dividend yield is significantly higher than PM's 10-year median dividend yield of 4.4%. In fact, on 98.8% of trading days in the last 10 years, PM's dividend yield has been lower than it currently is. Needless to say, this is an extremely unusual yield for PM.

Source: mad-dividends.com

I find it interesting that during the 5 years, while PM's dividend has become safer, its yield has gone higher. While PM's prospects of evolving beyond smokable products have increased, its price has worsened. When you look at it like this, maybe you too will start asking: what has the market been smoking.

The dividend grew 3% during the last 12 months which is in line with the company's 5-year average dividend growth of 3%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

During the last 5 years, free cash flow per share has increased by 7% per share, outpacing the rate of growth in the dividend. But many investors look at earnings payout ratio first - ignoring the fact that dividends are a cash flow line item and not an income statement item - which will likely keep PM's dividend growth capped at a low 2-3% per year for the foreseeable future.

Nonetheless, when you can get a 6.4% yield on a defensive consumer staple stock, you don't really need any dividend growth, so the 2-3% really adds up.

I'm quite satisfied with PM's dividend potential given its high yield.

Dividend Summary

PM has a dividend strength score of 60/100. Its high payout ratios cannot be discarded and drag down the stock's dividend strength score. However, the company has proven time and time again that it is well able to pay its dividend, with its numbers improving over the past 5 years, which nobody who has read tobacco headlines in the past 5 years could ever guess.

For dividend investors, having a position in a tobacco stock like PM at current prices can only make sense.

Stock Strength

I must say I really like the look of PM for dividend investors at current prices. But what of its prospects relative to the market? The stock has not shown as much resilience as I would have expected during the pandemic.

What I'm about to say is pure speculation and could be well off the mark, so please consider it with sufficient distance. In my mind, the relative lack of resilience of tobacco stocks is psychological. The current market woes have as main antagonist a virus that causes respiratory disease. Anyone looking at the situation from a rational point of view would believe that humans would stop or reduce their consumption of products which reduce their respiratory capacity, like say, cigarettes.

However, this would be a deep misunderstanding of human nature. If anything in times of stress, habits, bad or good is reinforced. If you want to read an academic paper, you can read this one. If you want to read a few good books on habit formation, you can read Wendy Wood's "Good Habits, Bad Habits", or Charles Duhigg's "The Power of Habit".

But for the purpose of this analysis, the key takeaway is that under stress, we stick to our habits.

Anecdotally, this has been verified in several of PM's markets. In France, following border closures, domestic sales of cigarettes increased by 30%, the exact amount estimated to be bought by Frenchmen living close to countries with cheaper tobacco (Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Spain, and Italy all have cheaper cigarettes than France). They can no longer buy over the border, so do they stop buying? Of course not, even if cigarettes can cost 80% more in France than in Luxembourg or Spain.

The numbers in this article by Quartz show that "smokers haven't been quitting due to coronavirus".

So, the challenge for PM is not that its business isn't resilient during this pandemic, it is. PM's challenge is that the market doesn't appreciate this.

This can create an opportunity. We are entering one of the most important earning announcement weeks, with many large S&P 500 companies reporting earnings. I believe that if the market turns sour, investors will have to look twice at which businesses are actually holding up the best. PM should be on that list.

But let's turn away from qualitative analysis to the factors, value, momentum, and quality, and see what they have to say.

Value

PM has a P/E of 15.85x

P/S of 3.85x

P/CFO of 11.36x

Dividend yield of 6.4%

Buyback yield of -1.04%

Shareholder yield of 5.36%.

According to these values, PM is more undervalued than 67% of stocks, which is encouraging. PM is trading at 15x earnings and 11x cash flow while boasting a 6.4% dividend yield.

Source: mad-dividends.com

These ratios are significantly below the stock's 5-year average PE of 20. PM doesn't like dirt-cheap by any means, but it is quite a bit cheaper than the median US stock, placing itself in the 1/3rd of cheapest stocks based on our value factor.

PM offers some value at current prices, which investors should appreciate in these current times. Overvalued stocks will be hung out to dry if things get worse, while relatively undervalued stocks should hold up best.

Value Score: 67/100

Momentum

Philip Morris trades at $73.06 and is down -17.89% these last 3 months, -9.99% these last 6 months & -13.32% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This gives it better momentum than 64% of stocks. Stocks in the top third of momentum in the current environment have a very similar profile to that of the S&P 500 as an index. In April, PM has lagged the index and has a momentum profile slightly lower than the S&P 500. For me, this has created an opportunity for investors looking for an investment at the turn of the month. All this has happened while PM's relative price momentum remains superior to 64% of the stock market, holding up relatively well, all things considered.

Momentum score: 64/100

Quality

PM has a negative gearing ratio because of its negative equity, which makes analyzing it tough. The company's liabilities have increased by 4% over the course of the last 12 months.

The company's operating cash flow can cover 19.2% of liabilities, which is better liability coverage than 70% of stocks. This superior coverage is also shown in the company's 13x interest coverage. Each dollar of assets generates $0.7 in revenue, which is better than 60% of stocks, and the mark of a high quality business.

It depreciates 113.1% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 48% of stocks. PM has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -11.0%, which is better than 60% of companies. This makes PM's quality better than 50% of stocks.

Negative Equity stocks are unjustly penalized in our Quality score, which includes gearing ratios and return on equity. Sam & I are currently backtesting different adjustments we can make to consider this and incorporate it into the scoring process. If this negative impact wouldn't be taken into account, we'd find that PM likely has a quality score in the 60-70 region. I see no real red flags with PM's quality and believe it to be a well-run business.

Quality Score: 50/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 70/100 which is encouraging. Obviously, PM is still held back by market perception of tobacco stocks, without this impacting the stock's relative momentum in a dramatic way. I believe PM has quite good chances of doing better than the market in upcoming months and see it as unlikely that it would do worse.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 60 and a stock strength of 70, Philip Morris is a great choice for dividend investors. I believe the market is dead wrong about tobacco stocks, but this could continue for a while. I really dislike the smell of cigarette smoke and think the products are vile, life-taking products. That isn't enough for us to not be investors, and PM's resilience should give it a spot in most dividend investors' portfolios. That being said, I respect all people who cannot bring themselves to purchase cigarette stocks, everyone should only do that which they are comfortable with.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.