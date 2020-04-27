Evolution Mining: Digging Into The Q3 Results

The Q1 earnings season for the precious metals space (GDX) has finally begun, and investors may be in store for the best quarter in over five years for the gold miners given the gold price's floor near $1,500/oz in the quarter. Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF) is the first name to report for this period, with its fiscal Q3 2020 earnings out last week, and thus far, the company is on track to meet its ambitious guidance provided last June. The Australian miner reported gold production of 165,000 ounces in fiscal Q3 at all-in sustaining costs of US$634/oz, placing the company among the lowest-cost gold miners in the sector, despite a year of massive spending with over US$165 million spent on sustaining and development capital in the first three quarters of FY-2020. Based on the company's solid results and potential future growth, if their Red Lake bet pays off, I see the company as one of the most attractive miners in the sector, and I would view pullbacks towards the US$2.70 level as buying opportunities. All figures are based on an Australian Dollar to US Dollar Ratio of 0.64.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Evolution Mining came out with very ambitious FY-2020 guidance in Q2 of last year, projecting FY-2020 gold production of 725,000 to 775,000 ounces at A$915/oz. Unfortunately, all-in sustaining costs are tracking quite a bit above this figure and will likely come in closer to A$1,000/oz due to increased royalties related to a higher gold price, and lower by-product credits. However, these costs are still some of the lowest costs in the industry even if guidance isn't met, and therefore, investors shouldn't get too hung up on a miss on cost guidance. Ultimately, I would much rather see a company swing for the fences and come up a little short, than set the bar extremely low at the industry norm and then step over it. Let's take a closer look at how the company's costs stack up to peers below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart above, Evolution Mining is ranked in top 5% of companies from a cost standpoint, and was only behind Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) and Polyus Gold (OTCPK:OPYGY) for costs last year, giving the company a #3 rank for costs among 52 gold producers. Fortunately for Evolution Mining, Kirkland Lake Gold will get booted out of its #1 spot following the integration of Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) as costs will be diluted going forward, given that Detour Lake is a much higher-cost mine at above $1,000/oz. Therefore, the company is grappling with Polyus Gold for the lowest costs in the sector and is clearly a leader, whether guidance is met or not. The company noted in their most recent report that costs should come in near A$1,000/oz for FY-2020, and this would translate to all-in sustaining costs of US$640/oz, which is a margin of nearly 60% on all gold ounces sold using a conservative $1,500/oz gold price. These costs are a country mile ahead of the industry average at US$980/oz, meaning that Evolution is well insulated against gold price weakness, yet remains head and shoulders above the industry in the margin department in periods of gold price strength. Let's take a closer look at the company's operations below:

(Source: Company News Release)

The backbone of Evolution Mining's operations is the Cowal Mine in Australia, which was practically stolen from Barrick Gold (GOLD) at the depths of the 2015 gold bear market in 2015. Evolution Mining scooped up the mine for just US$550 million below $1,200/oz, and the mine has paid off in spades since. The mine is on track to produce 260,000 ounces of gold in FY-2020 at all-in sustaining costs of US$610/oz based on guidance, which will yield net mine cash flow of over US$480 million year-to-date, and the mine should hit US$600 million in operating cash flow before the year is out. Since the 2015 acquisition, the mine has generated a net mine cash flow of over US$400 million. This means that the investment is almost fully paid off, and Cowal still has the potential for another decade of mine life given the 8.6 million-ounce resource upgrade in Q1. The mine's fiscal Q3 2020 gold production came in at 60,000 ounces at $659/oz, and year-to-date gold production sits at 201,000 ounces of gold at $601/oz, on track to meet guidance.

(Source: Mining-Journal.com)

(Source: Company's Resource & Reserve Statement)

Moving over to the company's Mungari Mine, we've also seen a solid start to the year, with 96,000 ounces of gold produced year-to-date at all-in sustaining costs of $808/oz. Therefore, the company is well on track to hit FY-2020 guidance of 120,000 ounces of gold production at US$803/oz. The company is on track to reach the high-grade Boomer vein, with vein access expected in fiscal Q4 that should allow for a strong fiscal Q4 for the mine as well. Meanwhile, the White Foil open-pit had a solid quarter with relatively strong grades of 2.05 grams per tonne gold. This is a marked improvement from fiscal Q2 mined grades of 1.97 grams per tonne gold, and fiscal Q1 mined grades of 1.88 grams per tonne gold. While the mine is not the lowest-cost operation by any means in the company's portfolio, it continues to be a solid contributor to cash-flow, with net mine cash-flow year-to-date of US$46.6 million. Let's take a look at the company's progression of net mine cash flow below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart above, net mine cash flow has continued to trend higher for Evolution Mining, up from A$158.3 million in fiscal Q1 2018, to a new high of A$207.4 million in fiscal Q1 2020. While the most recent two quarters have trended lower from fiscal Q1 levels for net mine cash flow despite a higher gold price, it's important to note that sustaining/development capital has jumped significantly in the periods, up from A$71.3 million in fiscal Q1 2020, to A$98.4 million in fiscal Q3 2020. Therefore, while fiscal Q3 was quite weak from a net mine cash flow standpoint, this is mostly due to a period of significant expansion capital for the company. This should not spook investors, as the most attractive companies, in my opinion, are those that re-invest capital at a rapid rate into their businesses. This is how true growth companies are born as long as the management team is prudent with its growth and makes calculated bets.

(Source: Evolution Mining, Red Lake Dore Bar)

Those following the sector closely may know that Evolution Mining's most recent gamble is on the other side of the world in Red Lake, Ontario, as the company snapped up Newmont's (NEM) Red Lake Mine late last year for US$375 million. The company plans to spend more than US$100 million in capital and US$50 million in exploration at the project and has put forth an aggressive turnaround plan with a goal of 200,000 ounces per year at below $1,000/oz all-in sustaining costs by FY-2024. Given that Red Lake is expected to produce just 25,000 ounces of gold in fiscal Q4, this is an ambitious goal for Evolution. However, the company has proven that it can turn around less-desired assets based on their Cowal acquisition in 2015, so it would be silly to count them out just yet on their enthusiastic plans.

(Source: Company Presentation)

It is worth noting that if the company does manage to hit its goal at Red Lake, this will be a drag on the company's margins, given that their current production profile is below US$700/oz, and the Red Lake goal is sub US$1,000/oz. However, this would likely allow for a further re-rating for the company as this is a potential path forward for Evolution Mining to become a one million-ounce per year gold producer by FY-2024. Besides, Evolution Mining already has some of the best costs in the industry, so a slight step up on costs to increase production and overall cash-flow is not the end of the world.

(Source: Company Fact Sheet)

Based on a solid first few quarters in FY-2020 for Evolution Mining and an aggressive growth plan at Red Lake, I see the stock as one of the most attractive names in the sector to buy on dips. Evolution Mining benefits from industry-leading margins, and a management team that has proven they can deliver on their plans long-term. Therefore, I believe that investors can discount the slight miss we'll likely see for FY-2020, especially considering that some of this was due to higher royalties with a strong gold price, outside of Evolution's control. Given that the stock has had a strong run off of its mid-March lows, I see no reason to chase the stock above US$3.35. However, any 20% pullbacks to the US$2.70 area will likely be buying opportunities going forward.

