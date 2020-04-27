Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of April 2020

Junior lithium miner company news - AVZ Minerals positive Manono DFS post-tax NPV10% of US$1,028m, post tax IRR 33%. European Metals takes on CEZ as a 51% partner at Cinovec.

Lithium market: Morningstar: "A transformational decade for lithium, as demand will grow over 6 times 2019 levels. Lithium is in the early phases of a once in a century demand transformation.

Lithium prices were slightly down for the month.

Welcome to the April 2020 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. I have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2021/22 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that most of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid and late 2020's to supply the booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance, and a longer time frame.

April was a busy month for the junior lithium miners, including AVZ Minerals releasing their DFS and European Metals taking on CEZ as a 51% partner at Cinovec for Euro 29.1m.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During April, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were down 2.15%. Lithium hydroxide prices were down 0.29%. Spodumene (5% min) prices were down 1.48%.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$8.25/kg (US$8,250/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$9.75/kg (US$9,750/t), both lower from last month.

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence has March prices at US$7,077 for Li carbonate, US$9,286 for Li hydroxide, and US$430 for spodumene (6%).

Lithium hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Lithium carbonate, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Source: Fastmarkets

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read my "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of April 2019" article. Highlights include:

Report - "Lithium prices to lift after 2021. The report said prices should rise by 2025 to around US$10,400/t on the back of higher electric vehicle sales, with shortages of this chemical possible by 2023."

Morgan Stanley - China's extension of EV subsidies lifts sentiment for lithium producers.

Chris Berry: Expect lithium recovery by end of 2021.

Three Korean battery makers to continue massive investment in 2020.

SK Innovation clinches EV battery deal from BAIC for BAIC's higher end EVs.

BMI - Global megafactory count reaches 130 by 2030 - That's enough for 43 million EVs pa, averaging 55 kWh each.

BMI forecasts the lithium market to move more into balance in 2021 to 2022, before seeing a structural deficit emerge from 2023 onwards.

Morningstar Inc. sees "a transformational decade for lithium, as demand will grow over six times 2019 levels...is in the early phases of a once in a century demand transformation."

Argentina lithium miners allowed to recommence operations.

Junior lithium miners company news

Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] [LN:RIO] (RIO)

Rio owns a large lithium deposit called Jadar, which is yet to be developed. Jadar is a unique, world-class lithium-borate deposit near the town of Loznica in Serbia.

On March 30, Rio Tinto announced:

COVID-19 update. Rio Tinto chief executive J-S Jacques said "COVID-19 is a human tragedy and we all have to play our part as the pandemic spreads. Rio Tinto's first priority remains the health and safety of all of our employees and communities. During these uncertain times, we continue to deliver products to our customers supported by our global sales and marketing teams. "We have taken extensive measures across the business to help protect our people and communities, and have increased these as the pandemic spreads, in line with guidance or directives from governments and advice from international health organisations on best practice.

Bacanora Lithium [LSE-AIM:BCN] [GR:2F9] (OTC:BCLMF)

No significant news for the month.

Investors can view the Company's latest presentation here.

Note: Ganfeng and Hanwa have a see-through ownership of more than 50% of Sonora.

Catalysts include:

2020 - Possible further project financing announcements for Sonora, and/or Zinnwald.

Q3 2020 - Sonora project construction completion due.

2021 - Plan to commence Sonora production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage two 35,000 tpa.

Core Lithium Ltd. (formerly Core Exploration) [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX] (OTCPK:CORX)(OTCPK:CXOXF)

Core 100% own the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory Australia. Significantly they already have an off-take partner with China's Yahua ($2.4b market cap, large lithium producer). The Company states they have a "high potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatites."

On March 26, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Finniss lithium project update." Highlights include:

"Core's short-to-medium-term objectives are currently not anticipated to be significantly impacted by COVID-19.

Majority of near-term milestones, including Mineral Resource estimate upgrade, updated mine plan and updated Feasibility Study, not reliant on field work.

Core's Asian partners and strategic investors are beginning to return to normal following Chinese New Year and local response to COVID-19;

Core is advancing discussions with additional potential offtake and financing partners.

Core has commenced engagement with the Federal Government's newly established Critical Minerals Facilitation Office.

Core is well capitalised with cash on hand of $4 million at 31 December 2019.

Core is able to fund existing key milestones and deliver a construction and finance ready project in 2020."

On April 3, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Key NT Government approvals received for Finniss Lithium Project." Highlights include:

"NT Government approves Core's Mine Management Plan [MMP] for Finniss Lithium Project.

Regulatory approvals now in place to commence construction and operation of the first lithium project in the NT.

Core is on track to be construction-ready in 2020.

Core is positioned at the front of the line of new global lithium producers."

On April 15, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "DMS produces 6.0% Li2O concentrate at +70% recovery."

Investors can read a company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

Q2 2020 - Resource estimate. Followed by Feasibility Study for the Finniss Lithium Project.

Q2 2020 - Initial fieldwork on the Adelaide River Gold Project.

Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (took over Kidman Resources)

The Mt Holland Lithium Project is a 50/50 JV between Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFF) and SQM (SQM), located in Western Australia. There is also a proposal for a refinery located in WA. Wesfarmers acquired 100% of the shares in Kidman for A$1.90 per share, for US$545 million in total.

On March 30, Wesfarmers announced:

Wesfarmers agrees to sell 5.2 percent of Coles Group. Wesfarmers today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with two lead managers to sell 5.2 percent of the issued capital of Coles Group Limited [ASX:COL] [Coles].

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Final investment decision on Mt Holland.

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF)

On April 9, Sayona Mining announced: "Authier approval process on track." Highlights include:

"Feedback received from Québec's Ministry of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change [MELCC] concerning Authier Lithium Project's environmental impact study [EIS].

MELCC response received on time and as per schedule; Sayona advancing project in accordance with planned timelines for benefit of Québec."

On April 16, Sayona Mining announced:

Managing Director's update: Québec prepares for post-pandemic future....Québec mines reopening from 15 April 2020, with strict measures in place to protect against COVID‐19 pandemic.

Investors can read the Company presentation here, and my Trend Investing CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Authier permitting. Possible project financing and off-take. Result of NAL bid.

Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project permitting. Possible off-take or financing announcements.

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

On April 22, Lithium Power International announced: "Activity report for the quarter ended March 2020." Highlights include:

"On 4 February 2020, the Maricunga Project's Environmental Impact Assessment [EIA] was approved by Chilean authorities following a 15-month review process.

The Engineering, Procurement and Construction [EPC] bidding process, and the project financing process are both well underway.

The Chilean State-owned mining company, CODELCO, continues to make progress on its due diligence involving the work undertaken by the project's joint venture, Minera Salar Blanco S.A. [MSB]. The legal component has been completed and the technical component is advancing.

Exploration on the Greenbushes tenements in Western Australia [WA] produced interesting results from the laterite and soil sampling completed in forested areas. Sampling contained lithium values as high as 71ppm.

All WA exploration activities have been suspended due to COVID-19 and will be reassessed once conditions are normalised.

Reviews have been undertaken of all operational divisions in light of COVID-19. The Company remains focused on maximising shareholder value during this challenging period."

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Possible off-take partner and funding announcements for Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile.

Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF) (OTCQX:MLNLF)

Millennial has tenements at the Pastos Grande Lithium Project and the Cauchari East Lithium Project, in Argentina.

No news for the month.

You can view the Company's latest investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Pilot plant trials to be completed. Possible off-take agreements and project funding.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

No news for the month.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here, and an excellent video here. My CEO interview is available on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 Environmental Impact Assessment and permitting approval expected. Possible project partner/funding announcements.

H1 2020 - Feasibility Study due.

Mali Lithium Limited (OTC:EEYMF) (ASX:MLL) (Formerly Birimian Ltd.)

On April 6, Mali Lithium Limited announced:

Board Restructure and Cost Savings. Mali Lithium Ltd wishes to advise that it has acted to reduce expenditure, preserve cash and direct more management focus towards the Company's gold tenements as the Goulamina Lithium Project Feasibility Study draws to its conclusion. The Goulamina Lithium Project Definitive Feasibility Study ('DFS') is almost complete and technical activity on the project will be minimal for the balance of 2020. Receipt of assay results has been slow in the current environment and a Resource upgrade will be published when available and prior to the release of the DFS.

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

Q2, 2020 - DFS due for the Goulamina Lithium Project.

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

AVZ owns 65% of the Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the DRC.

On April 2, AVZ Minerals announced: "Yibin Tianyi A$14.1 million placement update." Highlights include:

"FIRB approval process nearing completion.

Sunset Date extended to 30 April 2020 to accommodate an extension request from FIRB.

ASX waiver granted to extend Shareholders approval to 30 April 2020.

Binding commitments received to raise A$3.6 million from existing strategic shareholder, Lithium Plus and other sophisticated and professional investors, including a global institutional investor.

Yibin and AVZ continue to progress finalisation of binding offtake agreement."

On April 21, AVZ Minerals announced: AVZ delivers highly positive Definitive Feasibility Study for Manono Lithium and Tin Project.

DFS summary (100% basis) - Note AVZ owns 60% (option to increase to 65%)

Source

On April 24 AVZ minerals announced:

Yibin Tianyi withdraw FIRB application. AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX:AVZ, "the Company") has been advised by lawyers acting for Yibin Tianyi Lithium Industry Co., Ltd ("Yibin Tianyi") that it has withdrawn its proposed investment application in the Company lodged with Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board ("FIRB") on 27 November 2019 following advice that its application would be rejected by the Federal Government.

AVZ has a massive spodumene project in the DRC

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Initial project work, possible project funding/partner.

ioneer Ltd. (OTCPK:GSCCF) [ASX:INR] (formerly Global Geoscience [ASX:GSC])

On April 9, ioneer Ltd. announced:

ioneer-Funded Tiehm's Buckwheat Protection Plan yields early success......Collaboration with leading Nevada research team demonstrates ioneer's commitment to the environment and desire to ensure a sustainable buckwheat population at Rhyolite Ridge.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2020 - DFS.

2020 - Possible off-take and project financing discussions.

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF)

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy.

On March 31, Argosy Minerals announced: "Annual report 31 December 2019."

On April 24, Argosy Minerals announced: "Quarterly activities report - March 2020." Highlights include:

"Salta Province approves Environmental Impact Report for development of ~2,000tpa lithium process plant and subsequent lithium production operations at Rincon Lithium Project. Planned development timeframe for ~2,000tpa processing plant estimated for a 12-15 month construction phase, with a ~3-4 month commissioning period thereafter. Budgeted capital expenditure for ~2,000tpa processing plant estimated at ~US$14.3 million (plus contingency &VAT).

Argosy progressing on preferred funding solution for the development capital requirement.

~5 tonne preliminary trial cargo of high-quality ≥99.5% lithium carbonate product from industrial scale pilot plant shipment delayed due to COVID-19 measures, re-scheduled for delivery during May.

Lithium carbonate production operations from industrial scale pilot plant continued during the Quarter until recent suspension due to COVID-19 measures.

Regulatory approval/permit applications works continuing for enlarged ~10,000tpa commercial scale project development.

Argosy has the lithium processing expertise and knowledge to pursue a complementary commercial lithium carbonate and hydroxide production strategy.

Continued progress with LCE product end-users for potential commercial scale product offtake and investment, incorporating meetings with Japanese, Korean and European battery and lithium industry participants.

Work programme deferred for Tonopah Lithium Project in Nevada, USA - located ~4km from Albemarle's Silver Peak lithium brine operation."

Investors can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF)

On March 27, European Metals Holdings announced: "Final agreement with CEZ to make significant investment into Cinovec Project." Highlights include:

The amended terms of the Final Agreement (as compared to the Conditional Agreement) include:

"In the context of the binding commitment to invest described above and current market conditions, a reduction of the price payable by CEZ upon completing of the subscription of Geomet shares from €34,061,265 to €29,100,000.

Allowing CEZ to elect to withdraw from funding of the Project at two separate milestones. The first withdrawal milestone is designed to coincide with completion of the front-end engineering design program and semi-industrial pilot testing of the lithium concentrate processing while the second withdrawal milestone is designed to coincide with completion of the definitive feasibility study. If CEZ elects to withdraw, Geomet will return to it an amount equal to its initial investment minus €250,000 and all costs and expenses incurred in relation to the Project up until the date of notification of the withdrawal. Following a withdrawal, CEZ will reduce its holding on a pro-rata basis to a minority position in Geomet."

On April 8, European Metals Holdings announced:

Dispatch of notice of meeting and further detail on proposed cez investment. European Metals Holdings Limited ("European Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that the Notice of Meeting for the forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting ("Notice") will be dispatched to shareholders today. The Notice contains a letter from the Company, which is set out in full without material amendment or adjustment in Appendix 1 of this announcement. The Notice is in respect of the investment of EUR 29.1 million (~ AUD 52.3 million) by CEZ a.s. ( "CEZ") for a 51% equity interest in Geomet, the Company's Czech subsidiary and holder of the Cinovec licenses. The investment of EUR 29.1 million will see the Cinovec project fully funded to the decision to construct, paving the way for Cinovec to become the first European Union producer of battery grade lithium compounds from a local lithium resource. The investment is now subject only to European Metals shareholder approval.

On April 24, European Metals Holdings announced: "Cez investment in Cinovec Project approved."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

Advantage Lithium (OTCQB:AVLIF) [TSXV:AAL]

On April 17, Advantage Lithium announced:

Acquisition of Advantage Lithium Corp. completed.....Under the terms of the Arrangement, Advantage shareholders have now received 0.142 shares of Orocobre for each Advantage share held. Orocobre has now issued approximately 15.1 million shares, increasing its total issued shares by 5.8%. Orocobre has utilised its 15% placement capacity to complete the Arrangement without the need for Orocobre shareholder approval.

Sigma Lithium Resources [TSXV:SGMA](OTCQB:SGMLF)

Sigma is developing a world class lithium hard rock deposit with exceptional mineralogy at its Grota do Cirilo property in Brazil.

No news for the month.

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars.

On April 8, Wealth Minerals announced:

Wealth provides partnership update. Wealth's CEO, Henk Van Alphen, said, "I note that in mid-2019 the Chilean government announced legislative steps to make the regulatory regime for lithium similar to that for gold and copper, which does not require any special state arrangements. ENAMI has left the door open for cooperation and we will continue to bring in all stakeholders - financial, technological, state actors and indigenous groups - for the advancement of our lithium projects."

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium states they are "the only US lithium spodumene project", with their 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina. The company has already identified a 4+ kilometers of strike length in Phase 1 drilling.

No news for the month

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2020 - PFS for the chemical plant (lithium hydroxide).

Q4 2020 - DFS due.

2020 - Possible off-take and project funding announcements.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Plateau Energy Metals [TSXV:PLU] [GR:QG1A] (OTCQB:PLUUF)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Plateau Uranium) is a Canadian lithium and uranium exploration and development company focused on its properties on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

On March 30, Plateau Energy Metals announced: "Plateau Energy Metals announces Memorandum of Understanding with Ameropa AG for SOP fertilizer project development in Peru."

On April 8, Plateau Energy Metals announced: "Plateau Energy Metals announces successful completion of preliminary Falchani by-product test work." Highlights include:

"The final test work was run on a sample of Falchani lithium-rich tuff material at the same conditions as the lithium leaching studies published by the Company in the PEA with concentrations of 3,400 ppm lithium; 3 wt% K; 600 ppm Cs and 1,400 ppm Rb.

Extractions of the following metals (from lithium-rich tuff into sulfate solution via previous test work and supported in this Program): Potassium ("K"): 43%. Caesium ("Cs"): 84%. Rubidium ("Rb"): 67%.....

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCQB:CYDVF)

Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.

No news for the month.

Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] (OTC:LINRF)

Liontown Resources 100% own the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia.

On March 30, Liontown Resources announced:

"Resource definition drilling now completed at the 100%-owned Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project in WA, with further strong results received from RC / diamond drilling: 30.1m @ 2.8% Li2O from 322m [KVDD0071], including: 20.2m @ 3.8% Li2O from 327m.

Latest results further reinforce the continuity of high-grade lithium mineralisation, which has been defined over a strike length of 1.7km and to a vertical depth of 600m. The system remains open both to the north-west and down-dip.

A new MRE will now be prepared based on data from 445 holes (totaling 86,737m) drilled since work began on the Project in 2017.

In light of the impact of COVID-19, Liontown has reviewed its available capital and re-assessed its priorities. The Company is adequately funded; however, given the substantial increase in the MRE and, importantly, the delineation of a high-grade (>1.5% Li2O) zone at depth, the Company will postpone the compilation of a DFS and instead produce an upgraded PFS based on an optimised project configuration in Q4 2020."

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4 2020 - Upgraded PFS on Kathleen Valley

Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTC:HLKMF)

Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (spodumene) Project comprising 6,976 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum [LCT] type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide).

On April 8, Frontier Lithium announced: "A message from Frontier Lithium's CEO. Our current efforts focus on three key areas, each of which is progressing:

Resource expansion - We have recently doubled our resource size (using all levels of resource categories) on the PAK Lithium project with the addition of the Spark Deposit's maiden resource. This is very significant as the project has attained the critical mass to pursue full integration with the potential to supply both the industrial lithium mineral market as well as feedstock for the lithium chemical business. Frontier maintains a very low acquisition cost for its lithium resource (all categories) from all exploration expenditures at CAD $11 / tonne of contained Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) in the ground.

Demonstration concentrator - Background test work, mining lease conversion, surveying and engineering have been conducted so that permit applications can be advanced and submitted to develop the project. Critical Lock Cycle flotation results from a "life of mine" sample are expected in the very near future and will be disseminated once received and interpreted. The sample results are a significant milestone where resulting data is vital for product qualification and to advance discussions with potential offtake partners. Although we are seeing delays with COVID-19 we are still expecting to see the required permits in 2020.

Lithium hydroxide test work - Lithium Chemicals Phase I benchscale test work is near completion at XPS (A Glencore Company) in Falconbridge, Ontario. Final crystallization work has taken place, and the company looks forward to dissemination of results in the near future. This work has resulted in an intellectual property that is filed and under review to be completed for final patents in selected jurisdictions around the globe. Currently Frontier and its partners are planning a Phase II pilot program. Various levels of government agencies are showing strong encouragement for the advance our work."

E3 Metals [TSXV:ETMC] (OTCPK:EEMMF)

On March 26, E3 Metals announced: "E3 Metals Corp. acquires additional strategic land for the Alberta Lithium Project." Highlights include:

"New permits are located in the highly prospective Meadowbrook-Rimbey Leduc reef trend.

A sampling program is planned to confirm historic results."

On April 7, E3 Metals announced: "E3 Metals completes DTC eligibility for trading shares in the United States."

Lithium processing technology

Nano One Materials [TSXV:NNO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On April 23, Nano One Materials announced: "SDTC increases its contribution to Nano One by $250,000."

On April 7, Nano One Materials announced: "Nano One patented cathode tests positively in solid state batteries." Highlights include:

"Nano One patented cathode tests positively in solid state batteries with auto companies.

Cobalt free cathode reduces supply chain risk, increases power and enables fast charging.

Coated nanocrystal cathodes (single crystal) boost durability, capacity and charge rates."

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: ABE Resources [TSXV:ABE] [GR:1AJ2] (OTCQB:ABEPF), AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS] (OTCQB:AISSF), Ardiden [ASX:ADV], American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB: OTCQB:PNXLF), Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF), Carnaby Resources Ltd. [ASX:CNB], Eramet [FR: ERA] (OTC:ERMAF) (OTCPK:ERMAY), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Hannans Ltd. [ASX:HNR], Iconic Minerals [TSXV:ICM] [FSE:YQGB] (OTCPK:BVTEF), Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM: KOD), Lake Resources [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1], Latin Resources Ltd. [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCQB:LTMCF), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. [TSXV:LEXI](OTC:LXENF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Noram Ventures [TSXV: NRM], NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK], Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] (GR:AFM], and Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF).

Conclusion

April saw lithium spot prices slightly lower.

Highlights for the month were:

Morningstar Inc. sees "a transformational decade for lithium, as demand will grow over six times 2019 levels....is in the early phases of a once in a century demand transformation."

Core Lithium - Key NT Government approvals received for Finniss Lithium Project.

AVZ Minerals Manono Lithium and Tin Project DFS - Pre-tax NPV10% of US$2,348m, and post-tax NPV10% of US$1,028m. IRR of 53% (pre-tax) and 33% (post-tax). CapEx of US$545.5m (on a 100% project basis).

Argosy Minerals - Salta Province approves Environmental Impact Report for development of ~2,000tpa lithium process plant and subsequent lithium production operations at Rincon Lithium Project.

European Metals - Final agreement with CEZ to make significant investment into Cinovec Project, EUR 29.1 million by CEZ for a 51% equity interest in Geomet, the Company's Czech subsidiary and holder of the Cinovec licenses.

Orocobre acquisition of Advantage Lithium Corp. completed.

E3 Metals Corp. acquires additional strategic land for the Alberta Lithium Project.

Nano One patented cathode tests positively in solid state batteries.

