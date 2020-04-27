Sea Limited: Riding The Wave Of Digital Consumption In Southeast Asia

Financials have strengthened over the past year; the company has reduced its cash burn and is on track for turning FCF generative in 2020.

Shopee, the e-commerce platform, has overtaken competitors in GMV and gross orders; it is widening its market share lead and will be the key driver of growth in 2020.

Sea Ltd (SE) offers an attractive opportunity at its current price. Compared to a year ago, the Garena gaming platform has matured and expanded the company's addressable market, and the Shopee e-commerce platform has established itself as the regional market leader and is outpacing the competition.

The company is edging toward FCF generation while the top line is still expected to grow at >75% yoy in 2020, backed by strong secular trends in the digital consumerization of Southeast Asia. Given these factors, the forward EV/sales multiple render the stock undervalued.

Garena: The "Free Fire" Boom and Future Game Development

While the Garena platform was primarily a distributor and operator of third party games in Southeast Asia, the success of their in-house game "Free Fire" has radically changed their business. "Free Fire" was the key catalyst for QAU and QPU growth over the last few quarters. It was the most downloaded game across the App Store and Google Play combined in 2019. Sea has been able to turn free users into paying users swiftly through their freemium approach, as QPU growth has outpaced QAU growth. Due to the already large user base of "Free Fire," we should expect Sea's Digital Entertainment top line to flatten out and decelerate in the coming quarters.

While tailwinds from the hit game will fade, its success marks the transition of Garena into a serious mobile game developer that will likely produce more hits in the future. This is especially true since Sea has Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) backing as an investor and partner, with a wealth of experience in game development and operations to tap into. Producing in-house games is in the company's best interest since they get to take the whole pie rather than pay hefty licensing fees as a distributor/operator. CEO Forrest Li stated during the Q4/FY 2019 Earnings Call that the company acquired Phoenix Labs, a US-based game developer, to enhance in-house content creation. Garena's evolution to a game developer widens their addressable market and bodes well for the future growth of the segment.

Garena: Esports Opportunities

Garena Esports is a rapidly growing component of the business. To provide context on the scale of Garena's e-sports popularity, the "Free Fire" World Series 2019 tournament that was streamed worldwide amassed over 130 million views throughout its duration. The "Free Fire" Rio finals, according to the latest earnings transcript, was the most watched mobile game e-sports event in history with over 2 million live views.

Newzoo expects the e-sports market to grow 15.7% yoy to $1.1bn in 2020. They also noted that mobile game e-sports saw catalyzed growth in 2019 and is outpacing overall market growth, particularly in developing market regions such as Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

Shopee: Gross Orders and GMV Acceleration

Shopee saw recent accelerated growth in Gross Orders and GMV in recent quarters. Unlike Garena's growth metrics, Shopee's are on an exponential trajectory even when accounting for some seasonality. The accelerated growth provides a reason for optimism since the regional e-commerce market opportunity is nowhere near saturation.

Unlike developed markets, the internet economies of Southeast Asian countries are still expanding rapidly. According to the e-Conomy 2019 Report by Bain & Company, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Temasek, the e-commerce market by GMV stood at $38.2B in 2019 and is expected to grow to $153B by 2025. The implied CAGR is 26% over the coming six-year period. On a GMV basis, Shopee is on track to acquire market share rapidly.

Shopee: Competitive Positioning has Strengthened

As the e-commerce industry matures further across Southeast Asia, a few players will emerge as dominant while others will be bought out or will fail. The key regional competition appears to be from Lazada (LZDA), an Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) backed e-commerce platform. Lazada is to Sea in Southeast Asia, what Alibaba is to Tencent in China.

As it stands, Shopee's competitive positioning appears to be best in class. The following table compares Mobile and Web Traffic rankings across Q1 and Q4 2020, compiled from iPrice Group, a metadata search website.

Shopee is king in mobile e-commerce which also reflects their mobile-first strategic approach. What is also notable, however, is that Shopee has been moving up in rankings and outpacing competitors across both web and mobile. Indonesia presents the largest e-commerce market in the region. Tokopedia led Indonesia's market in website visits before Shopee jumped forward to claim the number one spot in Q4.

Shopee is catching up to competitors in popularity and is acquiring market share as a percentage in most of the markets. It appears to be ahead in the race for the long-term capture of the Southeast Asian consumer. A clear lead going forward will help the company benefit from economies of scale, efficiently utilized logistics networks, and higher gross and operating margins.

SeaMoney: A Play on Fintech

SeaMoney was introduced as the brand for Sea's Digital Financial Services arm in late 2019. Sea has had e-wallet services for some time on its other platforms but has taken an active step in expanding its financial services ecosystem as the third Sea segment. Whereas Garena is maturing, and Shopee has yet to grow and conquer, SeaMoney is in its early stages given the potential of Fintech adoption in Southeast Asia.

One only needs to look at China and other developing nations such as India and Brazil to realize the true potential of digital financial services to serve populations that are traditionally underbanked. A digital financial services industry take-off soon is an inevitability. SeaMoney barely contributes to the group's overall revenue but is likely the largest opportunity for the company yet. Garena and Shopee offer Sea a very strong launching pad for SeaMoney, due to the increasing network effects and potential to cross-sell across their already broad user bases.

I like to view the SeaMoney segment as an out-of-the-money call option embedded in the stock price. The business has some positive value for now. It has a chance of long-term failure, but also the chance to produce huge asymmetric positive returns in the future.

Covid-19 Effects

There is the obvious argument that as sports events and concerts have shut down, alternative forms of entertainment will step in to substitute for the consumer's free time such as online gaming and e-sports. There is a strong possibility that Garena will see surges in its QAUs/QPUs in its Q1/Q2 2020 results from onboarding more gamers while extracting higher in-app purchases.

With lower e-commerce penetration in Southeast Asia, it is also likely that Covid-19 will act as a steroid shot to e-commerce adoption as consumers see it as a necessity rather than an alternative to shopping brick and mortar. That thesis is certainly playing out with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the U.S. Shopee and all e-commerce within the region should benefit as long as they're operational.

Financials: Accelerated Growth; on track for FCF Generation

FCF (non-GAAP) was calculated using "Operating Cash Flow - Capital Expenditures." A few key data points to note:

Overall Revenue grew 163.1% yoy to $2.2billion in FY2019

Overall Gross Margin improved to 27.8% from 1.8% yoy

Digital Entertainment segment gross margins improved to 62.6% from 41.4% yoy

E-commerce segment gross margins improved to -10.3% from -65.3% yoy

FCF margin improved to -8.1% from -81.5% yoy

The improvements in Gross Profit and FCF margins are a direct result of triple-digit growth across gaming and e-commerce. The cash burn is more than justified at the current growth rate, especially considering the enormous e-commerce market opportunity. E-commerce gross margins should comfortably turn positive in the coming quarters.

Ideally, I would like to see the company turn FCF positive in next year as the top line naturally decelerates while tailwinds from "Free Fire" fade and the Shopee revenue base expands. SeaMoney remains a wild card and I expect cash from the other segments to be used to fund SeaMoney growth. Sea is still early on a long growth runway and appears to be financially healthy for now.

I emphasize clear trends toward FCF generation when considering growth stocks to assess risks from cash burn. The financials have improved substantially since a year ago and the company has entered into a more mature stage where I'm more comfortable with an investment in the stock.

Valuation: Undervalued Based on Forward Multiples

The top chart shows the share price return over the last year, while the bottom chart displays LTM and NTM EV/Sales multiples. While SE outperformed significantly in 2019, thanks to the success of "Free Fire," it continues to trade near historical EV/S valuations, albeit slightly on the higher end of its TTM range. Unlike the start of 2019, the financials have strengthened, the company is on a clear trajectory to FCF generation, and is still expected to grow at >75% in 2020.

A 5.9x NTM EV/S puts the company in bargain territory, especially when you look at Sea's larger Chinese counterparts, TCEHY and BABA, that are both at above 6.0x NTM EV/S and are growing in the 20-30% range. Brazil's e-commerce leader, MercadoLibre (MELI), is trading at a ~9.0x NTM EV/S (multiples data from Koyfin). With Shopee's booming expansion and the company's demonstrated record of innovative products and services, Sea is well-positioned for the coming year. If the EV/S ratios continue to trade within their current ranges, we are looking at a stock that can realistically double in price within the coming two years.

Risks

"Free Fire" tailwinds may fade faster than expected; this would impact profitability as it is Sea's main cash cow and could slow down spending on growth in other areas.

The company continues to burn cash, especially to fund SeaMoney that is entering into an extremely competitive playing field.

As a high-growth company, Sea's stock can be susceptible to systemic risks and large drawdowns in price.

Covid-19 may disrupt supply chains and logistics of the Shopee network, leading to a reduction in orders and GMV.

Competition such as the Lazada Group, backed by Alibaba, may lead to a pricing war between the two which would erode away profits.

Conclusion

With an investment in Sea, you are getting a robust online gaming business with over 350 million active users and hit games, the market leader in Southeast Asian e-commerce, and an OTM call option on their new Fintech arm.

While Garena's market penetration is more saturated, the regional e-commerce opportunity is still wide open. Similarly, the digital financial services revolution will be underway in as it has done so in China and India. SeaMoney may or may not become a competitive player but Sea's current ecosystems and Tencent backing tilt the odds in its favor. For the short term, Shopee will drive growth and margins will continue to improve as a result.

At an NTM EV/S of 5.9x, SE is an easy buy. The company is rising on robust secular trends in internet adoption, digitization, and gaming, that are currently stronger in Southeast Asia than they are in other geographies. Paired with healthy GDP growth, and an expanding middle class that consists of distinctly mobile-phone-driven consumers, the environment for a company like Sea is as good as it has ever been.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.