Boeing: Assessing The COVID-19 Shock

This pressure is not unique to the US jet maker as Airbus is facing the same challenges though with better access to additional funding sources.

In a previous report, I had a look at what Boeing's (BA) cash requirements and the shortfall would be for 2020 if Boeing would be able to resolve the Boeing 737 MAX crisis this year and get the delivery flow going. What I observed is that even with revolving credit facilities, cash and cash equivalents, and a fully drawn loan, all of which would bring nearly $33B in cash would still indicate a slight shortfall.

Boeing's position is far from pretty and that was before COVID-19 hit. In this analysis, I will discuss what the implications of COVID-19 are for Boeing, in my view.

COVID-19: The implications

The implications of COVID-19 are extreme for people around the world. I'm located in The Netherlands. I'm currently writing this analysis from my home as the government has not fully locked down the country but urged people to work from home and not go outside unless strictly necessary. These are unprecedented measures that have significantly reduced economic activity. Airlines also are feeling this. Countries have imposed travel bans, and even if flying is allowed, demand for air travel has fallen significantly. Airlines currently are performing repatriation flights but other than that the skies are relatively empty. For airlines, that means that there's no turnover, but there still are the fix costs.

With imploding demand and financial pressure, those airlines are now looking to cut costs. One easy way to cut costs is by simply deferring, delaying, or even canceling orders as the timeline of the COVID-19 impact, recovery, and growth profiles our uncertain. This directly hits Airbus and Boeing, the biggest manufacturers of commercial aircraft. We are currently seeing that COVID-19 measures are being eased, so that's a first step in returning to normal, but the recovery trajectory is an uncertain one.

So, the first way in which Boeing is hit is that we don't know which portion of current year deliveries will actually still be delivered. If deliveries are delayed this year, that would mean less final delivery payments in 2020 and also that Boeing could possibly be obliged to return some of the pre-delivery payments that already were made. In this analysis, we will take into consideration both of these elements for 2020 deliveries. We consider the cancellations and deferrals to be front-end loaded.

I also will consider the benefits that Boeing might be having in negotiations with airline customers regarding the Boeing 737 MAX as we are now in a position where not having the aircraft in service is beneficial to airlines. This is a big difference from a month or two ago when airlines still considered their growth being dented by the Boeing 737 MAX.

Revisiting our findings from the previous analysis that did not include any impact from COVID-19:

Free cash flow for 2020 projected to be -$1.8B to -$5.8B.

Cash and cash equivalents of $1.7B

In this report, we take that $1.7B, and from there, we start stacking impacts of COVID-19.

$10B+ pressure from COVID-19

Figure 1: COVID-19 Impact on Boeing (Source: AeroAnalysis)

The COVID-19 crisis has an impact on the near-term demand profile for air travel and also on the recertification of the Boeing 737 MAX. Therefore, the scenario where there will be no Boeing 737 MAX deliveries this year is not unthinkable. In that case, low oil prices and a flattened demand profile initially have a positive impact on the Boeing 737 MAX liability, but beyond that, there will be bigger pressures as deliveries on other programs also will be significantly lower. The positive impact of COVID-19 on existing Boeing 737 MAX liabilities would be $1.4B. That does seem like a big deal, but the overarching pressure would come from the delivery value of all Boeing commercial aircraft deliveries falling by nearly $29B. This would bring a $3.3B headwind to operating cash plus $11B in cash to be returned to customers due to cancellations and deferrals. That already would indicate that free cash flow for 2020 would fall from -$1.8B to -$13B.

In that scenario, we haven't even seen Boeing spend money to sustain the quality and efficiency of the supply chain which is one of the reasons for Boeing to ask for government loans or government-backed loans.

For Boeing, a scenario in which there will be no MAX deliveries and with significantly less passenger wide body deliveries, COVID-19 introduces an $11.2B free cash flow pressure. What's interesting to note here is that the delayed-draw-term loan would have fully covered Boeing's cash shortfall and the $9.6B credit facility also would cover a significant portion of Boeing's COVID-19 cash requirements, but as we know, Boeing already used the delayed-draw-term loan and needs the credit facility to manage financially as long as the company remains MAX'less. You could say the company used those credit facilities because they decided to build around 400 Boeing 737 MAX jets with no ending of the grounding in sight. So, what Boeing could normally arrange in credit facilities and tap into to cope with an industry crisis as we face today, they already used that to cover the cash hit the Boeing 737 MAX crisis brought in combination with the decision to continue production of the Boeing 737 MAX, which cost around $5B per quarter to produce.

Conclusion

Investors should take note of two things. The first thing is that the need for additional cash due to COVID-19, while Boeing already wasn't in a great spot, is clear. The company can delay cash outflows here and there but they still won't be in a good spot and really seem to rely on a combination of rising debt and customers not canceling orders and deliveries while asking their money back and we now know that many customers are actually asking their money back.

The second thing is that Boeing shares did drop to the upper side of the range as I previously expected. Additional downside remained in our view, but shares have been heading higher as the markets reacted positively to aid packages from the government and remarks from Boeing executives. What remains, however, is that the underlying fundamentals for Boeing remain weak. COVID-19 introduces cash pressures running in the billions, while Boeing already borrowed those billions to plug the MAX cash gap and also needs billions to repay its debt. Boeing has some wiggle room to delay debt repayment here and there and terminated an agreement to acquire a $4.2B stake in Embraer's commercial aircraft and services portfolio, but other than that it's clear that Boeing is in dire need of cash either directly from the government or in the form of government-backed loans. Earlier remarks from Boeing CEO David Calhoun that they had other options to explore if the government wanted an equity stake don't seem to be fully accurate. At least, if I look at the prospects, Boeing's balance sheet and their 2020 cash bleeding, I don't think you could say that commercial institutions will be lining up to give Boeing a loan absent of those loans being backed by the US government. Chances are slim Boeing will get aid from other countries, but it's also a good moment to be aware that Boeing remains committed to the supply chain, which is not necessarily a positive given how they exploit that commitment to reduce margins in the supply chain, but part of the supply chain is positioned outside of the US. In fact, many key customer countries are given part of the pie. So, it's somewhat skewed that the US taxpayer has to pay for sustaining Boeing, which, in turn, sustains an international supply chain network.

One thing that remains to be said is that while I consider Boeing and big parts of the travel industry to be uninvestable from a fundamental point of view, positive COVID-19 trajectories could send even the most punished stocks higher. Another interesting finding is that COVID-19 pressure on Airbus is more or less of the same magnitude (around $10-$15B) where Airbus has the liquidity advantage, but it shows that solely projecting this on Boeing is not accurate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.