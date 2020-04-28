S&P 500: Broad Risks Remain Apparent

If this turns out to be a case where U.S. stocks are not viewed as a safe haven, negative trends in asset flows could impact SPY in a way that is disproportionate relative to the rest of the market.

Financial markets continue to push forward with a questionable relief rally in stocks and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY) has gained 23.1% since March 23, 2020. However, the severity of this relief rally is quickly becoming overextended as prospects for sustained declines in corporate earnings continue to grow. Of course, the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic will never be as important as the human tragedy and loss of human life that has been experienced around the world. But since the economic consequences of these events remain almost entirely unknown, it is simply too early for conservative-minded investors to start buying the SPDR S&P 500 Trust with fervor. For these reasons, bullish activity in SPY should remain limited for at least the next several weeks.

SPY Chart Analysis: Author via Tradingview

Short-term enthusiasm seems to be overwhelming the underlying logic that informs most conservative trading strategies. But when we look at the underlying fundamentals, trends in demand do not look favorable. While SPY’s initial gains during the 2020 trading period might have appeared encouraging, a deeper look into the inflow data from the last full-year period suggests bullish investors might be getting ahead of themselves. Unfortunately, the extreme level of bearish destruction that occurred during the month of March has set flow activity in negative territory at -$14.83 billion.

Chart Source: ETFdb

Furthermore, there is rising evidence that suggests that the corporate earnings environment is in danger. Even before investors truly understood the nature of the pandemic itself, the analyst community was already anticipating double-digit earnings declines and we can reasonably expect that this will have a direct impact on the upcoming results for the companies that are most relevant for SPY investors.

AAPL Chart Analysis: Author via Tradingview

In this case, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) might our area of primary concern because it is the second largest stock holding in SPY and is currently valued at 4.83% of the fund. Apple did manage to beat analyst expectations during the fourth-quarter period with earnings of $4.99 per share (relative to expectations of $4.55 per share) and revenues of $91.8 billion (relative to expectations of $88.50 billion). Additionally, Apple CEO Tim Cook described the performance as “blockbuster quarter all the way around,” so it looks as though this might have worked as a call to arms for investors looking to buy the stock.

However, this is a company that clearly remains vulnerable to rising global tensions and investors must remember that Apple’s fourth-quarter earnings period was fueled by critical holiday sales that will not be part of the equation during the next few quarters. Goldman Sachs recently downgraded the stock to a “sell” on expectations that global lockdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic could cause iPhone shipments to drop by as much as -36% in the current quarter. On a comparative basis, all of this could put SPY in vulnerable territory so it will be particularly important for investors holding long positions to remain watchful of the company’s upcoming earnings release. On April 30th, the tech giant is expected to post earnings of $2.15 per share (after posting earnings of $2.46 per share during the same period last year), so this event remains key as a near-term risk for investors.

Of course, total risks for investors extend into the realm of macroeconomics and recent comments made by Donald Trump indicate eased lockdown for the U.S. economy as early as May. If this turns out to be true, investors might expect to see upward revisions in U.S. corporate earnings estimates and this could bring additional gains for SPY bulls. However, Donald Trump’s comments have encountered widespread criticisms from many different spheres of political influence, so it is unclear whether these plans to open the U.S. economy in May will actually become a reality. In contrast, it is notable that the Wuhan food market (which has been described by CNN as ground zero of the COVID-19 epidemic) has opened for business once again. These events are notable for several reasons, as all of this shows us evidence of clear differences between the prospective economic recovery times that can be expected in both regions.

Now that WHO officials have said it is unclear whether victims of COVID-19 that have already recovered could be infected again, the economic impact felt in the global economy as a result of the pandemic simply cannot be calculated (based on these future uncertainties). Given this large number of interconnected factors influencing markets, it’s clear that recent rallies in SPY are not justified and bullish traders looking for the gains to continue might want to consider reshaping the positive outlook. As a result, momentum chasing is not a trading strategy that prudent investors should be using during these times of unprecedented market turmoil, even if it might appear as though SPY has entered into its bullish recovery period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.