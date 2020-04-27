Financially Sound Bayer Can Handle Both Coronavirus Consequences And Roundup Lawsuit

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Riccardo Bartoloni as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) is a very sound company whose stock price is now close to its historical minimum level. This company got into trouble after the Monsanto acquisition in 2018, due to the increasing number of lawsuits related to the Roundup product. Financial markets heavily penalized Bayer when new plaintiffs emerged, while the Coronavirus outbreak further weakened its share price. On the whole, financial markets have reacted too harshly to these events. This article aims to demonstrate why buying Bayer's stocks can be an advantageous investment.

Roundup Lawsuits

Since the Monsanto acquisition in 2018, Bayer has lost more than 50% of its market capitalization due to the Roundup scandal (a glyphosate-based herbicide, which could be carcinogenic). Negotiations for the Monsanto deal began in 2016 when the first Roundup cases were arising. Probably Bayer underestimated the issue and paid too much for the acquisition ($63 billion). There are estimated to be around 45,000 plaintiffs in the USA seeking compensation. While the first three legal trials were adverse, Bayer has appealed these. In the meantime, the spread of Coronavirus closed courthouse doors to the public and lawyers, so Bayer will have additional time to postpone compensations and to negotiate a settlement. Bayer and plaintiffs are still looking for an agreement to close the Roundup lawsuits. As reported by Bloomberg Intelligence, the settlement estimates are as high as $12 billion. An agreement is important for Bayer to avoid additional legal challenges that otherwise could last for a long time. Mediator Ken Feinberg said that he remains "cautiously optimistic" that a comprehensive deal will be reached. No damages to Bayer's reputation are expected due to the recent litigation, except for the Roundup product line. If there has been misconduct, it is attributable to the previous Monsanto management. Furthermore, the Monsanto trademark has been eliminated by Bayer.

Bayer Liquidity

Since Bayer acquired Monsanto, its market capitalization has decreased by $60 billion, strongly influenced by lawsuit consequences. To understand if the Bloomberg settlement prediction is affordable, we are going to focus on Bayer financial liquidity. The balance sheet shows €3.2 billion as cash and $5.3 billion is anticipated from the sale of the Anima Health business unit to Elanco Animal Health Incorporated. Additionally, Bayer will acquire $2.3 billion of Elanco stock in this transaction and an additional undrawn €4.5 billion syndicated revolving credit facility with a current maturity of 2024, provides useful liquidity if necessary. Currently, Bayer's quick ratio (1.40) and current ratio (0.94), are well above the industrial average. Another source of liquidity could be provided by the strong annual free cash flow which was €5.5 billion in 2019. It seems like the company is sound enough to deal with a potential $12 billion settlement value, which can also be postponed thanks to additional debt.

Business Opportunities

Both Bayer traditional business and the Monsanto unit have a huge opportunity to increase. Last year, sales of the Crop Science unit increased 1.4% in a forex and portfolio adjusted base, despite difficult market conditions due to extreme weather conditions in some regions. The Crop Science unit's Ebitda before special items increased 80.9% and the relative margin rose from 18.6% to 24.2%. This could be interpreted as a sign of reinforced efficiency thanks to the Monsanto acquisition. Moreover, Monsanto efficiency is destined to increase in the future with greater integration into the structure within Bayer.

The acquisition of Monsanto brought together two strong and highly complementary businesses: Bayer's innovative chemical and biological crop protection portfolio and Monsanto's expertise in the field of seeds and traits. Apart from litigation problems, the integration has born fruit and the process is moving in the right direction. Bayer is now the largest integrated player in the agricultural industry with a leading portfolio in corn, soybeans, cereals, and horticulture. Continued population growth, increasing protein consumption, decreasing arable land per capita, climate change and growing pressure on limited natural resources all point to the need for more innovation in agriculture.

Not only Crop Science, but Bayer also includes two other very healthy business units: Pharmaceutical and Consumer Health. In particular, Pharmaceutical sales have increased by 5.6% in a forex and portfolio adjusted base in the last year. Throughout the world, an increasingly aging population is leading to a growing number of chronic diseases and the increasing occurrence of multiple conditions; thus, the Pharmaceutical uptrend is destined to grow.

Coronavirus Consequences

The Coronavirus is not expected to have consequences on Bayer's business. The 3 business units (Crop Science, Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health) are not affected by the lockdown, because they are included in essential activities. Facing generalized uncertainty, financial markets punished Bayer as if the Coronavirus outbreak was altering Bayer's profitability. On the 27th of April, Bayer's investor conference call is taking place, and there are no signs of a potential decrease in earnings. Most importantly, its outcome should reassure financial markets about Bayer's stability, and this could be another good reason to own the stock before this date.

Profitability and Comparison with Roche

It can be useful to compare Bayer with the biggest player in the pharmaceutical industry, the Swiss company Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). Both have similar sales levels, but the profit margin ratio is very different. In the following table, we can see the main differences in the income statement of the two companies.

Roche and Bayer have similar revenue levels, while the operating margin is very different. The reason is to be found in the high Bayer cost of revenue and SG&A. Bayer is trying to reduce both, with restructuring operations and further structure integration with Monsanto. Looking only to this table, it is hard to explain the large difference in market capitalization between the two companies: €256 billion for Roche and €56 billion for Bayer. Bayer is trying to improve group efficiency after the recent Monsanto acquisition, and many related special expenses are included in the income statement. In particular, restructuring measures will be completed by the end of 2021 and will gradually lead to an improvement of the Operating margin. In the last two years, there also were many one time expenses for Bayer, related to the Monsanto acquisition. They affected Bayer net income and reflected poorly on Bayer profitability. Last year, Bayer had almost €3 billion in special items, as disclosed in the next table.

Considering an Operating Income of €4.2 billion, it is easy to understand the impact of these Special Items. Next year, Special Items (excluding Impairment losses/reversal) estimated by Bayer are about €0.9 billion, of which they expect approximately €0.7 billion to be spent on restructuring. This reduction will lead to an increase in both operating margin and net income, reducing the gap between Bayer and Roche. Another good point for Bayer is its dividend yield, the highest of its industry and equal to 4.93%. The dividend per share is the same as last year, probably due to the uncertainty surrounding Roundup lawsuits but it remains at a good level if compared to its competitors.

Debt Affordability

Despite the increasing debt due to the Monsanto acquisition, Bayer still has a great margin to take on new loans, as could be necessary for settlement or compensation payments in connection with Roundup trials. Acting in this way, it will be possible to postpone cash outflow and the impact can be distributed over many years. Debt/Equity ratio is 0.82 as disclosed in the last financial statement. This is a higher level than the industry mean, but it has been decreasing since 2018, when the ratio was 0.88. This shows that Bayer debt reduction measures can continue and that the company isn't under financial pressure at the moment.

Bayer DCF Model

In company valuation, like in many other circumstances, the analysis of extreme hypothesis can be very useful in understanding its underlying principles. To understand how far Bayer is from a fair valuation, I am going to build a DCF model with conservative estimates. In Bayer Core Ebit, the following items are excluded from the calculation: - Amortization and impairment losses/loss reversals on goodwill and other intangible assets; - Impairment losses/loss reversals on property, plant and equipment, and accelerated depreciation included in special items; - Other Special Items.

My model is built on Core Ebit for the Ebit line, and also includes the Intangible amortization, as the latter is part of my Depreciation and Amortization line. For Core Ebit, D&A and Capital Expenditure, I have used Reuters SmartEstimate, from 2020 to 2022. For 2022 and 2023 I have used my estimations in line with 2020-2020 trend or more prudent. For instance, while Core Ebit's growth rate is bigger than 10% in 2020-2022, in my model the rate is 3% for 2023-2024. Furthermore, the Core Ebit SmartEstimate in the last 3 years has always been smaller than the actual Core Ebit.

For the working capital estimation, I have used the Operating Cycle Method, linking the cost of sales to the Core Ebit trend (this explains the lower change in working capital over 2023-2024).

Another challenge arose from the Wacc calculation. I have used the CAPM to find the cost of equity, and I have considered a beta estimate of 1.09, as disclosed by Thomson Reuters. The German average market return is 10,62%, as disclosed by "The Global Economy". The following table displays all the relevant data to calculate the Wacc.

Considering the previous introduction, here is my DCF model.

The model doesn't take into account the possibility of future acquisition or divestiture. For this reason, it is hard to think that, without the external acquisition of intangible assets, the Intangible Amortization will stay at the same level during the next 5 years. That is why I have chosen a slightly decreasing level of Intangible Amortization. The Perpetual Growth rate used in terminal value is very small and equal to 1%. The Bayer stock price calculated with this model is equal to 27.19$, 69% higher than the actual market price.

Considering the possibility of a cash outflow related to the Roundup lawsuit, I'm now going to take into account how the stock price change with a more pessimistic Wacc level. In that case, Bayer would be forced to increase the debt level, leading to an escalation of the cost of debt and of the Wacc. For instance, if the cost of debt increases from 3,29% to 5%, the Wacc would be of 7,5%, which would result in a stock price of 21.00$. In addition, a satisfying stock price can be obtained with more pessimistic levels of Ebit, too. Taking into account an Ebit SmartEstimate that is 15% lower than the original (but with the original Wacc), the stock price would be of 20.83$.

As a whole, a first target price of 21.00$ would be optimal. In fact, since the beginning of the Coronavirus outbreak, Bayer has lost 43% of its market capitalization, reaching on the 13th of March a minimum level of $12.8 per stock. As discussed before, the outbreak isn't expected to have a significant impact on Bayer's business, so stock market punishment has probably been too severe. The 21.00$ target price for Bayer is close to the recent maximum of $21.45 per share (the 6th of February, right before the Coronavirus financial shock), and could bring a 30.5% profit in the short term. Furthermore, this value is in line with the intrinsic value obtained by my DCF model with very conservative estimates.

Conclusion

Bayer can be a very good opportunity today: It is a well-established company that's very cheap at the moment. On one hand, the company can manage its problems, relying on both financial soundness and a very safe intrinsic value for equity investors. On the other, the Coronavirus outbreak has generated an even more convenient price. This is why Bayer can be an advantageous investment today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAYZF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

