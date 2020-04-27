In A Sea Of Uncertainty, Adobe Is Very Attractive

Adobe's near-term results will be slightly weaker than we have become accustomed to.

Investment Thesis

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) today is one of the best investment opportunities in a market plagued by uncertainty. Investors are paying a hefty multiple of 52 times trailing earnings for this company, but given the lack of visibility elsewhere, combined with many peers pulling their Q2 2020 guidance, Adobe's visibility is adequately rewarded.

Furthermore, once the economy stabilizes towards the latter part of 2020, there should be some pent-up demand that will translate to further growth for Adobe into 2021.

Overall, this stock is still pricing in too much pessimism.

Brief Background To My Position

Last month, I wrote:

Adobe, like the rest of the market, is in free fall. Investors are no longer being driven by common sense. Right now, it's all panic. And for good measure, too: a global recession is on the cards. Yet, despite all this, or because of all this, in a turnaround event, I'm highly bullish Adobe at this valuation.

How Will The Year Shape Up?

The question on every investor's mind is to find the least bad investment opportunity that will be able to withstand the tough economic conditions of 2020 without bleeding cash.

On this front, Adobe's subscription-based business model today looks very attractively priced. Why? It's not because its valuation has come down by 10% from its all-time highs, but rather because there are simply very few alternatives that are able to lock in customers with as tightly as Adobe.

Adobe's Digital Media segment, its largest segment accounting for approximately 75% of Adobe's total revenue, is well positioned to support enterprises along their digital journeys.

Indeed, Adobe's product suite line-up is nicely diversified into being an industry leader for creative professionals, and this segment is guided to be up 19% in Q2 2020.

Having said that, Adobe's smaller segment, its Digital Experience segment, which accounts for approximately 25% of total revenue as of Q1 2020, is guided to be up 12%.

Given this segment exposure to analytics, commerce, content, and advertising, this level of growth looks middle of the road. Particularly, after coming off Q4 2019 growing at 24%. However, given this segment's exposure to what is shaping up to be a particularly challenging advertising environment, investors should be content that Adobe is still able to grow this segment in the double digits.

Valuation - Compelling Investment Opportunity

Adobe today trades for 52x trailing earnings, which for this value investor is typically outside his comfort zone.

However, the combination of Adobe's visibility, together with its recurring share repurchases that have supported its GAAP EPS to grow with a 3-year CAGR of 37%, reminds us of the bargain opportunity available here.

Potential Investment Risks

For Adobe to continue to grow, its business model requires that sales reps travel to conferences and meet with customers. Consequentially, although Adobe notes that it has a very strong self-serve website, there's still a significant amount of hand-holding required to get customers to sign up. This will play a role in dampening Adobe's near-term prospects over the next several quarters as social distancing continues to be in effect.

Next, critically, investors are pricing Adobe for not only strong recurring revenues driven by customers that are already locked in but Adobe's business will also demand revenue growth from new customers adopting Adobe for their needs. On this front, there are some question marks about Adobe's ability to upsell and cross-sell to customers, as the economy goes into a global contraction.

The Bottom Line

Adobe's bounce back from its March lows has been in part coincided with overall investor optimism towards equities.

Having said that, despite this bounce back, investors thinking slightly longer term than a few quarters will be rewarded by investing in Adobe, as it continues to be an industry leader and the only platform for many creative fields.

Adobe's Q2 2020 and possibly Q3 2020 results will not be as strong as shareholders have become accustomed to, but looking out further into late 2020 and early 2021, this highly profitable enterprise, which is growing its EPS with a 3-year CAGR at 37%, is very attractively priced.

