A year ago, I couldn’t have imagined that complete countries being in lockdown would be a thing and the worst thing happening to the aerospace and airline industry was the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX crisis while Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) couldn’t push out single aisle jets to customers fast enough. We are now looking at airlines being kept afloat by government aid and various airlines went into administration. That doesn’t really come as a surprise as passenger numbers have fallen 95% and recovery of demand is likely going to be a slow-paced one.

Source: Nu.nl

Until now we have seen that there's big focus on Boeing and the consequences COVID-19 might have for Boeing, but it's needless to say that also Airbus is facing the consequences. Obviously, Boeing is facing two crises at the same time which is a big difference between Boeing and Airbus, but COVID-19 provides a source for an overarching crisis that affects the commercial aircraft duopoly. With that in mind, it's important that we also consider the consequences for Airbus.

Airbus expected free cash flow challenges

Initially, Airbus expected €4B in free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions and customer financing. That was before €3.6B in penalty payments in relation to the settlement with the British, French and US authorities and a negative mid to high triple-digit million Euro amount for the consumption of compliance-related provisions for tax and legal disputes. Mid to high triple digit is not a clear description, but we are assuming it to be around €700 million. That would mean that free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions and customer financing would be negative €300 million. For Boeing, we expected the free cash flow without any COVID-19 to be negative $2B. Translated to dollar values the difference between Boeing and Airbus would have been $1.4B-$1.65B and that honestly is not a huge gap if we consider the severity of the Boeing 737 MAX.

Airbus ended 2019 with €9.3B in cash and cash equivalents. That figure will come down by the €300 million cash flow before M&A and customer financing in a “COVID-less” year. That would bring the cash balance for Airbus to €9B before tapping into credit facilities. That's a stark contrast with Boeing, which already has some $1.7B remaining after using its credit facilities.

COVID-19 impact on Airbus

Figure 1: Liquidity profile Airbus

I'm currently in the process of running the detailed numbers, but if we would use Airbus’ usual conversion of revenue-to-cash and a production reduction on the commercial aircraft programs, then we are expecting a pressure of €3.5B from lower delivery payments. If Airbus uses the same progress payment schedule as Boeing uses with many customers, a first analysis shows there would be a €7.7B pressure stemming from cancellations and deferral requests. It would bring Airbus’ cash and cash equivalents to negative -€1.9B, which is offset by removing the €1.4B dividend proposal. So, that would bring cash and cash equivalents to -€500 million and the company has $3.2B in securities in excess of financing liabilities and a revolving credit facility of $3B. Additionally, the company has recently agreed on €5B credit line with another €10B committed. Adding it all up, a first estimate shows that with lower commercial aircraft deliveries Airbus will still have some $21B in remaining liquidity to weather the COVID-19 storm. This does not include any pressure from the Helicopter and Defense business as exact impacts on these segments are relatively hard to estimate. Important to note is that the €10B that Airbus agreed on as an extension to the current credit line in combination with the dividend suspension covers the first cash impact on Airbus. An added positive is that Airbus has an additional €12.5B in bonds in EUR and USD and commercial papers for additional funding.

Figure 2: Liquidity profile Airbus including supply chain sustainment

While Airbus has a far more comfortable cushion in comparison to Boeing, €21B is not a lot. If Airbus continues sustaining the supply chain, that could add another €8.4B pressure leaving Airbus with €12.3B in liquidity.

Conclusion

Based on a first assessment, Airbus’ free cash flow before M&A and customer financing could be negative €7.7B to negative €11.5B. Airbus has a strong balance sheet and access to liquidity to weather the storm which is in strong contrast with Boeing, but also Airbus is definitely feeling the pain and will live through significant cash pressure in 2020. Where it differs from Boeing is that it's tapping into credit facilities that Boeing already tapped to plug the gaps the Boeing 737 MAX left, but other than that Airbus is living through the same pains, which should hardly come as a surprise because at the end of the day this is a duopoly that just saw all its growth drivers being removed.