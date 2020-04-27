Complexity, Enterprise, And Share Gains Are All Still Boosting Teradyne

Teradyne can still generate attractive long-term growth and free cash flow, but it looks as though some investors may be cycling out of the shares ahead of that second-half slowdown.

Teradyne once again beat expectations and once again raised expectations, but reiterated an expectation of a second half decline relative to the first half of 2020.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is going to go down as another example in my book of how you shouldn't underestimate companies holding a hot hand. While it has been some time since the shares have been conventionally cheap, the company has continued to exceed expectations on a combination of increased testing complexity, growth in key markets, and market share growth with new products.

Surprising to me is that the shares have actually lagged the SOX a bit since my last update. The outperformance on a trailing one-year basis is still meaningful though, and Teradyne bounced back well from the March lows. Valuation looks quite reasonable now, which actually worries me - is the Street starting to price in a second-half slowdown and shifting away in anticipation, or is this just an underappreciated story at this point?

Strong Pretty Much Everywhere But Automation

Teradyne's results not only surpassed sell-side expectations, beating the average estimate by almost 4%, but almost topped out above the high end of management's guidance range. Gross margin was a little better than expected despite an adverse mix, but the operating margin beat was significant (almost three points) on better operational leverage.

Revenue shot up 43% yoy and 8% qoq, with strong yoy growth in all of the testing segments and strong sequential growth in two of the three. Semiconductor test revenue rose 42% yoy and 10%, with strong contributions from both SoC (up 37%) and Memory (up 76%). Wireless grew 50% yoy (and fell 4% qoq), with strong yoy growth in both LitePoint and A&D. Systems test revenue rose 100% yoy and 40%, with very strong yoy growth in Storage (up 300%). Industrial Automation, the company's robotics business, was the outlier with a 10% yoy and 32% qoq decline in revenue.

Gross margin declined about a half-point from the prior year and close to a point from the quarter, with mix and new product ramps hurting results. Operating income rose 92% yoy and 17% qoq with impressive operating leverage.

Familiar Trends Doing The Work

The factors that drove Teradyne's strong results weren't new or surprising. It was the magnitude and persistence that surprised to the good.

In SoC testing, the company continues to benefit from an increase in complexity for chips for 5G smartphones, with increased complexity also driving increased testing times and more interest in new high-speed testers. Management also noted that, while demand for 5G mobile-related testing has been strong, infrastructure hasn't really kept up pace so far. Other strong drivers for SoC included WiFi6, APUs, new cameras, and new sensors. With Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) suppliers likely to spend on equipment in Q2 in preparation of new models for the fall, the second quarter should also be strong for this business.

Teradyne is seeing healthy underlying demand in memory, but is also gaining share from Advantest (OTCPK:ATEYY) in DRAM at a faster pace than I expected. In the systems business, strong enterprise demand for high-capacity nearline drives (used in data centers) is supporting strong demand for storage testing equipment.

The one area of weakness, Industrial Automation, really isn't surprising, given the underlying weakness in robotics demand. Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY), Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY), and KUKA (OTCPK:KUKAY) have all reported noticeable underlying weakness in a range of end-markets, but I would expect demand to improve exiting 2020 and into 2021.

Another Quarter To The Step Down?

Management raised guidance for the second quarter, and while the spread was greater than normal, the midpoint was still about 8% above the prior sell-side average. That estimate is underpinned by strong demand for SoC test and worsening Industrial Automation, but management did also reiterate its expectation the second half will contract relative to the first half (at least 10%).

Estimating that second-half step down is tricky. The normal cycle of smartphone-related capex would support a decline, and it's worth noting again that lead times in SoC testing have historically been pretty short, making it more challenging for management to predict demand. Then, there's the general chaos in the economy coming from COVID-19 and the uncertainty of what demand will look like in the second half of the year.

Looking at the longer term, the trends that have driven Teradyne in recent times - increased chip complexity, increased testing times, improved system offerings, and strong end markets like data centers - should remain valid for some time to come. This is why I'm still looking for double-digit growth through 2024, though next year could be well below that trend rate.

The Outlook

I'm still expecting high single-digit annualized revenue growth from Teradyne, with the aforementioned expansions in complexity and testing times driving system demand (even if erratic on a year-to-year basis) and increased interest in cobots driving IA growth, particularly as cobots will likely prove popular in markets that have thus far not adopted robots in a big way (cobots are smaller, cheaper, and safer, in general, than traditional robotics systems). While the volatility of the underlying business will lead to margins jumping around on a year-to-year basis, I expect FCF margins in the low 20%'s, driving nearly double-digit annualized FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

I'm surprised that Teradyne's share price actually looks pretty reasonable on a discounted cash flow basis, with a prospective annualized return in the high single digits. That makes me a little paranoid and leads me to wonder if some investors are already counting on that second half step-down in growth and moving on to what they expect will be greener pastures for short-term growth. Given that there was a momentum component to the Teradyne investment thesis until recently, I wouldn't ignore the risk that growth/momentum investors have cycled away from the stock, but if the shares should lag on that sequential slowdown, this would be a name to consider more seriously.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.