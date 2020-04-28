Launching Haggerston BioHealth: How To Pick Biotech, Healthcare And Pharma Winners

I have been writing about investments for more than five years and also have 10 years risk and investment management experience coupled with specialist healthcare industry knowledge.

In this article I will introduce myself and my investing strategy, explain what the Haggerston BioHealth portfolio is, and cover some of my recent investment recommendations.

Introduction

The stocks are subject to investment-bank grade analytics that you will not find for free anywhere online, including historic financials, integrated financial statements, five-year forecasting with different scenario analyses, all pertinent investment ratios, company data, and addressable market research.

Most of the data I use is publicly available but you can save yourself at least 20-30 hours each month by letting me handle the onerous data collection tasks and data mining for you. I will even permit subscribers to recommend stocks for analysis and create scenario analyses to examine different approaches to trading some stocks.

Finally, I will provide regular exclusive and free content, circulating subscriber only content including newsletters, alerts, performance data, market research and hosting discussions in my live chat room - all dedicated to a better understanding of trading headwinds and tailwinds, the biotech, healthcare and pharma industry landscapes, and the key people and events moving the markets on any given day.

My Investment Philosophy and Strategy

I'm fundamentally a market optimist - a key aspect of my investing strategy is to always look to take a positive action with a cool head, no matter what the circumstances. It's a philosophy that has served me well in the past since it prioritizes what's to come over what has just happened and requires me to place faith in my own judgment - even if it sometimes goes against what the market may be appearing to tell me.

My strategy (and as a subscriber you will have a window into and opportunity to discuss all of my analytics and recommendations) is based around two main value opportunities.

The first is the original and best. "Buy low, sell high" is an idea as old as investing itself and the ultimate goal of every investor. By observing a stock's history, competition, market, and people I believe it can be possible to forecast with increased accuracy which direction the price of a stock may travel. It's an imperfect science but, in my view, it's a strategy that becomes easier to execute in parallel with the amount of research that you do as an investor.

It's also a strategy that requires some boldness and the ability to go against the grain on occasion, and it's often focused on the short to medium term, e.g. investing in a promising drug developer ahead of a set of trial results, or backing a company making a risky acquisition that has driven down its stock price to unnatural levels, or using financial analysis to determine that the market undervalues a certain company's assets.

Second, a central tenet in the investment theses of stock market greats such as Benjamin Graham, his protege Warren Buffett, and a host of the world's most successful fund managers is never to buy a stock that you would not be prepared to hold for at least 10 years. This is great advice that I subscribe to, hence I hope that you will find my recommendations (and research) can be effective both in the shorter and longer term.

Investing in stocks that look fundamentally unsound because - for example - a group of activist investors is creating hype around the company, or owing to a company development that you do not fully understand, or more in hope than expectation - are all bad strategies, in my view. These types of sentiment-driven investments can happen a lot in biotech since data is often scarce or future earnings uncertain - which makes the sector risky - but with thorough research and analytics, it can be possible to learn to identify the "bona fide" winners, and spot the red flags waving over those companies that are struggling.

I'm constantly looking out for stocks that couple short-term promise with long-term growth potential. Typical short-term catalysts within the sectors I focus on (biotech, pharma, healthcare) include upcoming financial results announcements, clinical trial results, drug approvals, corporate actions, trending news flow (company and external), macro and micro market trends, and management track record (i.e. whether the CEO is an industry veteran with a long term vision, or a "pump and dump" merchant).

Long-term catalysts also include strength of management team as well as vision, culture, strategy, dividend payment, historical return on investment ("ROI"), strength of competitors, future market direction, product lines, present and future cash flows, acquisitions, government and government agency healthcare policy, and fundamental analysis of assets and how they are managed.

Over time I also plan to consider more complex trades with subscribers such as shorting a stock, and using calls, puts and other derivatives, but for now my main focus is on identifying and making smart investments in the leading stocks in each of my target fields: Biotech, pharma and healthcare.

By paying attention to company news flow, research and analytics, and implementing innovative trading strategies while maintaining a firm grip on where markets are headed, it's certainly possible for any investor to quickly get up to speed with investing into biotech, healthcare and pharma - and these are the tools I hope to provide at Haggerston BioHealth.

The really great thing about these industries is that they are endlessly fascinating, surprising, innovative, and helping to tackle the major health issues of the day. Honestly, what more could you ask for?

About Me

I have been posting articles to Seeking Alpha for a little over 15 months and I have held investments in my target sectors of biotech, pharma and healthcare for a period of two years.

I enjoyed a 10-year career in the investment management industry beginning as an investment analyst at a city stockbroker firm evaluating small-cap stocks trading on the Alternative Investment Market in London. I helped to run the pricing desk for the Authorised Corporate Director of 250-plus retail funds assisting with the fair value pricing of distressed assets and exotic derivatives and subsequently ran risk analysis reporting for the Group Risk team identifying and investigating liquidity and fair value pricing issues.

I joined an Investment Bank for two years analyzing tri-party repo trades and collateral management before embarking on a freelance career. For the past five years I have acted as a CMO, strategy consultant and content provider for a variety of early stage technology companies - from sports to finance and finally healthcare - working closely with founders, investors, the media and a global network of consultants.

I grew my knowledge of the healthcare industry during a two-year assignment assisting an artificial-intelligence consultancy developing continuous health monitoring technology for a large global healthcare firm. During this period I learned about the fundamental - technology-driven - changes that are shaping the future of healthcare based around the four modern pillars of the industry: Precision, predictive, preventive and population/participatory health.

Although it's still in its infancy, the impact of technology will be transformative, permeating every sector in my target markets from the management of national healthcare plans to the discovery of novel drug molecules or the procedures that underpin autologous stem cell therapy.

As I began to gain more knowledge of the healthcare, pharma and biotech industries - writing hundreds of presentations analysing the capabilities of major pharma companies, biotechs and healthcare providers - I began to publish the fruits of my labour here at Seeking Alpha, while developing a model portfolio of stocks I wanted to invest in.

How This Channel Works And What You Will Gain

I have set up a model portfolio (for subscribers) of 20 stocks within the healthcare, biotech and pharma industries which I believe offers a nice mix of risk and diversification and would make either a useful starting out portfolio for a newcomer to healthcare investing or a useful counterpoint to a more experienced stock picker's own established portfolio.

My intention is to treat the portfolio as if it were a fund to all intents and purposes and to grow it to a size of ~50 stocks in total, continuously reviewing each stock and posting updates regularly which will be shared exclusively with subscribers (sometimes ahead of wider publication). Each month I will sell out of a few positions and acquire new ones, and publish performance data. I will be looking for stocks that offer both short-term price catalysts and long-term viability and will use a mixture of technical, financial and market analysis to make all of my investment decisions.

Subscribers will have full access to all of the portfolio performance data and analysis via a Google sheets document and will receive regular written updates covering both the portfolio stocks and those under consideration - including the pick of the trading opportunities.

I will be welcoming feedback from subscribers who want to see different types of analysis and scenarios played out across both the portfolio and a range of different stocks. My channel has its own chat room where we can discuss trading ideas, market trends, individual companies and anything else that crops up. Each stock has its own dedicated worksheet where different scenarios will be modeled to achieve an optimal fair value price which will be measured against its real-time price (and anomalies investigated).

Ultimately, with the help of and for the benefit of my subscribers I would like to develop a BioHealth portfolio that delivers consistently high returns thanks to a blend of novel investment strategies and analytical and research techniques. I sincerely hope that you will join me on this journey by subscribing to the channel and ultimately, I hope we make gains in the stock market together.

Recent Investment Highlights -

Some winners I have backed lately - and one or two that taught me a valuable lesson!

Despite the coronavirus crisis I have managed to preserve my overall portfolio gains and - ever the optimist - expect to grow them from around 3% today to perhaps >15% if - as I expect - the market avoids slipping into recession and we begin to approach something like normality again by mid July.

These are troubling times when every tentative step forward tends to be followed by a swift couple of steps back, but in view, stuttering progress is better than no progress at all since it demonstrates that the market remains bubbling below the surface, waiting for its chance to break through certain technical and psychological barriers - key triggers that signal the return of a bull market.

If the recent downturn has had any benefit at all, it's to have artificially devalued a host of stocks that have every chance of bouncing back strongly provided the virus is contained and ultimately eliminated (you can read about my views on Gilead and its COVID-19 treatment exclusively in my subscriber area plus two other stocks set to make gains in the current climate).

Dexcom (DXCM) is one such stock that I recommended on March 19 when the stock traded at $190 - the price has since risen to $313 at the time of writing - a 65% gain in a little under two months. I also had recommended this manufacturer of continuous glucose monitoring devices for type 1 and 2 diabetics back in January when the stock traded at $234 - by late February the stock traded at $303.

Back in January, I posted an update on Forty Seven (FTSV), an exciting immunotherapy company progressing lead candidate magrolimab through clinical trials and toward being the first ever approved CD47 targeted therapy. At the time the stock had bounced on positive data from a combination trial directed at patients suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome ("MDS") and acute myeloid leukemia ("AML"), and the company was about to raise $195.6m via a stock issue at a price of $35. Forty Seven has since been acquired by pharma giant Gilead - for $4.9bn - or $95.5 per share, resulting in a 173% gain for investors.

In July last year I recommended Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) - a developer of chemicals for the bio-pharmaceutical industry at a price of $286, setting a fair value price target of $375 - $400. Bio-Rad has actually performed even better, hitting a peak price of $420 earlier this month with a market cap of $12.5bn.

Teladoc (TDOC) - a provider of on-demand healthcare via mobile devices - was a stock I recommended in May last year at a price of $60 which has gained 201%. Teladoc has experienced a sharp spike in share price in recent months to $182 as the COVID 19 crisis has thrust telemedicine services into the spotlight and highlighted their usefulness.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) is another of my recommendations that has experienced above average share price growth, rising from a low of $7.50 in November last year to a buoyant $16 before losing some ground during the recent downturn. Imminent results from pivotal trials of two of the company's lead candidates - ublituximab and umbrasilib - indicated for treatment of Multiple Sclerosis and non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma respectively and, in combination, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia - could provide significant further share-price uplift.

In total I have posted more than 50 recommendations on Seeking Alpha and as a subscriber to my channel you will have access to all of them. Additionally, each time I publish an update I will share it with subscribers exclusively before it is published anywhere else - and besides these updates I will be providing plenty more free content via my channel including weekly roundups, exploratory theses and picks that are reserved for subscribers only and not shared anywhere else.

Other stocks that I would single out as performing well for my model portfolio and having the potential to make rapid gains in the coming months include Alnylam (ALNY), a developer of RNAi-based therapeutics mainly targeting diseases of the liver with two approved treatments; Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) whose CD47-directed therapies are attracting interest in the light of the recent Forty Seven acquisition (see my note here); Regeneron (REGN) the fast-growing pharma and drug developer that markets multi-billion dollar selling retinopathy treatment Eylea (see my note here); Humana (HUM) the health insurer capitalizing on the rapid growth of the medicare advantage market; and Exelixis (EXEL) whose kidney cancer treatment Cabometyx commands sales close to $1bn per annum.

All of the above stocks have gained at least >10% since my updates were published. It's amazing - once you know exactly the kind of company fundamentals you are looking for - how quickly it's possible to whittle down hundreds of promising stocks to a select few winners and I hope to share the methodology behind my approach with my subscribers while continuously evaluating my own methods to try to stay ahead of the market.

Conclusion - I Hope That You Subscribe and We Make Progress Together

I believe Haggerston BioHealth is a valuable complement to any investment portfolio directed at the pharma, biotech or healthcare sectors. Subscribers will receive free content, stock recommendations, a chat room, model portfolio, market research and analysis on trending events as they unfold - all directed at better biotech, pharma and healthcare investing.

The ultimate aim of this channel is to find, research and make investments into stocks with strong short- and long-term growth potential while minimizing risk through accurate, investment-bank grade research and analytics.

