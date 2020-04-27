ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q1 2020

Summary

Rapid expansion of the coronavirus outbreak beyond Asia, combined with an oil price war, triggered the most volatile period for equities in over a decade.

On an absolute basis, the Strategy had losses across nine of the 10 sectors in which it was invested.

A thorough stress testing of all holdings gives us confidence that our diversified portfolio of growth companies remains well positioned for the turbulent environment ahead.

We are less focused on how bad near-term results could be and instead are evaluating what are good long-term businesses and where we see good entry points into these companies.