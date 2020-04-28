ClearBridge Aggressive Growth Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q1 2020

Summary

The coronavirus outbreak sparked a monolithic asset liquidation that led to the most oversold equity market in close to 40 years.

While many stocks and sectors appear cheap, we want to own companies with strong market positions, balance sheets and free cash flow to weather the economic downturn and fund growth once normal business resumes.

We used the spike in volatility to consolidate and reposition the portfolio, establishing a new position in health care and adding to several others across information technology and communication services.