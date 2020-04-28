ClearBridge Appreciation Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q1 2020

Summary

ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.

Our bias toward larger companies with strong credit profiles contributed to out-performance during the selloff, while the Strategy performed in line for the quarter.

From a stock perspective, many of our largest active weight positions contributed strongly during the quarter.

We are dollar cost averaging our way into several new names that we expect to be market leaders in the next bull market and adding to our highest-conviction ideas.