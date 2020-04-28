Thermo Fisher Scientific: Ammo For The COVID-19 War

Thermo traded within 1.5% of its all-time high after its earnings call. Given the mix of headwinds and tailwinds from COVID, the company once again looks fairly valued.

China was the key driver of these results in Q1 and provides a template for how the rest of the world will look in Q2.

Introduction

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) reported Q1 2020 earnings on 4/22/2020. Thermo’s earnings releases and slide deck offer less detail than many companies, so it is especially helpful to listen to the conference call for more color on the past quarter and forward guidance. This was even truer in Q1 given the positive and negative impacts of COVID-19 on results. Thermo Fisher is one of the largest providers of laboratory equipment, consumables, and services. The company produces test kits and analyzers for COVID-19 testing, a wide variety of lab instruments used in research, lower-tech consumables like pipettes and tubes, and contract lab services for eventual vaccine development and distribution. On the down side, COVID also negatively impacted demand by shutting down other lab activity to comply with quarantines and social distancing. This was seen predominantly in China in Q1 but has spread to other areas in Q2 even as China reopens many facilities.

Thermo Fisher grew sales by 2% in Q1 2020 compared to Q1 2019, which was 3% below its original 2020 guidance of 5% revenue growth. (The company withdrew guidance earlier in April.) The company saw a 3% tailwind from COVID-19 related demand, offset by a 6% headwind from shutdown-related demand loss. In Q1, this was predominantly in China which was down 25% in sales. Looking ahead, Thermo now expects Q2 sales growth to be in a range of flat to down 15%. The wide range is due to the uncertainty around how long various parts of the world will be in shutdown mode.

The company did not provide any sales guidance beyond Q2. Actual results will of course depend on how fast the economy and customer demand returns to a more normal level. The COVID-related demand provided a partial hedge in Q1, but is expected to be more than offset by negatives in Q2. In the second half of the year, Thermo may see additional COVID-related upside in its contract research laboratories which could help develop and distribute a potential COVID vaccine. Nevertheless, second-half demand in other areas is still uncertain. With the shares trading at $335 following the earnings release, TMO is now only about $5 or 1.5% below its all-time high around $340. At these levels, the stock is still a hold as I indicated in my last article on the company. The market provided a short-lasting opportunity to buy Thermo under $300 in late March. It would take prices at that level or an improved and more confident outlook to move Thermo to a buy.

COVID-19 Related Products

Thermo Fisher moved quickly to develop a COVID-19 diagnostic test before the end of Q1. The company can provide an end-to-end solution for testing, selling equipment for sample collection and prep, the newly developed COVID-specific test kits, the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) analyzer, control kits for quality assurance, and interpretive software. This equipment can test up to 94 samples in under 3 hours.

Source: Thermo Fisher website

Thermo offers other products to aid in research of the virus and vaccine development. These include:

Gene sequencing instruments

Spectrophotometers and fluorometers to quantify DNA and RNA concentrations with small sample amounts

Electron microscopes to determine viral structure

Chromatographs and mass spectrometers for vaccine QA/QC

Lab equipment such as pipettes, tubes, centrifuges, cleaning solutions, etc.

Additional information on Thermo’s research solutions for COVID-19 can be found here.

Thermo Fisher is also actively pursuing using its Patheon contract lab services to participate in packaging and distribution of an eventual COVID vaccine:

Tycho Peterson And then, lastly, I appreciate your commentary on the COVID headwinds and tailwinds for 2Q, but as we think about Patheon and capabilities there, can you just talk a little about vaccine development and how you think Patheon is positioned there and is there incremental scale-up that's needed on your end to kind of support the needs in the market now? Marc Casper Yes. If you think about the four areas of focus, our pharma services capability is the one that is likely to ramp up meaningfully as the year unfolds. So we have an enormous amount of projects that we are working on and we are actually trying to get some governmental guidance about how to think about which ones to prioritize and so forth. And we are ramping up our sterile fill-finish capabilities, which is ultimately with the vaccine, you would - that's how you would deliver it. So whoever the successful innovator is, you are going to need to be able to put it in a form that can be administered around the world. So we are working with governments to help in that process. So, we do believe that this could be very meaningful activity over time. Activity level, not dollars, right now is very high and we expect that because of our relationships, that we will play a meaningful role in part of the solution here. Thanks, Tycho.

Source: Thermo Fisher Q1 2020 Earnings Call

Thermo’s next acquisition candidate, QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) offers similar equipment for sample prep and testing.

Thermo Fisher is well-positioned to aid in the fight against the coronavirus, although it is not the only company that can help. Others such as Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) are also providing testing solutions. The longer-term benefit to the company from ongoing research, testing, and vaccine production is also hard to quantify at this time.

Headwinds Still Exist, Hard To Quantify

Thermo Fisher’s 1Q results were possibly not as bad as the market feared, but only China had significant COVID impact in the quarter. The virus did not significantly impact Thermo’s business in the rest of the world until the end of March. With more widespread impact in 2Q, Thermo anticipates COVID related tailwinds of 6%-12% in 2Q and headwinds of 10%-25%. Combining these two effects and taking the fat part of the probability curve results in the flat to -15% impact mentioned previously. Management stated the tailwinds would depend on the level of virus testing and use of Thermo’s tests vs. competitors. The headwinds will depend on how soon governments lift their shutdown orders and how fast customers ramp up activity. Thermo has not seen significant impacts on their supply chain or their own operations.

On the testing front, Thermo is producing 5 million tests in April and also has the largest installed base of PCR systems to run the analysis. The company does face some challenges in training and logistics to maximize the capacity of the analyzers to run the tests.

So as the high-volume company in terms of kit production, we also are the company with the largest installed base of qPCR instruments globally. And when I look at that - so that part of the characterization I would have a different interpretation than you do. We have globally tens of thousands of qPCR instruments, and in terms of that, we're ramping up with customers that are - want to do this type of testing, right? So as you know, volumes for these types of tests in terms of in a normal world is relatively low, right? And you go from relatively low to massive usage and you have to build out the ramp-up of capability, train people, get all of the instruments in fewer labs, all of those things, all of those are activities have been happening, and our expectation is that we will have demand that ultimately is in excess of our supply of test kits, that we will have an installed base to do that. We are working on streamlining workflows and as well to make it easier and easier for our customers to use it. So we feel good about playing a meaningful role in society's response to ramping up testing capacity around the world.

Source, CEO Marc Casper, 4Q Earnings Call

On the demand headwinds, we can look to China for how reopening activity is progressing. After shutting down activity in 1Q ahead of most of the world, the company now sees its activity in China back to 60%-70% of normal:

So in China, I asked the team, there's no hard number. I asked the team at the end of the quarter and I asked the team earlier in the week, how would they characterize activity level. Right? And so that's not sort of the waters of that, but just sort of relative to normal because we have got a very experienced team there and they basically said it's 60% to 70% is where China is right now in terms of activity level relatively - relative to normal. And that obviously it varies by the types of customers, where academic is just starting to look at the research customers, researchers coming back to work, other parts of the economy more active. So - and we expect that to ramp as the quarter unfolds, provided there's not some sort of new outbreak or something that takes it off of that trend line. So that's how we would think about China.

Source, CEO Marc Casper, 4Q Earnings Call

If the rest of the world follows China’s experience, they may be only one quarter behind, and the second half of the year could be close to plan. Management did not forecast anything like this on the call, and I believe it would be too early to do so at this point. Still, if you look at that as a best-case scenario, Thermo will still deliver under the original plan due to the shortfall in the first half. Ongoing new research and vaccine production in the future would need to be considerable to make up for the lost first half business.

Conclusion

Despite the known slowdown in the first half of the year, Thermo Fisher is trading close to its all time high before the onset of COVID-19. This seems premature, as the extra business from COVID related testing and research has not yet offset reduced activity in other areas. Once economies reopen around the world, Thermo’s incremental business from continuing virus research and vaccine development will probably not be enough to move the needle enough to justify the trailing 12-month P/E of 26.9 as of the close on 4/22.

As I have pointed out in prior articles on Thermo here and here, the company has done a great job over the years growing by acquisition while keeping its balance sheet strong. Thermo has another opportunity with the QIAGEN acquisition, expected to close in 2021. Nevertheless, I considered the company fairly valued ahead of the onset of COVID-19, and my long-term view has not changed as the stock is back at similar price levels. The market provided a short-term opportunity at the end of March to buy under my previously stated target of $298. So, for now, Thermo remains a hold unless prices dip below that level or the outlook becomes clearer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.