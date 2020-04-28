ClearBridge Dividend Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q1 2020

Summary

The extraordinary breadth and depth of the selloff made it difficult to meaningfully differentiate performance both within equities and across asset classes.

While social distancing impacts all companies, our portfolio has relatively less exposure to the types of consumer discretionary companies that will be most impacted, such as air travel, movie theaters and coffee shops.

While we expect the growth rate of dividends to slow, we do expect that in aggregate our portfolio companies will grow their dividends.