Financial Markets Could Rise Despite Mounting Unemployment Claims

Source: Financial Times

The prevailing thesis is that President Trump must grow jobs in order to ensure reelection. He may not be judged on how soon he can get the economy reopened after the knock-on effects of the coronavirus have weighed. The March jobs report, which showed the economy shed 701,000 jobs, could add more pressure to the president's job:

The US economy shed 701,000 jobs in early March and the unemployment rate jumped to 4.4 per cent, the highest in more than two-and-a-half years, reflecting the early-stage damage from the coronavirus pandemic on the American labour market. Long the bright spot of the US economic expansion, the labour market contracted last month for the first time since September 2010 and by the most since March 2009.

The decline in jobs was much worse than the 100,000 loss forecast by economists. It was also dismal in comparison to the 275,000 jobs added in February. Leisure and hospitality jobs fell by 459,000. The lion's share of the decline occurred in food serves and drinking places. This was to be expected. President Trump has asked Americans to stay at home in order to stem the spread of the virus. In order to quell large gatherings, policymakers have forced restaurants, bars and live events around the country to close.

Healthcare and social assistance jobs fell by 61,000. Offices for dentists, physicians and other healthcare fields closed, which created sizable job declines in the sector. Jobs related to professional services and the retail trade fell by 52,000 and 46,000, respectively. Several retailers like Macy's (NYSE:M) and Burlington (NYSE:BURL) have borrowed debt in order to fund themselves while physical locations have been shut down. Job losses related to retailers with physical stores could rise further.

Unemployment Rises To 4.4 Percent

The unemployment rate during the month was 4.4 percent, up from 3.5 percent in February and up from 3.8 percent in the year earlier period. Despite the uptick, the rate is still below the 5.0 percent considered full employment. This would connote an overheated economy or an economy at risk of becoming overheated. Given the number of people filing unemployment claims in the month of April, the unemployment rate for April will likely spike much higher.

Last week, more than four million Americans filed first-time unemployment benefits. A record 26 million people filed first-time unemployment benefits since the coronavirus-related lockdowns. Eleven percent of the entire U.S. workforce has successfully filed claims and been approved for unemployment - the highest on record. The president could temporarily bar new immigrants from coming to the country at a time when tens of millions of Americans are becoming newly unemployed. Whether the move stems the rise in unemployment remains to be seen. Secondly, I doubt many of those newly unemployed will return to the workforce by the end of the year. That likely portends the unemployment rate could remain elevated.

The unemployment rate does not reflect employment age people no longer looking for work. The labor participation rate was 62.7 percent in February, down from 63.0 percent in the year earlier period. There were 96.8 million people not in the labor force, up from 95.6 million in the year earlier period. This metric may keep rising if enough people get frustrated enough to stop looking for work. Nobody could have envisioned a full stop for the economy, yet the coronavirus may have exposed a weakness that had been there all along.

What Is The Fed's Next Move?

The Federal Reserve has taken unprecedented actions to help fight the knock-on effects of the coronavirus. The Fed unveiled a $2.3 trillion relief package for small businesses and local governments. The Fed's balance sheet recently rose to $6.62 trillion, a record. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell claims the Fed has more bullets in its arsenal to provide relief for the economy and ensure financial markets are functioning properly. Social distancing has led to millions being shut in at home. That means fewer people have been traveling, which has led to a free fall in oil demand. The corresponding fall in oil prices has hurt E&P in the oil patch. It has led to falling revenue and cash flows in the sector and could render oil-related names unable to service their debt.

After lobbying efforts from President Trump, Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed to cut supply. After the pandemic ends, demand for oil should rise, driving prices and E&P higher. Rising oil prices and increased demand should help energy-related names like Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL). Ensuring that credit keeps flowing should help highly indebted companies like General Electric (NYSE:GE).

The Dow Jones (DIA) is down by double digits Y/Y, but still over 25% above its 52-week low set in March. Government stimulus packages and Fed intervention. Animal spirits may have returned to the financial markets, at least for now. I believe financial markets will spike further after the economy is reopened. Oil-related names and certain retailers will get a boost as demand returns.

However, the economy likely will not experience a V-shaped recovery. I also do not expect consumer spending to return to previous levels. It could also become a stock picker's market. Some of the retailers stuck with billions in inventory after the holiday season may not be able to pay creditors and suppliers. Cyclical names like will likely experience a slow decline in revenue and earnings. By the second half of the year, financial markets could re-test lows set in March.

Conclusion

Financial markets could spike after the economy is reopened. However, investors should avoid cyclical names and highly-indebted names that need consistent cash flow to service debt.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAL, SLB, M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short GE