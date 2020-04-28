ClearBridge International Growth ADR Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q1 2020

Summary

During this period of elevated market volatility, the Strategy’s quality orientation toward companies with strong balance sheets and sustainable cash flows has allowed us to gain ground against the benchmark.

We have taken advantage of attractive valuations to add positions in technology stocks supporting the shift to remote work environments.

We believe our focus on valuing companies on long-term cash flows, where one year does not determine the intrinsic value, will pay off.