ClearBridge International Value Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q1 2020

Summary

ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.

We are focused less on how the COVID-19 pandemic changes the world and more on what it reveals about the global economy and markets.

While it may seem unlikely today, the market’s shift from recession to recovery has historically been a highly supportive environment for the returns of international value stocks.

We are leveraging generational volatility to actively upgrade every aspect of the portfolio, raising quality with a focus on strong balance sheets, free cash flows, management and market share.