ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q1 2020

Summary

ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.

During this period of elevated market volatility, the Strategy’s quality orientation toward companies with strong balance sheets and sustainable cash flows allowed us to significantly outperform the benchmark, especially in North America.

We have taken advantage of attractive valuations to increase our U.S. exposure and add to positions in companies that should be beneficiaries of the shift to remote work environments.

We believe our sell discipline and focus on valuing companies on long-term cash flows, where one year does not determine the intrinsic value, will pay off.