Starbucks May Recover Quicker Than You Think

Earnings are undoubtedly going to be impacted in 2020, but I believe due to the company's loyal following things will return to normal in 2021.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is a name I have had my eye on since this COVID-19 pandemic broke out and the market tanked in March. I bought some shares around $60 at the beginning of this month, but from there the stock took off and I have been waiting to buy more.

Since hitting a low of $50.02 on March 18th, the stock has rebounded 50% - a rebound that strong does not entirely make a whole lot of sense considering the pandemic we are currently living through. The media has filled consumers with mixed signals for over a month now. One day we hear about a flattening curve and a vaccine, only to hear a few days later that a vaccine may not be as productive as we thought and the number of cases continue to rise.

(Source: CNBC)

Due to the strong rebound in the stock, I currently have SBUX on my “Top 10 Buy List When The Market Turns Negative,” as shares seem too inflated at current levels.

A Return To The Glory Days Of Growth

Starbucks had just found its return to sizable growth yet again in 2019, which saw same-store sales up by 5% on the year, driven by 1% higher transactions and average ticket up 3%. This was the highest same-store sales growth investors have seen since 2016.

Here is a chart depicting the return of growth for the company over the past few years.

In the years leading up to 2017, SBUX investors were accustomed to seeing same-store sales growth averaging 5-8%. In 2017 and 2018, it saw same-store sales growth below 3%, but has reversed the trend.

SBUX closed 2019 very strong in both major regions, US and China, which saw same-store sales grow 6% and 5%, respectively. China has been the primary focus for growth of the company and saw Q4 2019 transactions grow 13% to close out the year, which is phenomenal considering increased competition from Luckin Coffee (LK) in the region. In fact, at the conclusion of 2019, there were more Luckin Coffee locations in the region than SBUX locations.

The company started its fiscal 2020 year off strong with Q1 ’20 global same-store sales growing 5%, with the US market rising 6%, powered by higher transaction numbers. It will be interesting to see the Q2 results expected later today.

Loyalty Unlike Any Other

Gone are the days when Starbucks gold members got to flaunt their actual gold card around, which gave people a sense of empowerment and purpose. Ok not really, but nonetheless, loyalty members were proud of their status at the world’s most popular coffee chain.

(Photo credit)

In 2013, the company went so far as to offer a “Limited Edition Metal Starbucks Card,” which retailed at $450 and came preloaded with $400. Only 1,000 were made available, and they were sold out “in less time than it takes to order a latte,” according to CNBC.

Regardless, the loyalty of the Starbucks members is unlike anything we have seen, and I believe it is one of the reasons we will see the company bounce back and return to strong growth quicker than expected. The expectation right now is that SBUX will not return to normal growth until after fiscal 2021, which is where I defer, as I believe expectations are discounting the loyalty.

As of Q1 2020, the company saw their loyalty program increase by 16% year over year, which now counts 18.9 million Americans as active members.

So yes, sales will be impacted in 2020, but consumers are still flocking to their local Starbucks (with drive-thru lanes), and the strength of the company’s loyalty will return SBUX to growth in 2021, quicker than some analysts expect.

Game Changing Digital Platform

In 2017, Chief Operating Officer at the time, Kevin Johnson, who now is the company CEO, led the charge in mobile and digital platforms for SBUX. Mr. Johnson led the team that invented the company’s digital flywheel, which continue to evolve today and is one of the strongest digital platforms in the restaurant business today.

The digital flywheel is a focus on digital relationships with the customer. The company gathers data based on your purchases and includes these in special rewards it will offer personalized for you. In addition, it will add things for you to try in order to receive bonus stars, which in return continues to drive sales.

I will admit to making an extra order every few weeks when a certain challenge comes out that will deliver 100 bonus stars if I order a breakfast sandwich four times in a week, or whatever the challenge may be that week.

(Photo Credit)

Part of the success of the digital flywheel is the digital platform that has become ever more popular today as customers continue to order ahead of time or pay directly from their app. Mobile orders accounted for 15% in China, of which 9% was delivery, which has been gaining traction in the region as SBUX partnered with the likes of Alibaba (BABA). Mobile orders grew 17% in the US during the first quarter.

Drive-Thru Model Keeping Sales Afloat

The economy has been at a standstill for five weeks now, yet Starbucks members are still flocking to get their morning cup of Joe and afternoon snack. Sure, the company will undoubtedly take a hit in 2020 due to the closing of its non-drive-thru stores, but the traffic that has been moved to these stores is evident that consumers are still craving SBUX.

I have personally done research over the past few weeks, sometimes sitting in line and sometimes just observing local Starbucks locations in my area. Whether it was 7-8 am or 2 pm, the average drive-thru line had 25 cars, on average. In addition, the stores I observed still had their mobile pick-up bar open, which they moved to the entry way in order to keep customers from entering the actual store. Customers waiting (6’ apart, of course) around the mobile pick-up bar average 8-10 customers each visit. Just this morning, I was car #27 and it took 30 minutes until I picked up my food at the drive-thru window. Obviously, this is just a small sample size and not the full support behind my thesis, but I thought it was interesting to note.

(Photo Credit)

As I mentioned in my article “Top 10 Buy List When The Market Turns Negative,” the drive-thru model has been a major focus for the company over the years as it added more stores in the US. Today, more than 60% of US-based stores operate with drive-thru lanes, and as I mentioned above, these stores are still operating for the most part, albeit with reduced hours, but traffic has definitely increased at these particular stores due to other nearby store closures.

Investor Takeaway

The takeaway from this all is the fact that SBUX maintains a strong following that is ultra-loyal to the mermaid. The company maintains the strongest digital platform in the restaurant business that is used to build a personalized relationship with its more than 19 million members.

There is no doubt that SBUX will be impacted by this pandemic in 2020. After all, the two hardest-hit areas, the US and China, are the company’s two main focal points, and China has been a growth segment.

Operations have returned to a sense of normalcy in China, though, with close to 100% of its stores now open for business as usual. The company is already putting plans in place to re-open US stores as well in the near future.

The company will see sales and volumes sink in 2020 due to this pandemic, but I believe we will see the return of 2019 volumes in fiscal 2021. Part of this belief is due to the loyalty as well as the company’s heavy focus on drive-thru stores.

However, trading at over 27x earnings, after the stock has strongly rebounded 50% off the March lows, I believe it is best for investors to hold and not look to acquire shares at these levels. Management believes earnings could be impacted by 50% in the coming quarters. As such, if we use the past two quarters' earnings and 50% of Q1 ’19 and Q2 ’19 earnings, we are really trading at a 35x earnings multiple.

This would be at the high end of the range for SBUX over the last three years. The last time we saw the company consistently trade in this range was in 2015 when it was operating with same-store sales at 8%.

As such, even though I love the company and enjoy the dividend growth story, I am going to choose to be patient and wait for a better entry point.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy investing!



Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.