ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q1 2020

Summary

In an extremely difficult period, the Large Cap Value Strategy held up better than its benchmark, exhibiting some downside protection across most sectors.

In the turbulent second half of the quarter, stable and highly cash flow generative technology companies and financials with less market and interest rate sensitivity were positive relative contributors.

As stewards of our clients’ capital, we are focusing on longer-term opportunities while managing through an extremely volatile and uncertain period.