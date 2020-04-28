HyreCar: Flexible Model Creates Near-Term Opportunity

HyreCar drivers have recouped some of the lost income due to COVID-19. 60% of them have now shifted to food and package delivery services.

Unlike its competitors, HyreCar allows its drivers to rent its cars to make money by driving for non-ridesharing services like Amazon, Postmates, or DoorDash.

Overview

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) presents an interesting micro-cap growth investment opportunity for investors looking for exposure to the ~$1.3 trillion mobility/transportation market. The company's vision is to become an online car-rental marketplace that allows car owners to rent their idle cars to drivers who want to use the cars to make money driving for any delivery and ride-sharing services. HyreCar then generates revenue by taking fees off the rental transactions processed through its platform.

The business model is disrupting the traditional car rental market filled by the likes of Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) and Avis (NASDAQ:CAR). It also rides the wave of ride-sharing popularity and penetration. As such, the stock offers a solid growth opportunity at a reasonable valuation. In 2019, revenue grew by ~62% YoY to ~$15.9 million, while its ~1.25x P/S represents just over $24.5 million market cap. Moreover, the business was on its way to reach 900,000 rental days before COVID-19 hit.

Competition

There are several direct competitors to HyreCar, such as Fair, Hertz, FlexDrive, and Avis. All these services allow drivers to rent their cars for ride-sharing purposes. However, HyreCar is different in that:

There is no limitation over the type of services the drivers wish to rent the cars for. A driver can rent a car in HyreCar to drive for Lyft (LYFT), Uber (UBER), Uber Eats, DoorDash (DOORD), Grubhub (GRUB), or Postmates (POSTM). HyreCar does not own any car inventory. It connects excess car inventory to drivers.

As a result, HyreCar has a more diversified use case and a light-asset model that increases its defensibility.

Catalyst

In the near term, the flexibility that allows the drivers to use the cars for either ride-sharing or delivery service will be the key catalyst for the business. As demand for ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft dropped by 70-80% due to the COVID-19 outbreak, drivers are now using HyreCar to deliver foods and packages for DoorDash, Postmates, and even Amazon. Despite having absorbed the impact from the COVID-19 situation, Q1 revenue is expected to grow by ~57% YoY to $5.5-5.6 million, while the number of rental days will grow by 66% YoY to 229,000 or 16% from the prior quarter. Furthermore, as we learned in the Q4 earnings call, the rise in demand for food and package deliveries during the stay-at-home orders has also made up for the driver's income lost from ride-sharing.

(Source: fourweekMBA.com)

Post-COVID-19, the shift from peer-to-peer to commercial partnership on the supply acquisition side will serve as a long-term catalyst given the better scalability, availability, and car quality associated with the commercial partnership supply model. The company is on the right track as it entered a commercial partnership with Clutch. With services like Clutch, OEM and dealers can integrate into the HyreCar marketplace and have their inventories listed there. The early results have been promising. In Q4 2019, the number of cars rented out of the commercial partners increased by 52% from the prior quarter. Furthermore, utilization of the OEM's and dealership's vehicles was also 1,500 bps higher than those of peer-to-peer supply.

Risk

Despite being a publicly-traded company, HyreCar's current scale means it operates more like a growth-stage startup company. In that sense, there is a considerable financing risk as the company will need to invest heavily in market share growth out of its light balance sheet. As the business is still cash-burning and therefore not yet self-sustaining, it will need to consistently raise capital each year to continue its operation for the next 12 months. Over the 2018 and 2019, the business raised approximately ~$22.6 million through both IPO and secondary offering rounds.

(Source: stockrow)

As of March 2020, the company has burned through almost 65% of the proceeds. However, this has not translated into the best of execution, which is another potential key issue at present. Over just the last few months in 2019, the management has struggled to maintain a more graceful decay of its triple-digit revenue growth rate as it has drastically dropped by ~8,000 bps. As COVID-19 hit in Q1, the company will further rely on the additional ~$2 million secured as a PPP loan in April 2020 while also implementing cost-cutting measures.

Valuation

As discussed, the micro-cap company will most likely make it out of the COVID-19 outbreak alive and well. Given the massive potential of the mobility market in the US, maintaining the 60%+ growth is more than possible upon strong executions post-COVID-19.

(Source: stockrow)

The 1.25x P/S provides a low-risk entry point for investors looking for exposure to the attractive combination of ride-sharing, car-sharing, and also online delivery. Altogether, they represent over $1.3 trillion TAM opportunity across the transportation/mobility sector. Moreover, the stock is also at the cheapest point it has been since the IPO. Amid COVID-19, there is valid near-term upside potential given the shift towards food and package deliveries that drove the relatively strong Q1 outlook. Any consistently strong executions in the next few quarters post-COVID-19 will potentially send the stock trading higher in between 2x and 3.5x P/S. Taking them all into account, the $21 million expected revenue and ~38% YoY growth in 2020 mean a price target of $2.5-3.8 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.