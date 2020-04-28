ClearBridge Select Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q1 2020

Summary

When equity prices decline rapidly and indiscriminately due to heavy selling pressure from algorithmic traders — as they did in the first quarter — it provides an incredible setup for the Strategy to drive long-term out-performance.

Our fundamental de-risking approach is in overdrive right now and we are speaking with all portfolio companies which could have business or balance sheet stresses.

We took advantage of record volatility to target temporarily mispriced software and newly public companies as well as stocks unduly hurt by negative sentiment toward discretionary industries.