Dividend Aristocrats Round-Up (Focus On Clorox) For 4/20-4/24

While the portfolio was down this week, I'm keeping my buy recommendations on.

Let's start with the top and bottom performers for the last week:

Top performers

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST): +15.04%

Sysco Corp. (SYY): 5.515

Emerson Electric (EMR): 6.44%

Leggett & Platt (LEG): 3.435

Dover Corp. (DOV): 2.80%

Three companies - Dover Corp., Emerson Electric, and Leggett & Platt - had good earnings reports and rallied accordingly.

Bottom Performers

RLI Corp. (RLI): -21.15%

Meredith Corp. (MDP): -18.54%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT): 10.88%

Chubb Ltd. (CB): -12.43%

Old Republic International Corp. (ORI): -8.76%

There are two groups of industries over-represented above. Real estate (UHT) is in terrible shape, as companies have all but stopped paying rent during the current shutdown. Insurers (CB) (ORI) are under extreme pressure to pay out on denied business interruption claims.

Top Yielding

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT): 25.25%

Meredith Corp. (MDP): 20.75%

Helmerich & Payne (HP): 10.8%

Exxon (XOM): 7.96%

AT&T (T): 7%

Bottom Yielding

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST): .33%

Tootsie Roll Industries (TR): .99%

Ecolab (ECL): 1.04%

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) 1.06%

Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.B): 1.15%

Next, let's take a look at the three charts on the buy list:

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) was up modestly last week, while Coca-Cola (KO) and AT&T (T) were down. While Coca-Cola beat earnings, it also reported that sales volume was down, since about half of its sales channel is not in grocery stores. The main news on AT&T was that its chairman is stepping down. The company also slightly missed earnings estimates by a penny. There was no news on Genuine Parts Company.

Here are the charts:

Both Coca-Cola and AT&T are trending modestly lower, while using the 20-day EMA for technical support. Genuine Parts Company is moving sideways. All three charts are fine at a technical level.

Here's what other Seeking Alpha analysts wrote about the Aristocrats on the list this week:

Today, I'm adding Clorox (CLX) to the watchlist, which has increased its dividend for 42 consecutive years. This stock plays into two general themes. Since the economy is now in a recession, defensive companies (health care, utilities, consumer staples) make more sense. Second, with the COVID-19 crisis, consumers will be more focused on cleaning and disinfecting their homes, which means they'll be using products made by Clorox.

Let's start the analysis with the company's balance sheet. Between 2015 and 2019, total assets increased $4.16 billion to $5.12 (a 23% increase) billion, while total liabilities rose from $4.05 billion to $4.56 billion (a 12% increase). Debt rose from $1.8 billion to $ 2.29 billion, which means the company's debt/asset ratio was very steady, rising from 43% to 44% - a very manageable level.

Revenues and expenses all rose proportionately for the years 2015-2019. Total revenue increased from $5.66 billion to $6.21 billion; cost of goods sold advanced from $3.2 billion to $3.5 billion, while selling, general & administrative costs increased from $1.46 billion to $1.6 billion. All of these increases are between 9.37% to 9.71% for the last five years, which means the company has a good handle on its cost structure. On the plus side, net income is up 35% for the same years, rising from $606 million to $820 million.

Finally, let's look at Clorox's cash flow, as this is the most important set of data for Aristocrat investors. Let's start with a basic look at the company's distilled cash flow position:

Data from MarketWatch; author's calculations

The company has more than enough money to fund current investment - which is a very common scenario for Aristocrats. In three of the last five years, Clorox had sufficient cash to pay dividends. In 2016, this was just shy by about $5 million, which was more than made up for with the company's cash position (it has $403 million at the end of fiscal 2016). In 2018, Clorox acquired Nutranext for $700 million. However, Clorox had $131 million cash on hand at the end of the year, which was down from $421 million in 2017, meaning the company had more than enough cash to pay its dividend.

The above calculation uses free cash flow (FCF), which is net income plus depreciation, which is a non-cash payment. This table assumes that every year, the last payment the company makes is its dividend. The above table shows that the company has more than enough FCF to pay dividends.

Finally, let's look at the company's EBITDA position relative to its dividend payments:

The company has more than enough EBITDA to not only make its interest payments but also its dividends.

Finally, let's look at the chart:

The reason I'm not making a buy recommendation this week is that the stock is overextended. It started to rally at the end of last year and really took off during March. While some might argue the chart is showing a double-top, I'm not sure that applies due to the company's main products and the economic backdrop. However, wait for a pullback.

That's it for this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This is not specific investment advice for any reader. I do not have a professional relationship with any reader. Please read people who disagree with my analysis. I reserve the right to be wrong. In other words, buyer beware.