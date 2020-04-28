PepsiCo: A Dividend Aristocrat With 47 Years Of Solid Growing Income

PepsiCo's three-year forward CAGR estimate of mine at 7% is fair and will give you growth with the increasingly growing world economy and population after the Virus is tamed.

PepsiCo's dividend yield is average at 2.1% and has been increased for 47 years in a row as a dividend aristocrat with an increase to 48 years expected soon.

PepsiCo (PEP), one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of snack foods and beverages, is a buy for the conservative dividend growth and total return investor. PepsiCo has steady growth and has plenty of cash, which it uses to buy bolt-on companies, add new products, and increase the dividend each year. Even with an earnings beat in the last quarter, Mr. Market viewed PEP as fully valued. I think this is an opportunity to buy a great defensive company at a discount if you do not have a position in the company. PEP is 0.7% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced in all styles of investments.

Source: PepsiCo website

PepsiCo is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines. I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to evaluate the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, March 2020." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, PepsiCo had a good chart going up, and to the right in a fairly steady slope for four of the five years, then in 2020, the coronavirus correction hit and PEP dropped with the market. The market has come back up some, and PEP was bouncing like new tennis balls and now is still priced below the one-year target and a buy.

Data by YCharts

PepsiCo is being reviewed in the following topics below.

Investment Fundamentals

Company Business

Conclusions

Portfolio Management Highlights

Investment Fundamentals

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a crucial parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. My total return guideline is that total return must be higher than the Dow's total return over my test period. PepsiCo beats against the Dow baseline in my 52-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 52-month test period (starting January 1, 2016, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and 2019, and other years that had a decent and lousy performance. The good PEP total return of 53.80% compared to the Dow base of 32.48% makes PepsiCo a good investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $15,100 today. This gain makes PepsiCo a good investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth amid the worldwide demand for more of PepsiCo's snacks and drinks.

Dow's 52-Month total return baseline is 32.48%

Company name 52-Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage PepsiCo 53.80% 21.32% 2.1%

PepsiCo does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a yield of at least 1%, passing this guideline with dividend increases for 47 years. The five-year earnings payout ratio is moderate, at 69%. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business. I estimate the dividend will be raised soon to $1.01 or a 5.7% increase. The dividend income is good, and the present future growth of 7% is very safe and lets you sleep at night.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD, which is zero in 2020, with a CAGR of 5.2%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2%. The three-year S&P CFRA CAGR of 6% is above my requirement, passing my guideline requirement for this year. The fair future growth for PepsiCo can continue its uptrend, benefiting from the continued strong growth of the United States economy as it comes back from the coronavirus. I believe that the growth is above my requirement, and I will add to my position if cash is ever available.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 billion. PEP passes this guideline. PEP is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $186 billion, well above the guideline target. PepsiCo 2020 projected cash flow at $10.2 billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. PEP's S&P CFRA rating is five stars or strong buy with a one-year target price of $145, passing the guideline. PEP is below the target price at present by 4.2% and has a moderate P/E of 21, making PEP a buy at this entry point if you consider the solidly growing dividend.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is good, and the above-average growing dividend income makes PEP a great business to own for growing income and future growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying companies that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes PEP interesting is the reasonable future growth rate of its business.

I look for the earnings of my positions to consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on February 13, 2019, PepsiCo reported earnings that beat expectations by $0.01 at $1.45, compared to the previous year at $1.49. Total revenue was higher at $20.64 billion more than a year ago by 5.7% year over year and beat by $400 million from the expected total. This was a good report with a bottom-line beating expectations with a small decrease from last year and the top line increasing compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out late April 2020 and is expected to be $1.01 compared to the previous year at $0.97, a small increase.

Company Business

PepsiCo is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of snack foods and beverages in the United States and foreign countries.

As per data from Reuters:

PepsiCo is a global food and beverage company. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA). The FLNA segment includes its branded food and snack businesses in the United States and Canada. The QFNA segment includes its cereal, rice, pasta, and other branded food businesses in the United States and Canada. The ESSA segment includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa. The AMENA segment includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East, and North Africa.

Overall, PepsiCo is a good business with an estimated 7% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for PEP's products. The good earnings and revenue growth provide PEP the capability to continue its growth as the business increases by buying bolt-on companies and through foreign expansion. The earnings are being hurt by the strong dollar in the 1% range.

From the 4th quarter's earnings call are a few highlights that show the growth and opportunities that are the future of its growing snack-food and beverage business.

Organic revenue growth accelerated to 4.5% in 2019, the fastest rate of growth since 2015.

The developing and emerging markets delivered high single-digit growth despite ongoing volatility and uncertainty in certain parts of the world.

The company invested in becoming faster by increasing its global advertising and marketing spending by more than 12% for the full year, reflecting investment across snacks and beverages, and in both its large and established brands. This includes investments in new plants, new lines, and added distribution infrastructure.

The company acquired CytoSport, the makers of Muscle Milk, which expands its presence in sports nutrition, providing opportunities for additional growth and category expansion.

The company guided to deliver 4% organic revenue growth and 7% core constant currency earnings per share growth in 2020.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the PepsiCo business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. PEP has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows after the virus is controlled. The products of the company complement each other in that the snacks make you thirsty, so you need its drinks after the snacks.

Conclusions

PepsiCo is a good investment choice for the dividend growth investor with its average growing dividend income and a good choice for the total return investor. PepsiCo is 0.7% of The Good Business Portfolio, and the position will be increased when cash is available. If you want a steady growing dividend income and good total return, in a growing snack food and beverage business, PEP may be the right investment for you.

Portfolio Management Highlights

I am not selling in this correction and will wait it out until the stay at home order is over in many states and the United States is growing again. The good businesses in my portfolio should pop when this happens, hopefully in the next two months. The selling volume is down; therefore, the market may be near the bottom, and better up markets are coming soon. When I make the next trade, I will note it in this section, and my last trade was in early February 2020.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average from 1/1/2020 to April 24 by 0.4%, which is a small gain above the market loss of 16.69% for the portfolio with Boeing (BA) a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review." Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance and portfolio companies after this earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, EOS, DHR, MO, V, OHI, PM, O, MCD, PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.