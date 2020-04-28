Zhongsheng Group: Premium Valuation Is Not Justified

On the other hand, the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak and Zhongsheng Group's high net gearing are key concerns.

New car models expected to be launched for the Mercedes-Benz and Lexus brands should act as growth drivers for the company's new car sales business.

Zhongsheng Group is a relatively more defensive play in the Chinese automobile dealer sector, as it derives 80% of its gross profit from income streams other than new car sales.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCPK:ZSHGY) [881:HK], the second-largest automobile dealer in Mainland China and a proxy for Mercedes-Benz and Lexus sales in the country.

Zhongsheng Group is a relatively more defensive play in the Chinese automobile dealer sector as compared to its peers, as it derives 80% of its gross profit from income streams other than new car sales. In addition, new car models expected to be launched for the Mercedes-Benz and Lexus brands should act as growth drivers for the company's new car sales business in the next few years.

On the flip side, Zhongsheng Group trades at a premium relative to both its historical trading averages and its automobile dealer peers on a forward P/E basis, which suggests that most positives have been priced in. A "Neutral" rating for Zhongsheng Group is warranted, as the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak with respect to potential supply chain disruptions is uncertain at this point in time, and Zhongsheng Group has a relatively high net gearing of 98%.

This is an update of my initiation article on Zhongsheng Group published on November 12, 2019. Zhongsheng Group's share price of HK$28.10 has increased by +6% from November 8, 2019, to HK$29.80 as of April 24, 2020, since my initiation. Zhongsheng Group trades at 13.0 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which represents a premium to its historical three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 10.3 times and 10.0 times, respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 1.7%.

Readers are advised to trade in Zhongsheng Group shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 881:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $18 million, and market capitalization is above $8.5 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR), Fidelity (NYSE:FIS), or Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Continued Growth In Other Income Streams Provides Defensiveness

Zhongsheng Group reported FY2019 financial results on April 20, 2020, and what stood out was the company's increasing earnings contribution from other income streams apart from new car sales.

In FY2019, new car sales accounted for only 20.1% of Zhongsheng Group's gross profit, as compared to 23.2% in FY2018. In contrast, the company's after-sales & accessories and value-added services business segments contributed 59.8% and 20.1% of its FY2019 gross profit, respectively, while these two businesses accounted for a relatively lower 57.3% and 19.5% of gross profit in FY2018.

Zhongsheng Group's revenue and gross profit for the after-sales & accessories business grew by +22.9% YoY and +21.8% YoY to RMB17,843.4 million and RMB1,538.8 million, respectively, in FY2019. At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 23, 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available), Zhongsheng Group highlighted that FY2019 was a milestone year for the after-sales & accessories business, because it was the first time that contribution from luxury vehicles exceeded that of mid-to-high end vehicles.

The company also disclosed that luxury vehicle owners on average spend more than RMB4,000 to maintain or repair their cars on a per-transaction basis, compared with an average of RMB1,600 for mid-to-high end vehicles owners. This implies attractive growth prospects for Zhongsheng Group's after-sales & accessories business, as the company continues to increase the mix of luxury vehicles.

The company's value-added services business "includes car insurance, car finance and second-hand automobiles" as per the company's FY2019 results announcement. Zhongsheng Group's income from value-added services increased by +20.0% YoY to RMB2,885.2 million last year. This was mainly driven by a 340 basis points increase in auto finance penetration from 49.3% in FY2018 to 52.7% in FY2019, and a +30% YoY increase in second-hand automobiles trading volume from 54,924 units to 71,395 units over the same period.

With the coronavirus outbreak likely to be a significant drag on the Chinese economy in FY2020, new car sales in China are expected to decline this year. While most Hong Kong-listed Mainland China automobile dealers derive the majority of their earnings from new car sales, Zhongsheng Group is a notable exception, with the company's after-sales & accessories and value-added services businesses expected to be relatively more resilient compared to new car sales. This makes Zhongsheng Group a more defensive play in the sector.

Growth Drivers From New Mercedez-Benz And Lexus Car Models

For the company's new car sales business, Zhongsheng Group is seen as a proxy for Mercedes-Benz and Lexus sales in Mainland China. The company derived a combined 44.2% of its new car sales revenue from the Mercedes-Benz and Lexus brands in FY2019.

Looking ahead, there are new car models expected to be launched for the Mercedes-Benz and Lexus brands in 2020 and 2021, which could act as growth drivers for Zhongsheng Group. New Mercedes-Benz car models include "successor models of the C-Class and the S-Class," "the model update of the E-Class family" and "the new Mercedes-Benz GLB (which) is a versatile SUV that can also function as a spacious family car" as per Daimler AG's (OTCPK:DDAIF) (OTCPK:DMLRY) FY2019 annual report. For the Lexus brand, the Lexus LM minivan and the new RX model are what consumers in China are strongly anticipating.

Notably, Zhongsheng Group new car sales volume for Mercedes-Benz only increased by a mere +4% YoY in FY2019, compared with a +24.9% new car sales volume growth for the Lexus brand last year. This was largest because Mercedes-Benz's prior new product cycle started in the 2015-2016 period, and 2019 represented the tail-end of that cycle which resulted in a moderation of sales growth for existing models. In contrast, 2020 is expected to be the starting point of a new product cycle for Mercedes-Benz, which suggests a positive outlook for Zhongsheng Group's new car sales for the Mercedes-Benz brand in the next few years.

Coronavirus Outbreak And High Net Gearing Are Key Concerns

Zhongsheng Group noted at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 23, 2020, that it remained confident in the company's growth prospects for FY2020, as the company has seen new orders and customer traffic at its dealerships recovered to approximately 80% of normalized levels prior to the coronavirus outbreak in March. But Zhongsheng Group also cautioned at the earnings call that there could be potential short-term issues associated with the supply of cars imported from Europe due to the coronavirus outbreak.

IHS Markit expects new car sales in China to decrease by -15.5% YoY to 21 million units in 2020. IHS Markit attributed its pessimistic outlook to "concerns on secondary impacts from the global contagion, which could further disrupt the recovery" based on a CNBC article published on April 21, 2020. Furthermore, Zhongsheng Group's revenue and earnings from the after-sales & accessories business might also be affected, as the company also sources the spare parts and other accessories for certain luxury cars from overseas countries.

Another concern for Zhongsheng Group relates to the company's relatively high net debt-to-equity ratio or net gearing which I estimate to be 98% as of December 31, 2019. Also, the company's capital expenditures have been increasing at a much faster pace compared with EBITDA in the past few years, as per the chart below.

Zhongsheng Group's Historical EBITDA And Capital Expenditures

Source: Zhongsheng Group's FY2019 Financial Results Presentation Slides

While I acknowledge that the company generates a large proportion of its income from the relatively more resilient and defensive after-sales & accessories and value-added services businesses, Zhongsheng Group's high net gearing is still a concern, as no one knows exactly how long it will take for the coronavirus outbreak to be contained. All else equal, I will prefer stocks with strong balance sheets to weather the storm in uncertain times like these.

Valuation And Dividends

Zhongsheng Group trades at 14.0 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 13.0 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$29.80 as of April 24, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 10.3 times and 10.0 times, respectively.

Zhongsheng Group achieved an ROE of 22.5% in FY2019, and market consensus expects the company to deliver an ROE of 20.5% in FY2020.

Zhongsheng Group offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 1.5% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 1.7%. The company proposed a dividend of HK$0.45 per share for FY2019, which represented a +22% increase in absolute terms (from FY2018 dividends per share of HK$0.37) and a dividend payout ratio of 20%. Market consensus expects Zhongsheng Group to increase its dividends per share by approximately +9% YoY from HK$0.45 in FY2019 to HK$0.49 in FY2020 and maintain its dividend payout ratio at around 20%.

As per the peer comparison table, Zhongsheng Group's dividend yield is not as attractive as its peers. The stock's P/E multiple is the second highest among its peers, but the company also has the second-highest ROE in the peer group which is partly attributable to its high net gearing.

Hong Kong-listed Mainland China Automobile Dealer Peer Comparison

Stock Trailing Twelve Months' P/E Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' P/E Historical FY2019 Dividend Yield Consensus Forward FY2020 Dividend Yield Historical FY2019 ROE Consensus Forward FY2020 ROE China MeiDong Auto Holdings (OTCPK:CMEIF) [1268:HK] 25.5 20.4 2.2% 2.4% 35.6% 36.8% China Yongda Auto (OTC:CYYHF) [3669:HK] 8.0 7.2 N.A. 4.3% 15.6% 15.5% China Harmony New Energy [3836:HK] 9.0 8.5 2.2% 2.4% 7.3% 7.4% China ZhengTong Auto Services (OTCPK:CZASF) (OTC:CZASY)[1728:HK] 3.8 4.4 8.8% 8.2% 5.4% 4.5%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Zhongsheng Group are lower-than-expected new car sales due to supply chain disruptions, and a deterioration in the company's financial position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.