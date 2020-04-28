Silvercorp Buys Guyana Goldfields: How The Deal Stacks Up To Prior Takeovers

We've seen a flurry of M&A deals to start the year in the gold sector, and it isn't surprising given that up until April, we've seen one of the most significant disconnects since the 2015 bear market lows between valuations and the gold (GLD) price. To date, we've seen over five deals completed, and the most recent transaction is a surprising one as we've seen a distressed asset scooped up for just US$13.83/oz by Silvercorp Metals (SVM). The distressed asset that it is banking on turning around is Guyana Goldfields' (OTCPK:GUYFF) Aurora Gold Mine, a project that has seen a plethora of issues, and a stock that was potentially heading to below US$0.10 if a suitor didn't swoop in soon. While the deal looks very cheap compared to the 3-period moving average of the price paid per ounce for gold producers of US$181.96/oz, the transaction was completed cheaply for a reason, as the mine has been missing targets for years. Let's take a closer look at what might be the most surprising deal of the year thus far, and if it has any implications for future takeovers among gold producers.

As noted above, it's been a busy year for M&A in the gold sector, with several deals completed this year, and nearly US$1 billion spent to date on acquisitions. The one pattern among all of these acquisitions, however, is that suitors were buying up relatively attractive assets that were either cash-flow positive or had the potential to be industry-leading production assets in the future. The deal announced Monday by Silvercorp Metals to acquire Guyana Goldfields deviates massively from this pattern, however, as we've got a silver producer bailing out a gold miner that has a questionable future based on past production. Unfortunately, for Guyana Goldfields shareholders betting on a turnaround, they will not get a chance to see this through to fruition. The good news, however, is that the nightmare that has been being a Guyana Goldfields shareholder since 2017 has finally come to an end. Let's take a closer look at the deal below:

Based on the deal terms that were announced, Silvercorp Metals has announced it will pay US$79 million for Guyana Goldfields for the company's 5.71 million-ounce resource in Guyana. This works out to just US$13.83/oz for the company's ounces, a meager figure that is less than 1% of the current gold price, and more than 90% below the price paid for gold producers in the past year. However, there is clearly a reason for the low price paid per ounce relative to previous acquisitions, and we can see the reason for this below. Over the past three years, Guyana Goldfields' annual gold production has fallen off a cliff, while all-in sustaining costs have skyrocketed. For the first nine months of FY-2019, all-in sustaining costs came in at $1,465/oz, providing minuscule margins despite a rising gold price. Meanwhile, annual production missed guidance by a mile at just 124,000 ounces vs. an outlook of 152,000 ounces. Therefore, to say the mine is underperforming would be a massive understatement, as it's a cash bleed on the company for a year now.

While acquiring this asset may make little sense for any company, Guyana Goldfields has finally dropped to a price where the acquisition might make at least a smidgen of sense. The reason for this is that at a price paid per ounce of just US$13.83/oz, it is buying Guyana Goldfields for well below what it costs to discover an ounce of gold, and therefore, the risk to Silvercorp Metals is low. Based on the first nine months of FY-2020, Silvercorp generated operating cash flow of US$71 million, and this means that Silvercorp should be able to pay for the cost of this acquisition in a little over a year of operations.

Based on the fact that Silvercorp's balance sheet remains strong with over US$60 million in cash, and it is generating substantial operating cash flow even at a silver price (SLV) below $20.00/oz, the deal is a fair and calculated bet. In my opinion, it was not a great deal, especially in a period of economic uncertainty and heightened risk, but at least Silvercorp got the asset for a more than reasonable price. It is worth noting that while the Aurora Gold Mine has had its fair share of challenges, it has produced over 600,000 ounces of gold since its first gold pour in 2015. Let's take a closer look at how this deal stacks up to past takeovers in the gold space, and what it might mean for future acquisitions.

As we can see from the charts above, the 3-period moving average for the price paid per ounce for gold producers dropped to US$181.96/oz (blue bars) following the SEMAFO (OTCPK:SEMFF) takeover by Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF). This decrease suggested that the price paid per ounce for gold producers was no longer trending up with the gold price (yellow line). Given the fact that Silvercorp Metals just paid only US$13.83/oz for Guyana Goldfields' ounces, this 3-period moving average has fallen off a cliff and now sits at just US$32.02/oz, down 80% from its peak of US$213.68/oz. This has occurred even though the gold price is up 15% in the same period, giving us a massive divergence between the price of gold and what suitors are willing to pay for gold producers. However, there is no reason to include Guyana Goldfields in this chart of the price paid per ounce given that the company was producing at a loss in its most recent production quarter and year, at all-in sustaining costs of $1,882/oz. Therefore, investors can take comfort in the fact that the US$13.83/oz paid for Guyana Goldfields is meaningless to what suitors will pay in the future for producing assets, as this acquisition is entirely out in the left-field compared to assets typically being acquired.

So what is the real price paid per ounce for gold producers?

As of the most recent acquisition of Alio Gold (ALO) by Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF) and excluding the massively inferior acquisition of Guyana Goldfields, the price paid per ounce for gold producers on a 3-period moving average basis is US$107.41. If we look at a 5-period moving average basis to provide a better sample size, we come to a price paid per ounce of $144.42. Therefore, the actual amount that producers are willing to pay for gold producers likely lies somewhere between these two numbers, and close to US$125.91/oz. If investors know that the most producers are willing to pay for gold producers is US$240/oz in the Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) and Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) acquisitions, and the average for all producers is closer to US$125.91/oz, then it doesn't make sense to pay more than US$125.91/oz for producing assets if one wants to bake a margin of safety into their investments. Unfortunately, while history was suggesting that the price paid per ounce would trend higher with the gold price, this isn't what we're seeing in the data up until now.

The jury is out, of course, on whether Silvercorp Metals got a good deal with Guyana Goldfields; however, fortunately, Silvercorp is in a position to absorb the acquisition given its strong balance sheet. I believe there were better deals to be had elsewhere with non-producing assets in better jurisdictions. Still, Silvercorp Metals may see something in the asset to optimize it that the current team has been unable to exploit. For Silvercorp investors that are anxious about the acquisition, the key will be watching the progression of quarterly production after Q3 2020 and if all-in sustaining costs can trend down below $1,300/oz and to more normalized levels. For now, at least Guyana Goldfields has been put out of its misery, as the stock's slide has been a painful lesson for those unwilling to use rigid stop-loss orders in the gold sector.

