ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q1 2020

Summary

ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.

An invisible foe, COVID-19, has triggered a pandemic, sparked historic volatility and caused a global recession.

We have held many conversations with portfolio companies centered on continuity, financial resources and modified operating plans and have eliminated or reduced positions with heightened financial risk or operating challenges.

Our investment process remains focused on thoughtfully financed growth businesses that can endure periods of macro dislocation. Competitive advantages may widen during this extraordinary period of national stress.