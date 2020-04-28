Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (SCEXF) Management on Q1 2020 - Earnings Call Transcript

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCPK:SCEXF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2020 9:00 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Raleigh Finlayson - Managing Director

Morgan Ball - Chief Financial Officer

Simon Jessop - Chief Operating Officer

Troy Irvin - Corporate Development Officer

Conference Call participants

Daniel Morgan - UBS

Matthew Friedman - Goldman Sachs

Stuart McKinnon - The West Australian

David Radclyffe - Global Mining Research

All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed a question-and-answer session.

Troy Irvin

Good morning and thanks for dialing into Saracen's March Quarter Teleconference. On the call today, we have Raleigh Finlayson, Managing Director and myself Irvin from Perth; Morgan Ball, Chief Financial Officer; and Simon Jessop, Chief Operating Officer [indiscernible] from Thunderbox and Carosue Dam respectively in line with our roster for an executive to be onsite every swing supporting our operations during the Corona virus.

Under [indiscernible] perhaps best describe the gold price during the quarter currently trading at just over A$2650 an ounce. The economic fallout resulting from Corona virus and the trillions spent by governments through fiscal support programs has been well covered elsewhere. We simply note that the gold price is headed north in response as economic textbooks suggest it should.

At Saracen, we are pleased to highlight another quarter of record production and record cash flow. We're also pleased to highlight our longstanding strategy to future growth of business. Flexibility is the order of the day in a suddenly more temperamental economic and social environment. Whilst no one can predict the future, Saracen is well-positioned to weather current conditions and give shareholders exposure to the twin tailwinds of gold and 100% Western Australian operations.

Over to the Investor Relations side which is by definition a relationship business. During the Corona virus, we are working hard to maintain all our investor and stockbroker relationships. While we can't catch planes at the moment, our phones and internet are still working. We look forward to talking soon including at the Macquarie Australian Virtual Conference in early May.

During today's call, we will be referencing the presentation placed on the ASX platform earlier. When we get to the Q&A and I ask that all questions placed are directed to Raleigh in the first instance. Thank you. Over to Raleigh.

Raleigh Finlayson

Thank you, Troy and thanks everyone for joining us on the call.

Certainly living in unprecedented times that despite record results are not business as usual times. Some say it would be disrespectful to those directly affected by the pandemic. Those who have contracted the virus or worse still those who succumb to the virus and our thoughts and best wishes go out to you and your family but also to those indirectly affected the 780,000 Australians suddenly out of work as a result of the pandemic and our case 100% of our loyal and hardworking employees and contractor employees and your families doing it tough right now. On behalf of the Board, I say thank you.

Thank you for ensuring rapid change including working from home in the Head Office longer rosters, but one of the first movers in the states following a CMA meeting on 23rd of March, we rolled out the longer rosters three and three on the 25th of March and those rosters were enacted one week later.

Social distancing across our sites including closure or part closure of our [indiscernible] facilities as well as the gymnasiums. And also acknowledge the cessation of non-essential activities and especially our drilling contract partners deemed as not essential doing it tough at the moment, but rest assured we are looking to methodically start drilling activities across our leases in mid-May.

And finally to our entire team thank you despite a significant headwinds, we continue to deliver a quarter of every bit business as usual results arguably better with a number of records eclipsed.

Firstly, I'll refer to Slide 3 on the presentation pack, our cash build of to A$106 million resulting in net debt reducing to A$20 million from plus A$100 million the previous quarter including a voluntary debt repayment of A$25 million and tax payments of further A$25 million.

We delivered record growth gold production of 158,000 ounces and a smaller sustaining cost of A$1,133. With Thunderbox operations being the standout with a record 50,000 ounces produced at a very impressive 682 per ounce. You'll see later on in the presentation slide, the cross section day it's a promise we delivered to the market in before '17 that we will deliver these sorts of production and on sustaining cost metrics but we didn't realize at the time we'll be delivering into a margin north of A$2000 an ounce margin on that asset.

We are fortunate to put ourselves in this enviable position to deliver these results. Following a strategic decision to future-proof the business back in 2018, I will speak to specifics on that in Slide 7 in a minute.

But firstly to Slide 4 in our growing production. You can see consistent and growing production, one observation is equal contribution of production across the portfolio, fundamentally in line with our average breaker in a way contribution by project. There is no heavy reliance on any one operation highlighting the benefits of a diversified portfolio albeit without implications of managing a diverse geographic portfolio of assets especially in these times. It reminds us why there is no place like home.

All three assets have future growth opportunities. Firstly, in CDO with the annual expansion which Simon will touch on a minute across the Thunderbox with the expiration of expansion day very similar to what we're doing at CDO. Then, of course, the KCGM with growth opportunities stemming from the famous South Open Pit a longer term expansions of the underground base.

Another important trend in this graph is excellent all-in sustaining cost curve back in the industry trends remaining flat with a year-to-date all-in sustaining costs of a 1081 per ounce.

Just moving on to Slide 5, from a business perspective unfortunately we had 3 LTIs during the quarter albeit relatively minor and innocuous by nature but only result in lost time and LTI is nonetheless. A key theme in keeping everyone focused on inherent risks in our business during the distractions caused COVID-19. We are seeing an increase in incidents and injuries that have founded strong reiteration and reinforcement of our principal hazard controls that are designed to keep our people safe.

We have also rolled back rosters from a three and three for three weeks on three weeks off roster to two weeks on two weeks off. It is better aligned with what BWI sector is doing at the moment and obviously it helps significantly from a fatigue management perspective.

Just moving on to Slide 6. I have spoken about the specific controls on COVID already but it will and we remain vigilant and prepared to make to take more extensive action if necessary to remain nimble as we've seen with the adjustment of the roster. There is no doubt that the recent COVID [indiscernible] friends particularly in Western Australia aided by the strong border controls of Iran won't be relaxing the high bar we have set across our operations anytime soon. We are reminded by the false dawns experience in places like Singapore and remain mindful that we are only as strong as our weakest link.

Just moving on to Slide 7 and coming back to the future-proofing the business context, I flagged in the intro. So what is it? It's being prepared not just in theory but in practice being ready for action in the event of a sudden and sustained fall in the gold price and/or a Black Swan event by the COVID-19.

From a timing perspective, we wouldn't be disturbed anyone and there's ever a good time for any pandemic. But the timing has been such that our business can readily absorb it due to the fundamental elements of future-proofing the business. Specifically what have we done, we've built up all stocks across our business to 1.7 million ounces across the group with nine months of milling ahead of the plant at CDO, 13 months at Thunderbox and 25 months of KCGM followed by 92 months of sub-graded KCGM.

We've also decoupled development from our production standard specifically Karari and Dervish actively increasing our institute stocks of developed and drilled and blasted stocks. We've got two full years of development ahead of production at Thunderbox underground. There's two years of staging ready to start immediately -- pull the button on the -- push a button on production there.

And also, we've had record exploration spend and industry-leading discovery cost per ounce underpinning 7 million ounces of reserves and past 10 years of production at 600,000 ounces per annum across our portfolio. We've taken advantage of the defensive attributes to further insulate our business to any adverse effects caused by COVID by bringing forward ounces and therefore free cash flow from FY'21 into FY'20 albeit still maintaining and trying to get 600,000 ounce guided target for FY'21.

Our Slides 8 to 9 to read at your leisure, I will address you to Slide 10 and talk to that KCGM. The half of KCGM is production of 58.5 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of 14, 15 per ounce generating impressive A$77million of operating cash flow and A$56 million of net cash flow all despite a 203 hour mill shutdown occurring during the quarter.

I had the pleasure of spending nine days on site pre-COVID and we were returning to the site as part of my roster for another stint next week. The key progress of identify and staying on site is a rapid implementation of an entirely management team led by the appointment of [Colin Carson] [ph] and also a mix of both Northern Star and Saracen manages really leveraging off their respective skill sets.

Increased utilization of fixed cost mining equipment noted by the ramp up in Morrison starter pit production and also starting the Brown Hill [indiscernible] during the quarter, which I think is shown here on Slides 11 and 12. In particular Brown Hill's very impressive that at the start is a lay down yard at the start of the quarter and by the end of March was in full swing. And also the third point is excellent work on our refinement of the [SR] [ph] mediation in conjunction with the Brown Hill mining options take into consideration the latest drilling, resource model updates and prevailing gold price. We are close to finalizing our plans here. In fact, it will be one of the key priorities of all of them onsite next week and we'll keep you posted on our plans both short and long-term during the coming quarter.

I'll now hand you over to Simon to run through the operations starting on Slide 13.

Simon Jessop

Thank you, Raleigh.

Carosue Dam gold production was 49.5 ounces which produced the mine operating cash flow of 46.2 million up 77% from the December quarter. Net mining cash flow was 20.1 million after spending 26.2 million on a number of significant capital growth projects which I'll touch on later in the coming slides. As part of our future-proofing strategy, we continue to have a healthy 46000 ounces of ore on the stockpile ready for processing.

On Slide 14, the Karari-Dervish mining center achieved the lower mine growth in the previous quarters. This was a result of stoping progressing through a lower grade portion of the mine schedule. The Karari-Dervish head grade is anticipated to better align with the projected growth of approximately 2.8 to 3 grams during the June quarter. Mill head grade was steady for the quarter, while a planned three day mill rail line was completed reducing our total moved tons.

On Slide 15, the all-in sustaining cost was slightly higher at A$1,309 an ounce with the key drivers being low ounces produced for the quarter from processing in parallel with slightly higher mining costs due to increased volumes. Closing all stockpile was steady on ounces and growth.

On Slide 16 and 17, I will highlight the significant progress made on the Carosue Dam expansion with 86% of the civil concrete works are uncompleted. Tank and tank line are now fully commissioned and part of the current process plant circuit awaiting the additional more throughput when the mill comes on line.

As previously flagged the commissioning of the mill has been delayed until the March quarter 2021. This is due to the mill being manufactured in China, but is progressing well now, are not covered in the slide deck, the open pit mining pre works continue to plan at million dollar up in the [indiscernible] mining district area. These involve clearing of the topsoil and growth control drilling ahead of the need for 21 on our commencement.

I will move on to Thunderbox on Slide 18, which produced a record gold production of 50,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of A$682 an ounce. This operation has had an exceptional quarter. Mining operating cash flow was A$84.5 million while net mine cash flow was an impressive 64.3 million after growth capital of A$20 million. Recovery in the plant was a record 95.6%, while the closing ore stockpile was 116,000 ounces at quarter end showing a net depletion of only 5000 ounces from the December quarter.

In February, Thunderbox C Zone pit experienced a localized wildfire on the West Wall wing impeding access to mine. As a result of the opportunity was taken to ramp up mining in the D Zone CapEx whilst the West Wall area was remediated. Remediation activities are now complete with access to the bottom of C Zone pit restored by the middle of April. While we didn't mine any ounces from C Zone for approximately half the quarter, our future-proofing stockpile still allowed the operation to produce a record gold production is up. Market access has been regained. We have reverted to adding ounces back onto the drilling pad.

Kailis Stage 2 mining was very successfully completed in the March quarter with the crew smoothly transitioning into C&D mining activities at Thunderbox ahead of the Carosue Dam open pit restart.

I'll just skip over Slide 20 and 21 and I've already covered these highlights off already.

On Slide 22, this is a great picture and shows the progress already made in the D Zone area which is located north of C Zone pit. As we continue to maximize operational efficiencies between the two areas. 1.1 million BCMs removed from the D Zone increased trip throughout the quarter.

Underground development did continue on in A Zone while strip drilling activities have commenced in the March quarter. This is to build drilled stops in preparation for stoping in the September quarter. Thunderbox continues to be well-positioned for future life and growth with a large stockpile of low cost ounces available treatment, the D Zone wide stripping has commenced and approximately two years of underground development has already been invested with a production ties soon to commence. It is genuinely an exciting phase now and into the future for Thunderbox.

At this point, I'd like to hand over to Morgan Ball, our Chief Financial Officer to take through the rest of the presentation.

Morgan Ball

Thanks very much Simon.

Before I jump into the detail just a few points to note at a high level. That's for our trading update on 27 March, Saracen moved quickly to assess a number of the potential operational and financial scenarios that could arise during the current COVID related uncertainty. Pleasingly this confirms that the company was in a strong position to manage through the current environment. As such we've continued to deliver a schedule into our hedge book and we are comfortable with that debt repayment obligations and profile.

As an additional contingency, we did in April draw down in our corporate facility for A$45 million to provide additional liquidity if required.

Now to the March quarter. I refer you all to Slide 23 in the presentation, which once again demonstrates a significant increase in cash and equivalents of A$57 million taking us to a total of A$340 million at the end of the quarter. Note that this is after continuing to support our material growth and exploration projects during the quarter. A voluntary early debt repayment of A$25 million and taxation obligations of A$25 million, A$15 million of which related to our final payment for FY'19.

I know Raleigh and Simon have mentioned it, but given that I'm up here onsite, it would be remiss of me not to give a shout out to the entire Thunderbox team to contribute to this great results with production of 50,000 ounces of gold at an outstanding all-in sustaining cost of A$682 for the quarter numbers that warm any CFOs heart.

This combination of strong operational cash flow generation and disciplined debt repayments has seen Saracen further reduce its net debt position from A$100 million at the end of the December quarter to just A$20 million at the end of the March quarter. On the back of the continuing strong gold price and our operational performance, I expect that Saracen will move to a net cash position in the coming quarters less than one year since we completed the Super Pit transaction.

This quarter has also produced a record unaudited NPAT results for the company estimated to be A$65 million to A$70 million for the period. It should be noted earlier however that during Q4 we will accrue a one-off estimated stamp duty payment of A$32 million to the P&L in relation to the Super Pit transaction. And we expect to finalize the fair value amount to be allocated to the historical KCGM stockpiles that we have acquired. These items will have an impact on statutory impact in Q4.

I'll briefly turn to Slide 24. As you can see from the graph, if we were to normalize cash generation to remove debt and tax payments, the March quarter would have seen Saracen generate in excess of A$100 million in free cash flow.

And finally moving to Slide 25. This slide sets out the company's current hedge book at the end of the March quarter which stands at 542,000 ounces at a price of A$2,056 per ounce. You will see that we have maintained a similar level of hedge cover quarter-on-quarter but continued the positive trend of increasing the overall price of the book. Book continues to reflect our guidance of hedging approximately one year production over three years on a fee basis. This book is structured to support the company's current debt repayment profile and our need to capital growth projects.

This brings us all to the end of the formal presentation, so I will now pass back to Ashley for any Q&A. Thank you.

Your first question comes from Daniel Morgan with UBS. Please go ahead.

Daniel Morgan

Thanks Raleigh and Simon. In your result today you said that you are bringing forward some production into FY'20. Just wondering what the magnitude of that and what the reason for that is, is that because the gold prices elevated or get the money in the bank or is it fears of a potential impact from COVID-19?

Raleigh Finlayson

Hi. Thanks Daniel. So definitely it's a let up as far as quantum goes we'll remain circumspect on that. Obviously bringing assets forward also reduces out, if you like with the future-proofing the business that I spoke about earlier. So we'll talk on that balance and obviously we'll manage how many assets we bring forward via just half the trends going on COVID, got to say the trends looking positive at the moment but we are remaining mindful that we do get a bit of a false dawn here. So I would just want to remain vigilant and make sure we keep our balance sheet in as good order as you can. The byproduct that I think obviously got a very healthy gold price which we don't know which way it goes. At the moment say it's a good price we are over into.

Daniel Morgan

Thank you. And a follow up question on Thunderbox recovery was very high in the quarter wondering if you could talk to why it was so high and whether there's anything you can say about the future?

Raleigh Finlayson

I will pass it on Simon.

Simon Jessop

Yes. Thanks Dan. I suppose there's a few factors there. The recovery has been higher due to high gravity component from [indiscernible] as well as we're seeing more gravity go in the higher grade portions of the C zone as we got deeper into the pit. It's also good reagent use precincts and so on and getting the balance right. But it's really pulling more gold out upfront and keeping a very, very low tails driven. Guys have done exceptionally well.

Daniel Morgan

Okay. Thank you very much.

The next question comes from [indiscernible]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning guys. Good morning Raleigh and team. Thanks for the call. First question just on the Super Pit, quite specific on some of the areas in mining there, can you just remind there, is that part of the existing mine plan or is this under the new, under the JV, as opposed to new pitch developing?

Raleigh Finlayson

Look say Morrison is part of the original mine theme. Brown Hill was a an opportunity that we saw to be able to bring out this board near surface and frankly better utilization of the fixed cost equipment over for life not getting utilized and has a largely fixed cost element.

And frankly most of that fleet are inside, a very low unit rates to be added and taken advantage of that. So Brown Hill is the addition above and beyond the original mine plan.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks mate. And so just on costs, the unit costs so the dollar thought the ton cost that we can back out for the quarter a little bit. Are they good basis going forward now that they've got a full quarter and close to a month and is that the processing cost that we should be thinking about?

Raleigh Finlayson

Good question. So definitely on the processing cost less impacted by the denominator having a [indiscernible]. So obviously there are quarters where we don't have a significant shot like that like this one you'd expect that unit rate to come to us. I think probably the June quarter will be a lot more representative albeit there are still some structural cost savings that we can see within that asset particularly that will obviously look to an action going forward.

As far as the mining cost, again, followed this quarter coming up is going to be a better representation on the basis that we are at March utilizing the full flight. The only saving obviously mining at the bottom of Golden Pike enables to incur a lot more trucks to be out run up the surface. This is obviously Brown Hill which is a short haul limited truck fleet. So you get to the bookings there. But moving forward in June will be a better representation of both mining and processing cost.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And last one just the cheeky one on expiration, is there anything you'd like to call out there in particular reserve. So it was also updates on some of those projects and my thinking about although Otto Bore, just you remind us the timetable they're free your normal update in August.

Raleigh Finlayson

So look obviously underground drilling continued. So we'll have the usual updates on the underground assets, Otto Bore is definitely a good example of an asset that will give us some good news flow on previously so look out for that one. Now the other one that's excite us a lot is, one to north, it sort of got a little bit with what's happened with the KCGM in the last six months that they really like the exploration potential there. So we've been drilling there during the quarter as well, but obviously there it's going to be the KCGM we're talking about an asset that hasn't had a drill results published on that asset for three decades being under Newmont Barack's ownership. So that we won't bore you with guys with the data but it's fair to say that there's lots of drillers off to get that famous [indiscernible] area that we look forward to ramp into the market for the first time.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Thanks mate. Just on that one the North is that there's a resource out on that site.

Raleigh Finlayson

Yes. So I guess we'll do it. I've got a resource. We had a deferral obviously with nonessential activity so we're hoping we can plug it into reserve. It's flushing out this stuff but in an ideal world we'll get reserves in the world but we'll see how we go. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Matthew Friedman with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Matthew Friedman

Sure. Thanks. Good morning gents. Maybe firstly just following on from those comments around expiration results. Clearly since the KCGM acquisition you've been getting stuck into rebuilding the geological model there. I'm guessing some of the drilling activities have been constrained over the last couple of months by COVID. Do you have an update on the timeline of I guess what you'd like to achieve there in terms of reviewing the current geological model and adding to the knowledge base?

Raleigh Finlayson

September quarter is obviously going to be a big one, we talked about the terms, the short to medium term production plans. We'll also put out our inaugural talk statement for KCGM so we got some end reserves. So we have rebuilt that entire portfolio from scratch. So that's just within the finishing stages now a little coming up. And obviously the drill results coupled with that, so we have lot of news in the September quarter.

Matthew Friedman

Sure. Fantastic. Secondly on Thunderbox, a great quarter from a milling perspective you touched on the recoveries, but the mill was running around 3 million tons per annum. If you annualize it, do you expect that's sustainable given your current stockpile position? And I guess the blend of oxide say that you've got going forward as well.

Raleigh Finlayson

Yes I'll sort of pass it on to Simon for that one.

Simon Jessop

In terms of the year, the mill throughput for the Thunderbox is absolutely is sitting between 2.8 million to 3.1 million tons per annum depending on which quarter you have a shut down considering. But we've got a good blend of oxide material over the next few years. So we don't see any changes to the current performance that we've been achieving at that process in the foreseeable future.

So it's a key label for us and things like Kailis Stage 2 managing the stockpile as well as design upcoming is more oxide and then Otto Bore is a piece that has a lot of oxide soft material in it that we're working through at the moment.

Matthew Friedman

Sure. Thanks Simon. Maybe I was just thinking I guess quite near-term, if you look at the guidance for FY'20 in excess of 500,000 ounces. Certainly, if you guys match the run rate from the current quarter you'd be expect it pretty comfortably exceed that. And then on top of that you're talking about bringing high grade stockpile forward also. So I guess is there anything else out side of that that we need to think about in terms of the fourth quarter like further plant shutdowns or changes in the mine plan that that might be based on that fourth quarter in anyway.

Raleigh Finlayson

So, There are a few things. Obviously, so I'm going to refer to the grading up a little bit at Karari and Dervish in line with year-to-date top grade. So obviously a positive impact there. So I suppose the best way to look at it whatever way they have been building stockpiles each quarter as we usually get to around the last month of the quarter and assess how we're tracking and usually make a call to sort of revert to the lower grade blend, so allocate quite right stocks up our sleeve and that's what yielded us pretty well at Thunderbox as I articulated prior. So I suppose the reason they're not specifically upgrading guidance at the moment is one recognizing COVID and things can change quickly. Things have changed quickly for the better at the moment, but we don't know when they could go to the negative, so we're just being well-prepared for that.

But also at the same we want to try and take that back a bit much as we can moving to FY'21, so we'll make a call during June whether we switch to our sort of same philosophy we've done over the last couple of years putting in some hard drive to obviously sort of manage the production profile FY'20 or if we get a sense that COVID it's flaring up again, there is a risk we'll just try to maximize the effort to try on our balance sheet. So that's a reason why we're not particularly upgrading we just got maximum flexible at the moment in our business and we want to try and take as best we can.

Matthew Friedman

Now that makes sense. Thanks Raleigh. Just lastly quick one which maybe Morgan it's best to sale, but the FY'20 tax payments of A$10 million during the quarter. Is that what we should expect typically in terms of monthly installments going forward? And are you expecting to have to I guess do another true up payment on FY'20, if we look forward into FY'21? Thanks

Morgan Ball

In relation to FY'20 going forward with the challenge we're facing is, the way the tax office works depending on your revenue they keep pumping up your percentage contribution each month. So already since the last quarter and this quarter we've moved we're more likely to be around 15 million in relationship for FY'20 for the June quarter. In answer to the true up, it won't be anything like the FY'19 that related to the fact we didn't move on to the monthly payments just until partway through the year. So we should be much closer to it, current FY'20 that until we said our final numbers in our tax return gets lodged. We won't know the amount, it'll be nothing like the previous two which will be much closer to the number.

Matthew Friedman

That makes sense. Thanks very much Morgan.

Your next question comes from [indiscernible] with Citi. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Raleigh and team. Just the engine, if you could talk a little more about a Super Pit as the more remediation. Understanding is to evaluating that this does not mean we should think about similar open cut grades and only made one, similar kind of ongoing and you can get back into the higher grade or are the other things you're going to do in the interim where you could maybe access from that material?

Raleigh Finlayson

Yes. Thanks Kate. I think short-term similar trends to what you're saying that you need one certainly longer term. This seems real [indiscernible] with the Southern end of Golden Pike which will get sporadic access to over the course of the next couple of years. You've got a first of 2 grams but really I think it comes in a Golden Pike North area which is currently quarantined whilst we make the call on the East Wall, so that will be another blending of high grade which is so deliberate, so we did a nice consistent trade over the high growth and peak trade throughout the life of mine.

But obviously, we'll put out a lot more information on exactly how those plans will unveil come as September quarter when we articulate this well plan during the quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Okay. And is that kind of lay in those plants that are more than mediation kind of different optionality around things you could do to remediate it.

Raleigh Finlayson

It's mainly driven off the fact that there is a lot of assets there on the bottom at Golden Pike North area. And obviously, modeling the asset as to A$1,000 less what it currently is which is where our fundamental analysis of that. Any other alternative to remediate the wall means that we had to lose [indiscernible]. So obviously what the gold crop is doing but what it's going to be in three years time but anything near where it is at the moment is a no brainer to access all those assets to give a gram, two grams. So that's why probably relating to that way. But again we'll do that provide details on the cost timing and production implications during September quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

That's helpful. And then just a final question, just I'm interested in how you're feeling about a full year dividend from here in light of consenting CapEx but also I'm looking forward to the tons as well.

Raleigh Finlayson

Yes. So look obviously the half year which would have triggered the activity in the normal course obviously we've just taken on the Super Pit and fundamental of the debt. So it was practical to differ at that stage where we said that at the full year obviously at that stage will have a very good outlook on what our production profile rape capital exploration spend a lot looks like. So we'll be out with full details of the full year.

Your next question comes from Stuart McKinnon with The West Australian. Please go ahead.

Stuart McKinnon

I just wanted to clarify something in relation to the rosters. I might have gotten this wrong, but I thought well you said you'd move FIFO rosters from three and three to two and two but then in the presentation on Slide 6, it talks about a longer FIFO roster so that rosters being extended as a result of COVID or actually reduced?

Raleigh Finlayson

Yes. When COVID first came, it will normally on a 8 to 6 office, 8 days on and six days. Following the same a meeting with a whole industry on the 23 March, Saracen enacted the next day put a price three and three rosters which is obviously longer and that was around reducing the footprint and also curtailed non-essential activities more and try to minimize interaction between obviously FIFO workforce and the public to reduce the risk of transmission on site. What's happened since then is most of the industry including the big line all players have moved to two weeks on and two weeks off roster. We will roll to that in the next two weeks time and that's simply around, still minimize the transmission from our original office, but also recognizing that from a fatigue management perspective it's a lot more sustainable and very much in line with our original, I can get mining roster of 15 days on and 13 days off, so we know that's absolutely manageable. That's what we've been doing for the last three or four years.

Your next question comes from David Radclyffe with Global Mining Research. Please go ahead.

David Radclyffe

This one is really pulled on from Kate's question and the comments by Morgan that the balance sheets nearly now back under control. If you go, the history has been you sort of built cash up and then gone in and bought something. What capacity do you have at the moment to pursue other growth initiatives? Do you start to look again now or does things like KCGM you think still call the majority of your attention and maybe additional capital in the mid-term?

Raleigh Finlayson

Obviously KCGM is -- we're still very much getting under the bottom there, so as I mentioned at the start, we are in the final stages of rebuilding the entire resource there. So there's a plethora of opportunities that we see in the asset there and to give you an idea on asset to vertical meter across the whole [indiscernible] the gold mile. This small gold down and we've got across all of our assets combined so obviously for us at the moment it's fully unpiecing that puzzle and making sure we give that due consideration before we think about many other things, so that's why our priority at the moment is obviously continue look at the opportunities to KCGM looking at similar expansion opportunities at Thunderbox which I said at the outset to executing the expansion at Carosue Dam which is trending well. And then, ultimately dividend and we want to get to the longevity of what both elements that would be our priority at this stage.

David Radclyffe

Okay. Do you think maybe you've got the capacity to run more than three sort of hubs or is that something if you were going to do something else you'd need to build up?

Raleigh Finlayson

I was already comfortable 3 halves, when obviously added the biggest hub in that mix is the sharing of the Northern Star and it's been a fantastic relationship with those guys for the first quarter behind us. So we're comfortable at the moment and I've said, it is being used for exploring other growth opportunities for [indiscernible] is making sure that those opportunities are actually better than a bunch very own KCGM case in point. So we're comfortable where we are. We wouldn't rule it out but particularly during these unprecedented times being able to have all our assets been trying to converse with each other, we are able to move to a roster where we get our senior management embedded on our sites during times of need is a massive advantage that we really enjoy.

There are no further questions at this time. I'll now hand back to Mr. Finlayson for closing remarks.

Raleigh Finlayson

Thank you, Ashley. And thank you everyone for joining.

So in summary the team has delivered a strong quarter on all metrics despite the significant headwinds caused by COVID-19. We've been aided by the strategic decisions the Board took the future proof of business back in 2018 enabling us to absorb the impact of unforeseen events and continue to maintain our core day of delivery. We look forward to articulating future growth plans in the upcoming September quarter including FY'21 guidance. KCGM development plan specifically, the final decision on the [indiscernible] remediation and Brown Hill integration and drilling results from across our portfolio including obviously KCGM is the highlight. The FY'20 exploration spend, it's lovely to be another record, and of course the RR statements including the inaugural talk statement for KCGM. Thank you very much for joining.