Wait For The Pullback To Buy Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences’ (EW) is one of the many stocks which spiralled down in late February and March 2020. Although the company has managed to positively surprise the market in the first quarter, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is bound to take a toll on its financials in the short run. The company has also admitted about the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on its sales in the last few weeks of the first quarter across all of the business segments. Despite this, the long-term growth story of Edwards is intact, and this is especially important in a time when markets are reeling with uncertainty.

Edwards Lifesciences offers TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement) devices, TMTT (transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies), and surgical structural heart and critical care products. Although almost 75% of TAVR procedures are elective, these will be among the first procedures to return in post-COVID-19 times. Hence, although the company’s financial results will undoubtedly be impacted in the short term, the medium- to long-term outlook remains strong. This unique dynamic can open up attractive opportunities for retail investors to buy the stock on any pullback.

What makes Edwards an attractive pick?

The bull case for owning the stock is straightforward: Edwards Lifesciences offers lifesaving technologies such as tissue heart valves and repair products to replace or repair a patient's diseased or defective heart valve, as well as hemodynamic monitoring systems to hospitals. The company is truly a leading player in the cardiovascular and artificial heart valve markets.

According to the WHO, CVDs (cardiovascular diseases) are the leading cause of death across the world. The agency estimates that 17.9 million deaths per year are attributed to CVDs. Four out of 5CVD deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes, while one-third of these deaths occur prematurely in people under 70 years of age. A new study conducted by RTI International for the American Heart Association has projected that the U.S.'s costs associated with CVD will jump to $1.1 trillion in 2035, while 131.2 million, or 45%, of the total U.S. population, will be afflicted by these diseases. These statistics highlight a huge and rapidly growing market opportunity for CVD-focused companies such as Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences’ TAVR devices are targeting a market opportunity of over $4.0 billion, which is expected to expand to more than $7.0 billion by 2024. These devices have proved to be effective and safe alternatives to open-heart surgeries. TAVR is the company’s key source of revenue. TAVR treatment involves replacing a patient’s malfunctioning aortic valve with an artificial aortic valve through a catheter. The company expects its TAVR to replace surgical valve replacement, which is required by around 400,000 people annually in the U.S. with leaking or malfunctioning aortic valve. This is a much lesser invasive and safer treatment, especially for older patients, as compared to open-heart surgery. TAVR has been found to result in a 46% lower risk of death, stroke, or rehospitalization as compared to open-heart surgery. I have already explained about TAVR and other product offerings here and here.

Already, the company’s Sapien 3 Valve Replacement system has made major inroads in the valve replacement market due to its robust safety and efficacy. The adoption of TAVR in low-risk aortic stenosis patients is now reaching the inflection stage. The robust PARTNER 3 study data also highlighted better clinical outcomes for severe symptomatic aortic stenosis patients with low surgical risk with TAVR procedures after two years as compared to open-heart surgery.

Edwards Lifesciences’ critical care business offers catheters, pressure monitoring devices, software systems, electronic monitors, and similar medical monitoring equipment to hospitals and healthcare providers. Although the revenue contribution of this business is small, it is quite important, especially during the pandemic.

A look at the company’s latest financials and expected performance in 2020

Edwards Lifesciences has surprised the Street by reporting exceptionally strong numbers in the first quarter. Revenues were $1.1 billion, a YoY rise of 14% and ahead of the consensus of $1.08 billion. The company also reported an adjusted EPS of $1.51, a 14% YoY rise and ahead of the consensus of $1.33.

TAVR sales grew 24% YoY to $742 million, while TMTT sales reached $10 million driven by solid adoption of the PASCAL mitral valve system in Europe. Surgical structural heart business sales, however, fell YoY by 10% to $193 million, mainly due to patients switching to TAVR procedures. In the first quarter, the company’s critical care products sales rose YoY by 1% to $183 million. These numbers would have been even stronger had the COVID-19 pandemic not affected the company’s sales in the last few weeks of the first quarter.

Edwards Lifesciences expects TAVR sales to be most affected in the second quarter, followed by a gradual recovery in the third and the fourth quarters. The company expects a high degree of continued uncertainty in terms of hospital procedure volumes. This forced it to withdraw fiscal 2020 guidance. Now the company expects global TAVR sales growth for 2020 to be flat to 2019, in the range of - 5% to 5%, much lower than its previous estimate of 15% sales growth.

In the second quarter, Edwards is also anticipating a significant negative impact on TMTT procedures as healthcare systems focus on fighting the pandemic, since these procedures currently require general anesthesia and an ICU stay. The company, however, expects a recovery in TMTT sales in the third quarter. It has revised fiscal 2020 sales guidance for TMTT downwards from $50-70 million to $30-45 million.

The company expects Surgical Structural Heart sales for full-year 2020 to be down YoY by 5-15% from the previous estimate of 0-3%. Sales will be affected in the second quarter and then recover gradually in the fourth quarter.

While revenues from the sale of surgical recovery products will be significantly lower, Edwards expects partial relief from increased demand for ICU products. However, hospitals are delaying their capital spending, and hence, the increased demand is not translating into an equivalent rise in revenues. The company expects fiscal 2020 critical care product sales to change YoY by -5% to 5%, lower than the previous estimate of 6-9% YoY growth.

Combining all the projections, Edwards expects fiscal 2020 revenues to be $4.0-4.5 billion versus the previous estimate of $4.6-5 billion. The company also expects full-year 2020 adjusted EPS (earnings per share) of $4.75-5.25 versus previous guidance of $6.15-6.40.

For the second quarter, Edwards estimates sales of $700-900 million. While the second-quarter performance is lower than the first quarter, the company is banking on a gradual recovery in the third and fourth quarters.

Finally, Edwards has a strong balance sheet with approximately $1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. It also has an undrawn line of credit up to $1 billion and no immediate debts to repay. The company generates healthy cash flows. Hence, I do not see any risk for it to continue as a going concern for the foreseeable future.

Investors must be aware of these risks

Edwards Lifesciences has significantly reduced its fiscal 2020 guidance to account for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The dramatic decline stems from physicians and patients delaying elective procedures and hospitals delaying capital spending. On March 14, U.S. Surgeon General's and American College of Surgeons' advisories issued an announcement calling for a pause on all elective surgeries to allow hospital resources to be fully focused on managing COVID-19 patients. However, the extent to which structural heart patients can delay the treatment is questionable. According to the Journal of Thoracic Surgery, patients waiting for aortic valve replacement have a 4% mortality risk at one month, 8% at three months, and 12% after waiting six months. Hence, it is obvious that TAVR procedures will be the ones fastest to pick up in the post-COVID-19 times. Edwards is expected to be one of the least-affected medtech companies due to COVID-19 in the long run.

Delay in clinical trial enrolment and a subsequent delay in regulatory approvals and commercial launches of new products is another short-term risk for Edwards. This may have some impact on the company’s financial performance in the coming quarters.

What price is right here?

According to Finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of Edwards Lifesciences is $240.16, 7.46% higher than the previous close. The company is currently trading at a P/E (price-to-earnings) multiple of 45.18x, which is not cheap but lower than its historical valuations. Although the COVID-19 pandemic is bound to be a short-term headwind, I believe that the target price of $240.16 is a realistic estimate of the true potential of this stock.

The majority of the analysts are optimistic about the stock, while a few are more worried than others about the COVID-19 impact. On April 24, Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis raised the target price to $241 from $250 and reiterated its Overweight rating. On April 24, Citi analyst Joanne Wuensch raised the target price to $255 from $240 and reiterated a Buy rating. On April 22, Deutsche Bank analyst Pito Chickering lowered the target price to $225 from $245 and reiterated a Hold rating. On April 20, Cowen analyst Joshua Jennings lowered target price from $275 to $250 and reiterated an Outperform rating. On April 17, SVB Leerink analyst Danielle Antalffy upgraded the company from Market Perform to Outperform and set a target price of $270. On April 9, Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford lowered the target price to $230 from $263 and reiterated an Outperform rating. On April 6, Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen lowered the target price to $215 from $272 but kept an Overweight rating. On March 30, Canaccord analyst Jason Mills reiterated a Buy rating and a target price of $300.

Although Edwards is a very attractive medtech stock, the chances of prices falling after a bad second-quarter performance remain high. In case the COVID-19 pandemic extends for more months, the stock may see a good amount of emotional selling. It may also see some pullback in case there are any unfavourable announcements from healthcare societies in the U.S. Any pullback can provide a much better entry point to retail investors. Hence, I believe that it will be best for investors to forego the current rally and instead keep a close eye on the company for better investment opportunities in the coming months.

