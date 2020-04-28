MPLX: Short-Term Headwinds, Long-Term Value

The question investors should ask themselves is how long these new issues will stick around and whether the long-term earnings power has been impacted.

MPLX (MPLX) has been a favorite of smaller investors for quite some time. I think that there has been some underappreciation of certain aspects of the partnership's story in recent quarters, and in many ways, the sour returns during 2019 were not surprising. Admittedly, I was a bit too early as a buyer, underestimating how aggressively institutional investors would discount the firm because of perceived upcoming corporate governance. Still, those issues are in the rear view now, and once we get off the trough that will be Q2 earnings later this year, MPLX should be well-positioned relative to peers.

Past Struggles

The market already had plenty of concerns in past quarters. Over the course of 2019, the industry giant logged a 20% loss in the value of its units, double the fall of the Alerian MLP Index (AMLP) and significantly trailing the S&P 500 (SPY). While energy exposure makes for a great scapegoat for lackluster performance, this occurred during a period where many of the largest midstream partnerships reported positive returns (Kinder Morgan (KMI), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)). If you favored large caps over small caps in midstream last year, you did relatively well - with the exception of this one. What went wrong?

Two things. The first was poor sentiment for Appalachian natural gas. Natural gas prices averaged $3.00/mmbtu prior to 2018 but did nothing but head downward as associated gas volumes ramped out of the Permian. No need to split hairs here, the market was in outright oversupply. Appalachian producers responded to the pressure by prioritizing natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) in their drilling programs rather than meaningfully lowering completions, but that created issues within the liquids market as well. Already, beaten-down, publicly traded exploration firms such as Range Resources Corp. (RRC), Antero Resources Corp. (AR), and EQT Corporation (EQT) (many of which are MPLX customers) saw their share prices cut in half or worse last year. Bankruptcy fears escalated as bond prices widened, indicating insolvency risk. This was not just a bear raid by the shorts; gas producers just did not do enough to set themselves up for success.

Looking for an out, many of the captive partnerships of these companies began to talk about rate reductions. MPLX had long commanded one of the highest tariff rates versus comps on its gathering and processing systems in the Marcellus and Utica shale, owing to its substantial connectivity to its owned processing facilities and third-party interstate pipelines. Potential EBITDA loss from recontracting became a major talking point among larger investors.

This was not even the largest quandary that investors had to work into their calculus. More ominous was the “Strategic Review” taken on by its general partner, Marathon Petroleum (MPC). While the rumblings of malcontent from Marathon Petroleum shareholders meant that the push for unlocking value had begun long before his involvement, Carl Icahn buying a stake in the integrated refiner cast a major light on the perceived conglomerate discount. While the spin-off of the Speedway business (or once-rumored outright sale) was obvious low-hanging fruit, Icahn and many others began to push Marathon Petroleum to create some sort of value for its stake in MPLX. That could have taken myriad forms, from benign (C-Corp check the box option, more dropdowns) to potentially disruptive (asset exchanges, spin-offs). Executives mentioned “dozens” of potential scenarios that they were exploring in relation to its stake. All across Wall Street, sell-side analysts were quick to downgrade, particularly over fears over an asset exchange which would see refining gateway assets moved back to Marathon or a sell-down of its stake (which would potentially prompt rate renegotiations). As an example, see a Credit Suisse note excerpt below:

Downgrade to Neutral; Headwinds Offset Upside Potential. We downgrade MPLX to Neutral from Outperform owing to an accumulation of headwinds that balances the risk-reward tradeoff. First, we believe the strategic review may be dilutive to MPLX for the benefit of MPC. See our report Quantifying MPLX Strategic Review Downside where we quantify the risk of a $1.4bln unwind of dropped Logistics & Supply (L&S) assets back to MPC. Second, several major Northeast counterparties have seen their credit ratings downgraded which could trigger customer liquidity events.

Analysts Got It Wrong

I’ve maintained all along that we would see very little, if any, change resulting from the Strategic Review. That was never my gut read on management, and these feelings were confirmed in March when Marathon Petroleum decided to retain its current structure and remain the general partner of MPLX. Further, MPLX CEO Michael Hennigan was moved to the CEO role at Marathon. Hennigan is a much-beloved executive that has spent most of his recent career heading midstream assets. While in a vacuum most would prefer independence between the two businesses, the glass half-full view that I have is that this move reaffirmed the importance of MPLX to Marathon Petroleum and vice versa. These two will remain joined at the hip, and over the past several years, that relationship has been fair. I expect it to continue to be fair.

Concurrent with the Strategic Review resolution, Appalachia also got a shot in the arm. With crude oil prices in the tank, the outlook for associated gas growth became bleak. Natural gas prices responded well, and so too did Marcellus gas producers that suddenly looked better able to maintain, or even grow, overall market share. While Marcellus- and Haynesville-focused E&Ps have not yet recovered their January trading levels, they are close. That is a big win in the energy markets.

All that considered, one would think MPLX would be sitting pretty. The outlook for its natural gas Gathering and Processing (“G&P”) segment is much better than it was, and with the Strategic Review concluded, one would think a return to the trading levels of January should be right around the corner. Amazingly enough, MPLX has yet again been sold off. Always looking for a problem, Wall Street has traded one set of concerns for others, and now it seems that the focus lies on the outlook for the Logistics and Storage (“L&S”) business. The L&S segment is roughly two-thirds of EBITDA and is deeply reliant on either supplying crude oil to Marathon Petroleum's refineries or handling shipment of refined product volumes. Shelter-in-place rules have impacted refined product demand (gasoline, jet fuel), and that means that Marathon's refineries are running significantly below normal utilization rates. Nationwide, refinery utilization is likely now running along in the low 60% range, down from the high 80% area just six weeks ago. Given the inflexible cost structure, that could put 25% of segment EBITDA at risk in Q2.

While we have no guidance on Q2 yet, we have seen figures for Q1 from Marathon Petroleum. Guidance stands at a roughly $125 million loss at the mid-point, with Q2 assuredly to be a far worse number. Nonetheless, these numbers are better than expected. Coupled with significant capital expenditure cuts and a plan to address working capital issues (negotiation of a new 364-day revolver), I think the overall outlook is not bad given the circumstance. Nonetheless, MPLX has very little take-or-pay contract protection with Marathon, and that likely means that Q1, and particularly Q2, will be extremely rough quarters for the partnership.

Your Main Takeaway

Regardless of your view on when things return to normal, the key thing to note here is permanence. The issues that worried investors in 2019 were potential long-lasting impairments to the firm’s earning power. Given the prior outlook, if associated gas production volumes continued to increase, Appalachia would likely be forced to curtail its production volumes. The Strategic Review had numerous unknowns, and if Marathon Petroleum took any sort of action (asset exchanges, unfair dropdowns, selling down its stake), it could have significantly changed the value proposition.

Contrast that against today. Lower refinery volumes are, at least in the view of most, a temporary issue. While market observers might disagree on the pace of the recovery, consensus is that this is a bottom, with 2021 only marginally impacted. Could there be some changes to consumer behavior when it comes to the working commute (more workers negotiating work from home) or to leisure (less air and cruise travel)? Potentially. But in my view, consumers always tend to be quick to forget. I suspect absent COVID-19 resurgence, 2021 could be a pretty normal year.

This means that what we know about the likely future outlook of MPLX today is better than what we knew in 2019. The unit price doesn’t reflect that, and I think recent strong momentum is likely to keep up in the coming quarters, even if it doesn’t “make sense” alongside lackluster EBITDA and distribution coverage. The market is forward-looking, and over time, will come around to appreciating the value proposition here.

Are you an investor looking for sustainable high income? The energy sector is filled with opportunities to do just that. At Energy Income Authority, the focus is on finding high quality companies with the asset footprints necessary to throw off dividends for years to come. Tired of lackluster coverage that barely breaks the surface? Deep dive analysis forms the cornerstone of the platform. Hundreds of companies fall under the coverage universe, from pipelines to refiners to the producers themselves. Members receive actionable research to keep their portfolio thriving. Sign up for a NO OBLIGATION FREE TRIAL today to find out more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.