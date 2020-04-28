BorgWarner: Future Remains Bright

We expect the auto industry to come back strongly most likely at the expense of air travel in the near term.

We sold puts in BorgWarner (BWA) at the start of this year before multiple lockdowns were announced all over the world due to the coronavirus. The stated cost price of our shares is $32.50 per share (Strike price of put options) although it is less than this due to the premium we received when we sold those puts. Shares (presently at approximately $28 per share) have made a strong comeback since bottoming on the 18th of March last.

Plenty of news has filtered out of BorgWarner since the announcement of its fourth-quarter numbers back in mid-February. Specifically, this news related to the Delphi Technologies (DLPH) acquisition when it was reported that Delphi drew down its $500 million revolving credit facility without the prior consent of BorgWarner. BorgWarner subsequently stated that if the issue was not resolved within 30 days, it had the right to terminate the initial agreement.

In terms of regulation, the pending deal was given the green light by the FTC this month. Delphi soon after this announcement bottomed on this news and now looks to have $9-10 a share in its sight once more. Then a mere 10 days ago, one of the firm's manufacturing facilities in South Carolina got hit by a tornado where extensive damage was done. In one way, the firm was lucky that its customers are not ordering at present due to the pandemic. The lockdown in earnest has given BorgWarner a reprieve to be able to assess what is the best way from an operational and financial standpoint to recover from this.

Being chartists, we believe that all of the above-mentioned incidents (and their future ramifications) have already been reflected in the share price on the technical chart. As we can see below, shares are presently trading close to their 2011 lows. Straight off the bat, this looks attractive from a long-term perspective given how much EBIT has grown over the past 8 years. We also can see the divergences are beginning to appear on the MACD indicator as well as the RSI indicator. Let's see if these bullish signals are being matched with how some of the company's key financial metrics have been trending.

From a profitability standpoint, although BorgWarner's gross margin underperforms the industry (20.6% in 2019), its net income margin of 7.34% outperforms by a considerable distance. Although net income of $746 million last year was well down from 2018, this was primarily due to the $468 million tax expense the firm incurred last year.

Earnings growth is the main driver of share prices on Wall Street. BorgWarner's two-pronged attack of increasing sales and cutting costs should drive earnings growth over the long term. Management's goal is to save (through restructuring and the consolidation of businesses as well as overheads) in the region of $140 million of gross costs by 2023.

This ongoing activity will be a continuing focus going forward. Furthermore, on the top-line side, besides the pending Delphi Technologies acquisition, which will seriously enhance its electrified propulsion footprint, BorgWarner is also winning business with its eTurbo offerings in international markets. In fact, considering the growth potential of the markets BorgWarner is selling to, we see plenty of runway for growth in the years ahead.

In terms of how shareholders have been rewarded, management paid out $140 million in dividends last year and bought back $100 million of stock. Free cash flow easily covered all of these payouts. Sustained buybacks over recent years will soon result in the float going under 200 million, which again demonstrates how strong BorgWarner's cash flows have been in recent years. Moreover, shareholder equity rose by almost $500 million in 2019. Suffice it to say, we do not see any inherent risk to the annual dividend ($0.68) at this moment in time.

Therefore, to sum up, when we take into account the company's present valuation (book multiple of 1.2) as well as its strong cash flows (cash/flow multiple of 5.6), it is hard to see how shares won't gain traction here given the firm's future outlook. Let's see what the first-quarter numbers bring on the 5th of May.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I am/we are long BWA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.