Xilinx Still Has Growth Drivers, But The Street Has Gotten More Cautious

Shares aren't really "cheap" yet, but they're trading at a much more reasonable valuation than they historically have, and they're worth watching as a sentiment reversal opportunity.

The company has weathered big swings between bullishness and bearishness before, but management needs to rebuild confidence in long-term drivers like 5G wireless and data center.

Markets like auto, commercial aero, and general industrial are likely to be substantially weaker in Q2, and the wireless business has shrunk by more than half on increased ASIC substitution.

When I last wrote on Xilinx (XLNX), I didn’t see a particularly attractive opportunity in the shares, but I also didn’t expect the roughly 50% underperformance relative to the SOX index that was to come. Xilinx has made a credible case for attractive long-term growth opportunities in markets like data centers and from expanded product platform opportunities like Zynq, but the company has also seen a much faster-than-expected erosion of its 5G opportunity from ASIC vendors like Marvell Technology Group (MRVL).

The shares have already enjoyed a good bounce from their March panic lows and do still seem to have some upside relative to discounted cash flow, or at least more than has typically been available. Management needs to rebuild the enthusiasm that investors once had for FPGAs in general, and that is likely to take some time, but won’t be helped by the challenges created by the COVID-19 outbreak. Although I see some opportunity here, there are names I like better on a risk-adjusted basis.

Better Numbers Against Lower Expectations

The sell side has been scaling down its expectations for Xilinx for some time, driven in large part by disappointments in the Wired & Wireless business, and against that lowered bar, Xilinx did post a better-than-expected fiscal fourth quarter (calendar first quarter).

Revenue declined 9% yoy and rose 4.5% on a qoq basis, beating expectations by about 1% and coming in just above the low end of the prior guidance range. Gross margin improved more than three points yoy and close to three points qoq, with Xilinx delivering one of its better quarterly results on a long-term basis. Operating income declined 16% and rose 25% qoq, with operating margin declining a little more than two points yoy and improving almost five points sequentially.

Relative to expectations, gross margin beat by 150bp, while operating margin beat by about three and a half points on reduced hiring and better control of discretionary spending.

By unit, the AIT segment saw 23% yoy and 30% qoq growth, beating expectations by more than 4%. Aero & Defense was quite healthy (up 23% yoy and 16% qoq), while Industrial held up (down 2% yoy, up 10% qoq) and TME was up strong (up 16% yoy and 79% qoq). Wired and Wireless was weak, down 46% yoy and 19% qoq, but still 4% better than expected on stronger optical transport sales (Wired revenue rose 4% qoq) and some strength in radio shipments. ABC revenue rose 2% yoy and fell 13% qoq, missing by 13%, with a modest decline in Auto (down 1% qoq) and 20%-plus declines in both Broadcast and Consumer. Data Center revenue rose 77% yoy and 14% qoq on ongoing growth in areas like SmartNIC, and sales beat expectations by almost 3%.

Weaker Guidance On Underlying Macro Weakness

Full-year guidance is relatively rare now among chip companies, so the greater forecasting uncertainties created by COVID-19 don’t factor quite as much into guidance here as they do for other sectors. Still, Xilinx guided to a 9% qoq decline in revenue (at the midpoint) for the next quarter, a roughly 5% downward guide relative to the prior sell-side average. Not enough chip companies have reported yet to really dial in that guidance revision, but Texas Instruments (TXN) guided 9% below the prior sell-side average, while STMicroelectronics (STM) and Intel (INTC) guided higher relative to lowered expectations.

Xilinx management said they saw pronounced weakness starting in mid-March, particularly in autos. Based on what’s going on in the end-markets, the next quarter should be pretty ugly for markets like auto, general industrial, consumer and aerospace, but defense and data center should hold up comparatively better. Looking out a few quarters, I would expect auto to recover a little faster than most other markets, but I believe commercial aerospace could be weaker for longer.

A more relevant unknown is the prospects for the Wired and Wireless group in the coming quarters and years. I’m fairly bullish on optical networking deployments, which will help Wired, but that isn’t what most analysts care about. In the Wireless business, Xilinx has seen brutal revenue erosion (down more than 50% year over year), as ASICs have replaced FPGAs sooner than expected in baseband and the company’s business with Huawei has largely gone away.

Looking ahead, there are risks of losing more business in areas like 5G radio, though management is still bullish on its opportunities in massive MIMO antennae and recently announced a win at Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) with its Versal ACAP “radio on a chip” solution. Management has been pretty consistent over the last few months that they still believe that the 5G opportunity will eventually be 3x to 4x larger than the opportunity in 4G was, but the faster pace of ASIC substitution has clearly rattled the Street (and that’s a reasonable reaction, at least to a point).

There are also still some attractive longer-term opportunities. Growth in Zynq once again outgrew overall company revenue performance (up 2%, to 20% of revenue), and management has been bullish on emerging opportunities in areas like data center and CVM.

Outlook

The Street has shifted to a “show me” attitude on many of Xilinx’s growth opportunities. I won’t say that that is unfair given recent performance, nor is it historically unprecedented, but I will say that sentiment usually comes around again and there are still attractive, credible long-term opportunities for not only FPGAs, but also expanded offerings like Zynq (FPGAs integrated with high-performance microprocessor cores).

I’m expecting revenue to accelerate meaningfully from FY2021, growing at a mid-teens rate through FY’25, so clearly I believe this is a “show me” story that will, in fact, show some results. Longer term, I expect revenue to decelerate but still grow at a long-term rate in the high single digits. I’m less aggressive now on margin/FCF margin expansion opportunities. I expect operating margin will decline again in FY’21 (after declining in FY’20), and I think it will take a while to get back to 30%-plus margins.

Bottom Line

I don’t want to suggest Xilinx is significantly undervalued on a discounted cash flow basis, because I don’t believe it is, but this is a stock that has long been expensive or extremely expensive on that metric, so it is more of a relative call. It would seem that there’s a lot less “FPGA premium” in the share price now, and I think this is a name that’s worth closer monitoring, as I think the Street may have turned a little too far to the other side on the company’s long-term potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.