9 Top Dog Aristocrats Unleashed: Buy Now And Hold Forever

$5k invested April 24 in the five top-yield lowest-priced Aristocrats showed 30.44% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in the top 10. Big, higher-priced equities held their lead in this current list of 64 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats.

By yield, XOM again tops all Aristocrats. Top 10 Yields were from LEG, AMCR, O, ABBV, CVX, PBCT, FRT, BEN, T, and XOM averaging 6.18%.

The 64 Aristocrats for May 2020 represent 10 of 11 Morningstar Sectors (no Technology). Broker target top 10 net gainers ranged 41.51%-70.99% topped by FRT and GD 4/24/20.

"S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats measure performance of S&P 500 companies that have increased dividends every year for 25 consecutive years." - us.spindices.com.

Foreword

As a supplement to this article, please note that Kiplinger has published an on-line slideshow detailing all 64 S&P Dividend Aristocrats and calling out the seven new members for 2020. The article is entitled 64 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2020. You will find it written here by Dan Burrows, a contributing editor.

While more than half this collection of 64 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats are too pricey to justify their skinny dividends, two-thirds of the 15 highest yield Dogs of the Aristocrats are worth a look. This month nine of those 15 live up to the ideal of showing annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their price per share. Three more, show prices within $10 of meeting that goal.

In the current downtrodden market, it was possible for nine (XOM, T, BEN, PBCT, O, AMCR, LEG, NUE, & ADM) of 15 highest-yield S&P 500 dividend Aristocrat stocks, to become fair-priced again with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices by year's end.

In the wake of the Ides of March dip, the time to buy top yield Aristocrat dogs is now... unless another big bearish drop in price looms ahead.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predict 18.47% To 48.87% Aristocrat Net Gains To May 2021

Four of the 10 top Aristocrats by yield were verified as being among these top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, this yield-based May forecast for Aristocrats graded by brokers was 40% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020-21 data points. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to April 24, 2021 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) was projected to net $488.66, based on a median target price estimate from 20 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 7% less than the market as a whole.

General Dynamics Corp. (GD) was projected to net $404.51, based on the median of target price estimates from 19 analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 18% more than the market as a whole.

Chubb Ltd. (CB) was projected to net $331.05 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from 22 brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 17% less than the market as a whole.

Emerson Electric (EMR) was projected to net $326.05, based on a median of target estimates from 21 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 36% less than the market as a whole.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) was projected to net $310.91 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 13 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 2% greater than the market as a whole.

V.F. Corp. (VFC) netted $262.14 based on a median target price estimate from 27 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 27% more than the market as a whole.

Raytheon Company (RTN) was projected to net $260.11, based on a median target price estimate from 22 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 42% more than the market as a whole.

AT&T Inc. (T) was projected to net $232.67, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 13 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 24% less than the market as a whole.

Aflac Inc. (AFL) was projected to net $200.29, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 19 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 6% less than the market as a whole.

Amcor plc (AMCR) was projected to net $184.74, based on target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for AMCR.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 30% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. The average Beta showed these estimates subject to risk equal to the market as a whole.

source: dogbreedplus.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs," even if they are "Aristocrats."

64 Dividend Aristocrats By May Broker Targets

Source: us.spindices/YCharts.com

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: No broker coverage or 1 broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. This scale can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below. As noted above, these scores may also be taken as contrarian.

64 Dividend Aristocrats By May Yield

Source: us.spindices/YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top Stocks By Yield Are The May Dogs Of The Dividend Aristocrats

Top 10 Aristocrats selected 4/24/20 by yield represented six of 11 Morningstar sectors. Two energy representatives placed first, and sixth, Exxon Mobil (XOM) [1], and, Chevron (CVX) [6]. In second place was AT&T, Inc. [3], the lone communication services representative in the top 10.

Two financial services firms placed third, and fifth, Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) [3], and People's United Financial Inc (PBCT) [5]. Following in fourth and eighth were the two real estate representatives, Federal Realty Investment Trust [4], and Realty Income Corp (O) [8]

One healthcare representative in the top ten placed seventh, AbbVie (ABBV) [7]. Then, two representing consumer cyclicals placed ninth and tenth, Amcor plc [9], and Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) [10], to complete these S&P Dividend Aristocrats top ten by yield for May.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) 10 Aristocrats Showed 14.68% To 43.81% Upsides To May 2021; (32) Downsides Projected One 2.28% Loser

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 30.44% Disadvantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest-Priced Dividend Aristocrats To May 2021

10 top Aristocrats were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top 10 Aristocrats selected 4/24/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of 11 in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated The Five Lowest-Priced Of 10 Highest-Yield Dividend Aristocrats (33) Delivering 13.11% Vs. (34) 18.84% Net Gains by All 10 by May 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Dividend Aristocrats kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 30.44% LESS gain than $5k invested as $.5k in all 10. The eighth lowest priced Aristocrats top yield stock, Federal Realty Investment Trust, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 48.87%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Aristocrats for April 24 were: Amcor plc, People's United Financial Inc., Franklin Resources Inc., AT&T, Inc., and Leggett & Platt Inc., with prices ranging from $8.42 to $29.88.

The five higher-priced top-yield Aristocrats for March 27 were: Exxon Mobil Corp., Realty Income Corp., Federal Realty Investment Trust, AbbVie, and Chevron Corp., whose prices ranged from $43.73 to $87.01.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Aristocrats dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com, YCharts.com, finance.yahoo.com, analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: dogbreedplus.com

Get The Entire S&P500 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information, the follow-up to this article, and a free two-week trial. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.