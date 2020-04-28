Northern Star Resources Limited (NESRF) CEO Stuart Tonkin on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCPK:NESRF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2020 7:30 PM ET

William Beament - Executive Chairman

Stuart Tonkin - Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Gurner - Chief Financial Officer

Daniel Morgan - UBS Investment Bank

Levi Spry - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sophie Spartalis - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Matthew Frydman - Goldman Sachs

David Radclyffe - Global Mining Research

Nick Herbert - Credit Suisse AG

Nick Evans - The Australian

Stuart McKinnon - The West Australian

I'd now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Bill Beament, Executive Chair. Please go ahead.

I’d now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Bill Beament, Executive Chair. Please go ahead.

William Beament

Good morning, and thanks for joining us. On the call today, we have our Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Tonkin; and CFO, Ryan Gurner.

This has been a difficult quarter on many levels. The costs and the challenges associated with the coronavirus measures we introduced have been significant. The majority of these impacts are one-offs though and mostly felt in the March quarter. However, great progress has been made to offset the impacts where possible. The new operating environment is now firmly in place. While it's not a perfect operational platform at the moment, it is manageable and enables us to continue profitable production.

There were a number of repaid and essential measures we implemented early, including things such as changing Jundee's mining team to even time rosters, which means we go from a three panel roster to four, which requires additional skilled personnel to be sourced, who are in short supply. I am pleased to say strong progress is being made to cover the skill game.

Labor shortages also had a significant effect on our production at Pogo, where the operation relies heavily on specialized skills from the lower 48 states and Australian expats, with both groups posing many challenges in getting to and from site. There are also little things you might not normally think about. Like at Pogo, indoor space is a luxury item, and it's very cold during the March quarter. So social distancing isn’t easy to achieve the shift changes, unlike Australia, where we have been conducting them outside. So we had a staggered shifts times, which has reduced the available work hours in the shift by approximately 10%.

I am pleased to say though it’s coming into spring now and warming up, but be under no illusion about the cost and productivity impacts of all these measures. I believe that as an industry, the ramifications of the measures we have introduced will become more apparent as this quarter unfolds.

The new rosters being applied across WA will reduce productivity. The need to manage fatigue and safety will be crucial and costly. And as an industry, we must also be on red alert for mental health issues. One of our sites recently had more emergency assistance provider, EAP inquiries in one week than it did in the previous 12 months.

At Northern Star, we developed an early understanding of the required responses for this virus at Pogo in the United States. We had a sharp learning curve, which required us to enforce to host the changes. They came at a significant costs. But that also meant we were better placed to make changes at our Western Australian operations ahead of the curve, which we did.

At Jundee, the mine sequence was such the Stope grade as well for the quarter, but it is expected to increase this quarter, and we are already seeing evidence of this. At the Kalgoorlie operations, gold production is 10% below forecast due to the impact of the additional health and operating protocols and re-prioritizing mining areas for future activities in particular around the Raleigh deposit.

Towards the end of the quarter, the mining crew alone was more than 1,500 shifts, with unplanned leave up 80%. However, the Kalgoorlie operations are poised for a stronger June quarter as the workforce stabilizes and the new Moonbeam deposit production comes on line.

At Pogo, we have had six cases of coronavirus, and I am glad to say they are all recovered. However, at Pogo, the virus measures took harsh toll on our performance early on. But despite this, we still continued to make great progress on the transition to bulk mining, which is the core of our business improvement strategy today. Had it not been for the virus, Pogo would have had a very solid quarter and production would be closing in on our annualized targets.

At KCGM, the residential workforce has limited the operations exposure to the virus measures. The measures needed to protect residential workforces were not as extensive as they were in the case of FIFO workforces, where our social license to operate was on the line.

The new management team at KCGM embedded down well and moved quickly to implement operational changes aimed at bringing the joint venture into align with the systems and methods used at both Northern Star and Saracen. It quickly became apparent that we needed to develop more mining areas as part of the pit to give us greater operational flexibility in the future.

As part of the strategy, we have started development of the Brownhill area, Stage 1. Brownhill has two potential benefits. Firstly, the shallow and shovel-ready; second, it could link up to the existing pit. This would occur in the event that we opt for the cutback option to remediate the East Wall. In this scenario, the synergies would be valuable, and therefore, we have commenced a review of that remediation option.

The higher gold price also boosts the economics of the cutback option, increasing the return on capital associated with the cutback. We expect to finish this review in the September quarter and we will outline more details then.

I am also pleased to announce today Northern Star has established a COVID community fund of up to $10 million. This money will be used to assist local commitments to deal with the immediate impact of the virus and rebuild as they come out the other side. We have already committed $2 million for the purchase of PPE in Alaska and COVID testing facilities in regional locations at Western Australia. We will continue to assess ways in which we can deploy this money during the process.

I will now pass to Stuart Tonkin for a more detailed assessment of our operations.

Stuart Tonkin

Thanks, Bill. Like at KCGM, the high gold price provide significant opportunities across all of our portfolio. But of course, any gold price is only useful if we maintain gold production. This has been the focus and effort over the past two months to ensure we protect the health of our employees, their families and the communities in which we operate, whilst maintaining gold production to sustain business activities during the unprecedented COVID-19 threat.

In line with the approach of saving lives and livelihoods, I would like to sincerely thank all our employees and contractors for their immediate and continued efforts to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 and established a more resilient business to manage through this environment.

The Pogo operation is now successfully long-hole stoping in three of the five planned areas, with stoping during the quarter contributing 68% of the total ore tons at an impressive 9.4 grams per ton. We have reached 1,150 meters per month of development, which impacted the second half of the quarter due to the roster measures that Bill mentioned.

We are targeting 1.5 kilometers, 1,500 meters a month to build more production fronts and contingency into the mine plan and continue to upskill the team there. Higher development grades from the Liese, Fun Zone and South Pogo have provided a 14% increase quarter-on-quarter to 7.9 grams per ton in development ore, which will fare well for future stoping grades.

The undeveloped zones of East Deeps and North Zones will contribute to the plan once the infrastructure upgrades are complete and development team is fully staffed. Pogo is well positioned to improve quarter-on-quarter with good grades and cost reductions contributing to strong free cash flow. As we grow the stoping volumes, this operation will continue to improve on all key metrics and become a cornerstone asset for the company.

I am pleased to report that the six positive COVID cases at Pogo have fully recovered and the significant measures taken at site reduced the impact of these cases from potentially much greater effect. It is a testament to the team culture at Pogo to manage through a raft of challenges and while still improving the site performance.

To Jundee operations, March quarter production was reduced as we performed a 10-day plant shutdown in the processing plant and lower grade stoping zones with the primary mine fee during the quarter. Jundee remains ahead of the forecast year-to-date with 219,000 ounces delivered over the past nine months.

The expanded mill capacity will be commissioned in the June quarter, enabling 2.7 million tons per annum throughput rate at a finer grade, which also assist improved recovery. The management of the shutdown crews and construction crews throughout this quarter has been exceptional. Ramone open pit continues mining and building its stockpiles to provide supplementary feeds to the underground primary ore, and we have reduced regional exploration activity across the Yandal operations during the current restrictions.

South Kalgoorlie operations, we experienced some different forces during the March quarter, the seismicity of Raleigh restricting activity there, and we’ve redirected mining resources to the Pegasus and Pode mines and the new Falcon access. The increased rehabilitation costs and elevated development meters impacted both grade and unit costs in the quarter.

Kalgoorlie mined 750,000 tons at 3.2 grams and milled 890,000 tons at 2.9 grams to 75,000 ounces produced, utilizing lower grade stockpiles for the balance of processing. Roster changes and health screening across Kalgoorlie operations had a significant impact to productivity and logistics. Few of the synergies that we typically encourage across these mines were realized as we practice safe distancing and fixed roster teams.

Kanowna upper levels continued to yield encouraging drill results, and we plan to Stope bulk zones as for the trial in the A Block hanging wall. HBJ mine also is providing encouraging drill results plunging to the North in North Ore Zone and Mutooroo zones. And our Moonbeam development mine is turning into production commencing this June quarter and will contribute to the Kundana field production, but whilst these measures of the COVID protection are in place, the all-in sustaining cost at Kalgoorlie ops remains high.

Now Bill has spoken about the KCGM progress and opportunities there, but I would also like to thank and further acknowledge Newmont transitional team that has now left site, and I thank them for the professional manner which they assisted the handover.

I would now like to hand to Ryan for the financials.

Ryan Gurner

Thanks, Stuart. Good morning, all. I'll present to you now some of the financial aspects of the company's 2020 March quarterly results. Cash flow waterfall chart from Page 6 provide an overview of cash, bullion and investment movements to the March quarter and the generation of $195 million in operating cash flow and $89 million in underlying free cash flow, which of course, adjust the working capital M&A, financing cash flows and movements in our equity investments.

The $89 million of underlying free cash flow is generated after investing $66 million into organic growth across exploration to set up future production areas and expand capital to increase production. Corporately, it was a busy quarter for the company with a successful completion of 50% of KCGM and essentially added 55 million share purchase plan.

To provide our suppliers, Northern Star made early creditor payments in March, totaling $58 million, which would have ordinarily been settled in April. As previously announced, the company undertook several capital management initiatives during the quarter to maximize on hand available liquidity, including drawing $200 million from revolving facilities, extending maturities of that calendar 2020 hedge commitments and deferring payment of our interim dividend until the 27 of October.

With cash and bullion at $531 million and the only federal debt repayment in the next 12 months, being the $25 million on December 31. The company is in great shape to respond to any scenario to protect the people and our business in these dynamic and challenging times.

On to costs. During the March quarter, the Australian operations, inclusive of KCGM sold 182,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost per ounce of 1,506. A further 7,600 ounces was sold from the Morrison startup pit at KCGM. Jundee during the quarter, mined approximately 75,000 ounces, but only sold 53,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of 1,399 per ounce sold. At the end of the quarter, Jundee had 76,000 ounces in stockpiles and gold in circuit.

Kalgoorlie operations and Moonbeam sold 77,000 ounces at a cash cost per ounce of 1,307 and all-in sustaining of 1,619. The lowest stoping tons were partially offset by developmental factors and the processing of lower grade stockpiles impacting the all-in sustaining metrics for the quarter.

Over to Pogo, which during the March quarter mined 56,500 ounces and fell 49,000 ounces at a cost of US$1,254 per ounce, a 10% all-in sustaining cost reduction from Q2. Pogo’s total site costs, excluding the exploration, corporate, all stock movements and the processing expansion project averaged $21.8 million per month of the March quarter, which was down about US$800 per month from Q2.

The operation did incur some additional cost impact from COVID-19 being realized relying to personnel transport, accommodation, additional cleaning, fright and catering. We are expecting our cost savings from supply contract reviews, which completed early in the year to begin in Q4. And KCGM had a solid first quarter under our joint ownership with Saracen with a pretax cash flow contribution of $41 million for the quarter with just over 60,000 ounces sold at an all-in sustaining cost per ounce of 1,462.

With the interest leverage from the KCGM acquisition, 160,000 ounces of gold were hedged at completion of the transaction. In addition, during the quarter, the company early delivered approximately 49,000 ounces from future commitments, which would provide greater participation in spot prices in the months and quarters ahead.

As at March 31, Northern Star had approximately 18% of production hedged over the next three years. And as previously indicated, the company extended maturities of its undelivered 2020 calendar year hedge commitments to get to calendar year 2021, a total of 258,000 ounces, which was taken to reduce the delivery risk associated with COVID-19 disruption. Energy retains the flexibility to deliver these hedge commitments at any time up until any extended maturity date if and when prudent to do so, and we will look to deliver our commitments as they stand.

I will now hand over to the moderator for questions.

The first question comes from Daniel Morgan with UBS. Please go ahead.

Daniel Morgan

Hi, Bill, Stuart, and team. First question is on Pogo. It looked like a very good quarter given the context of COVID-19. Wondering if you can just talk or expand a little bit more on what you were seeing during the January and February period up until you saw COVID impact, so things like, your productivity of development meters. And just want to feel for how the operation was going on an underlying basis prior to COVID?

Stuart Tonkin

Yes. Thanks Dan. Stuart here. So look, it was planned to be – yes, it was a reasonable quarter. We’re expecting a much stronger quarter in March quarter. So yes, we’ve come out of the back of December strong month. We'll set up with lots of stopes online. We are still developing pretty strongly, and we had all our teams on ground to do that. If you recall, the back end of February coming into March, we basically set the crews that will go. And so we actually had quite a lot of disruption in activity throughout March. So that's really setting us up for good run rate from March quarter.

Now this is delayed. It's not lost. And obviously, with the stabilized teams there at the moment, we’re well positioned for a much going from a further improvement into the June quarter. As well as just the easing of the weather, generally, you're coming at the coldest months. The ability to move as Bill said moving outside, then that sort of hold up in those rooms try and have less people standing around, meet and talking.

The shift changes has occurred now with some lower 48 state people coming up, and we're also planning the next expat shift change. But it's that 1,150 meters that really impact us on average. We want to be up at minimum at 1,700 and obviously 1,500 meters a month to get ahead and build that extra four stoping area.

So three of the four stoping areas have been mined at the moment until we get the East Deep, North Zone/X Vein developed, we recently don’t have that flexibility in the mine plan, but just take what we've got to take. So look, it was a reasonable month to generate free cash flow always in the quarter, but we’re expecting the second half to be much stronger, so we’re not. We are pleased with the actions of the team, but where we land, we expect to be ahead of that.

Daniel Morgan

And then just expanding a little bit on this, what's the state of manning levels and skills at the site at the moment? I imagine that I would have thought the COVID impacts that have occurred the data going to mount during this quarter due to travel restrictions of getting Australians skilled operators into site and out of site. What would you say to that? That the June quarter will have more impact?

Stuart Tonkin

We're on reduced numbers, and we spread everyone out because people were sharing - operating sort of rooms and those things given the amount of activity. You appreciate things like diamond drills, because we've dropped from 11 diamond drills down to three. We've moved out any non-necessary immediate activity or the staff people are working remotely from Fairbanks. The technical on the computers. So there's a few things there. We just don't like to thin out spread out people. And you'll appreciate, we have six positive COVID cases throughout the quarter that were managed extremely well and limited any impact of that sort of snowballing on.

So we still have those restricted labor levels. We've got few – there's a lot of people there doing like four weeks straight, and some of those are deciding to live there for eight to six months, last year with our return to their home state, which is much appreciated. So all those things at the moment is stabilized, but it's at a reduced total skill level. So as soon as we can start to bring back more of those skills, and to Bill's point earlier, just managing people's fatigue and managing their general outlook for this period is a challenge. So we're well positioned with stability in the asset.

We still expect June quarter to be better than March quarter, and we were expecting the full-year to take us to that run rate. All the other activity as far as getting the mill improvements underway are in place to be able to take that extra volume. But the most impressive fundamentals of this asset, the grades are coming through. You can see the eight-gram plus head grade. So once those stopes tons come through, it's quite easy to see those metrics improving in all fronts.

Daniel Morgan

And then just shifting to the Australian operations. So you've highlighted that the COVID measures that you put in place have obviously impacted productivity. But it looks like grades played a big role as well, like your tons from both operations were still reasonable, but the grades were much lower. Wondering what you can talk about grades. And then more crucially into the June quarter, are we going to see a good recovery at both Jundee and Kalgoorlie?

Stuart Tonkin

Yes. So there are different issues there. So the grade was lower except Jundee during the quarter, but year-to-date, it's still ahead of the forecast as well as the planned shutdown there in the plant. Now with expanded plant at the back end of the quarter. And just normal mining sequence, we expect it to perform pretty well there across Jundee. Kalgoorlie is probably – we've got all eyes on Kalgoorlie operations given it's one of our elevated high unit costs. That's largely driven by grade, and there's not a lot to do there, other than productivities and general cost outs, which this needs to in place.

We accept that those high unit costs. I mean we had an extra planning for FIFO, people, extra buses, vehicles, the reduced team sizes. There's a point there where I think we had seven long-hole drillers not reports work and do the measures we put in the screening, not in a negative sense, just as a productive measure. We can't drill a long-hole plans through the month. So the stoping that are happening with a day-to-day basis, we're managing through. And we have restricted the things that we typically would do is just move equipment and people from mine to mine as required to fill the hole. At the moment, we've locked that out. They do 14 days on, 14 days off go nowhere in their breaks, and yes, we don't have the flexibility we normally enjoy.

Daniel Morgan

Thank you. And just the last question. The mill expansion at Jundee coming through this quarter. How disruptive will that change over be to the milling rates in the quarter? And when is it occurring in the quarter? And when do you think it will be up to full run rate?

Stuart Tonkin

Yes. Look, it's – the sort of net each other out. The answer is related to shutdown timing for the new ball mill net out any amounts that come through as it's no raw material impact in that regard. The old ball mill is still running presently up to when we do that change over. So there's no real material impact there. What it is, is the open pit. The underground is still [indiscernible], Jundee added sort of 2-plus million tons.

And then obviously, the stockpile different remain will add into supplemental fee for that mill expansion. So the other added benefit, ideally once it all gets better down is a finer grind and therefore, ideally get a better recovery. But these are all – the theoretical to get in place and get it moving and embedded down and the team has done a fantastic job there to keep working through this construction phase with those extra labor, whilst trying to put these controls in place.

Daniel Morgan

Okay. Thank you very much.

The next question comes from Levi Spry with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Levi Spry

Hi Bill and team. Thanks for the call. Can I just explore the productivity sort of losses that you're sort of seeing throughout this quarter now? And based on what you saw in late in last quarter. So why you stay on four panels rather than three and all that sort of stuff? What's the sustainable productivity loss you’re thinking about?

William Beament

Yes. Look, as we stated in the quarterly and speech today is we've put all the protocols in place very early on and embedded them down. So we took that in March quarter and we where that one, but we at least have a – we don't have an ideal operating platform. It's not perfect, but it's definitely manageable. Anyone that’s saying out there that it's not like, it's an easy goal.

We already saw that at the back end of the rosters. We implemented longer rosters very quickly in the U.S. and in here. Anyone that works underground, if you do more than 10 days, you're absolutely stuffed at the end of it. We're asking people to do longer than that. So it does have an effect. And as we're underground predominantly, we are showing that. Overall, you're probably looking at up to a 10% drop in productivity levels. It's probably not a bad rule of thumb to look at. But it is early days, and we're going to monitor that and try and improve. But that's sort of a gut feel at the moment, is that sort of the effect across the portfolio.

Levi Spry

Thanks Bill.

The next question comes from Sophie Spartalis with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Sophie Spartalis

Good morning, guys. Thanks for the update today. You mentioned that with all these changes, you're now looking at relatively stable operations. So with that in mind, are you able to provide some more clarity in regards to June quarter expectations. And you've said that across all the operations, grades should recover Q-on-Q. But not expecting you to put out any particular guidance, but can you just maybe provide, given you've already got one-month lockdown, how you're seeing the June quarter?

Stuart Tonkin

Look, as we said is we expect a strong quarter. As we said in Pogo, we expect stronger, Kalgoorlie and Jundee, and Kalgoorlie business [indiscernible] is business as usual. So it will be a strong quarter in June for sure.

Sophie Spartalis

Are you able to provide any quantum of how strong? Not willing to? Okay.

Stuart Tonkin

[Indiscernible]

Sophie Spartalis

Sorry, what was that, Stu?

Stuart Tonkin

With the guidance safety, so we're specifically not [indiscernible] guidance there. Yes, just to remind, we have cases at Pogo. The risk that remains for get cases. We see some great improvements across Australia, and you'll start to see people start relaxing, but any operator gets the case of the site, they can't guarantee that they can remain operating under that environment. So we're still very careful on what we say going forward.

Ryan Gurner

Yes. It's not important – understand, we had experience with Pogo. When you get a case of COVID, you close contact get taken out. You lose a big chunk of your workforce very, very quickly. So anyone in Australia that has a case, a close contact, you're going to lose crews. Now you saw that over in New South Wales at Welcon and there was a shutdown of operations. So you're very, very careful. We haven't experienced it yet.

Sophie Spartalis

Sure. I understand. Thank you. And then just in terms of your hedging, I understand the flexibility and the deferral of those hedges, but how are you thinking about that hedge profile going forward, just given the risks in the business? Would you just add to hedging program?

Stuart Tonkin

Look, we took the early productive thing to roll – push out hedges, and we're the first to do that. So we actually got it away very easily with the banks. It wasn't that easy to back-end offer. But our sort of view is we took away delivery risk in case worst-cost scenario happen, but we still plan in to deliver in those hedges. In fact, we're accelerating. I think last quarter, Ryan, we delivered half of our gold production moving to hedge book in the March quarter, and we're very aggressive this quarter as well because we like the gold price, and we want to deliver into it. So we want to try and clear our hedge book as quick as we can.

Sophie Spartalis

Okay. So even though in that table that you've got in the quarterly, you've got no hedges due in June 2020 and December 2020, you'll still be delivering a good chunk of your production trying to close them out as soon as possible even if you got flexibility to have them out later.

Stuart Tonkin

Yes, correct. We pushed our hedges out 12 months, but we're still delivering those hedges that should have been delivered that we pushed out. We are delivering into those hedge commitments.

Sophie Spartalis

Okay. So could we expect at 50% of the June quarter production as well then?

Stuart Tonkin

Probably 35% to 40%.

Sophie Spartalis

Okay. All right. That’s great. Thank you.

The next question comes from Matthew Frydman with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Matthew Frydman

Sure. Thanks. Good morning, team. Just wondering if you can please expand on the drivers behind the lower grade at the Kalgoorlie ops during the quarter, particularly wondering, I guess, what the split was on the stockpiled material in terms of mill feed. I'm wondering what kind of grade that material was. And then looking forward, wondering if you can give any information on the kind of grade benefit you'll expect to see at Moonbeam coming online. Is Moonbeam a higher-grade ore body relative to the rest of the Kundana system? Or should we think about it as broadly similar to the rest of Kundana? Thanks.

Stuart Tonkin

Yes. Thanks, Matt. It's Stuart here. So we mined 750,000 tons, and that was at 3.2, which is about that average grade have been achieved in Kalgoorlie ops. Obviously, the mill grade was at 2.9. We milled another – there's 897,000 ton milled, so we're basically pulling now as borate stockpiles to blend down to that 1.9 gram. And more tons more throughput, obviously, that also flow through into the all-in sustaining cost to see the processing cost per ounce elevated for the quarter as we drew that down on stockpile.

So look, the main things Raleigh is the quite high-grade mine, albeit low volumes. We're pretty well rehabilitating and sees production out of that and move their focus across, so bulk an known as pay, but it's a lower growth in Raleigh. So that displacement there has flowed through. Look, all the grade across those mines, they're fairly, let's just say, average. They're not – you don't have hotspots on high grades, like we have the variability of Pogo and/or Jundee, so there's no cherry picking.

You're taking the mine schedule as it's planned. You're adhering to the regime through the seismic sequencing and you're taking that throughout the whole plan. So we're looking at, obviously, sustain those operations over the long-term, but it is at those low grades. So we have to just be really prudent on productivities, unit costs and all our cost inputs at the moment, because of those constraints there, it's all denominated by gold sold, which is obviously ultimately grade driven.

So look, it's not ideal, but the gold price at the moment is allowing us to take that material. Kanowna Belle has been reasonable grade and performing well in cash flow. We're going to revisit the A Block hanging wall bulk zones, we're getting some really impressive development grades coming through some of that. But as it gets bulked out, we're still trying to see if we can solve a bigger picture at Kundana. And then HBJ as well shown some higher grades down. When I say higher grades, mid-3s and 4s is impressive in that vein, where obviously, we doubled that at Pogo. So it's around that mid-3s is probably where the average grades in be sitting around Kalgoorlie.

Matthew Frydman

Sure. That’s very helpful. Thanks for the data. Just maybe secondly, wondering where you guys are currently sitting in terms of your contracted third-party processing for 2020, whether you've still got some capacity there and whether that's something that you'll be looking to take advantage of if the situation arises, in the June quarter? Or I guess whether that's dependent on the productivity you can achieve out of the mines at this stage? Thanks.

Stuart Tonkin

Yes. Yes. Well, you'll see when we utilize third-party mills during the quarter, as well as some of the lower ore stockpile, so there's just that balance there. Ultimately, we have milling capacity for the quantities that we mine, with the balance being our joint venture partners or at East Kundana joint venture and separating – completely separating KCGM, there's no interactional movement, but materials between our Kal ops and KCGM at all.

Yes. So look, at the moment, we've got secured the milling capacity we're required. It's not an issue. It's not necessarily an opportunity or a risk. We're just trying to obviously plan out quarter-by-quarter what our volumes be. Moonbeam, I think you asked on the previous part as well, it's about the same average grade for Kundana Belle. Those increased volumes potentially will knock out lower grade of other mine or to take that on. But we're also thinking forward for the Paradigm, Carbine area, it's obviously an open pit and underground potential there that we did fundamentally a solution for. But that's probably 12 to 18 months of thinking and planning at the moment.

Matthew Frydman

Sure. That, I guess, is going to be my last question as to whether you guys had any kind of update on your plans around Bronzewing and Yandal. But it sounds like the response is that you're still working through that, and it's probably 12 to 18 months later, fair?

Stuart Tonkin

Probably more so from just bringing an employees under the current climate. We'll read this about the thinking, the planning, the desktop works continuing. Ramone will be the extra fee for Jundee in the short-term. Obviously, the Julius deposit also supplements that in time, but there's still restrictions across that Yandal, but far as getting on the ground in regard to heritage surveys and those types of things that potentially push some of that out, so we're just conscious of that. We don't need it, but just would be ready until the desktop works when things relax and if we can accelerate the work over at Bronzewing.

Matthew Frydman

Understand. Thanks. That’s all for me.

The next question comes from David Radclyffe with Global Mining Research. Please go ahead.

David Radclyffe

Hi. Good morning, guys. So the first question for me is if there's any update on the option to acquire the Newmont power business? I saw that you've had the 30-day extension. Has that actually lapsed? And just wondering if lower energy product prices sort of impacts your thoughts on the value here.

William Beament

Yes. David, it’s Bill. Thanks for the question. No, it hasn’t lapsed. We got an extension of Newmont and an offer has been presented, and we're waiting for feedback.

David Radclyffe

Okay. Thanks. Then the second one would then be in terms of the opportunity you're considering for the KCGM remediation study. Could you give a little bit more color about what the options actually are? And then assuming the current gold price is maintained, is the cutback the obvious thing to do? And then what sort of lead times should we be thinking on that? And do you have enough equipment to do it? Or do you need to get in additional equipment on fleet, et cetera?

William Beament

Yes. Look, as we stated in the quarterly and as I said in my spiel is we're looking at those options at the moment. It's looking attractive, and we're doing that evaluation work now, and we're going to finish that in the September quarter and communicate those details when. Thanks.

David Radclyffe

Okay. Thank you.

The next question comes from Nick Herbert with Credit Suisse AG. Please go ahead.

Nick Herbert

Just a couple of simple ones [indiscernible] please. Apologies if you've covered these, already I missed part of your presentation. But just the comment in your quarterly on accessing some new mining fronts in the pit. Can you just provide some detail on what the extraction rate you're expecting from those in the June quarter and any implications for average grade versus what you reported in the March quarter? And then also, just any planned maintenance there for the June quarter, so the big one that you've had in the March quarter? And also any plan over the second half of this year? Thanks.

Stuart Tonkin

Yes. Thanks, Nick. Now, look, we won't get into exact details of the quantities and sums coming out of the volume to the pit, but just as per our guidance, have put it out there for this half, and we'll update that for FY 2021 in July/August.

Nick Herbert

Okay, sure. And on the plant shutdown, anything major playing there?

Stuart Tonkin

No, it was just a big shutdown that was planned at that point in time. So it was a long shot and obviously affected production because you don't [indiscernible] being the next major shut, I think, is in the September quarter.

Nick Herbert

Okay. Thanks.

The next question comes from Nick Evans with The Australian. Please go ahead.

Nick Evans

Good morning, guys. Just on the – have you guys seen any, I guess, supply chain interruptions in terms of having people getting sort of spare parts, reagents, that kind of thing out of China or elsewhere as part of the coronavirus impact along your own supply chain?

Ryan Gurner

Nick, Ryan here. Look, we haven’t. Obviously, we managed and we've kept close to all of our suppliers, all of our supply chain. So not at this stage.

William Beament

Just to add to that, one thing that I think need – one thing the industry I think is doing very well, is suppliers and industry are keeping very close communications about anyone that tries to do the toilet roll scenario. And suppliers are making sure that we all are sort of only ordering what we need and not going over and above and trying to hold each other. Obviously, doing a fantastic job with our suppliers on that and not doing the toilet roll scenario.

Nick Evans

Thanks Bill.

The last question comes from Stuart McKinnon with The West Australian. Please go ahead.

Stuart McKinnon

You mentioned earlier, Bill, that you've had to look at hiring some more people because of the roster changes necessitated by coronavirus. Can you just give us an idea as to how the extra jobs you're putting on, how many of those jobs are being filled and are asked about further?

William Beament

Thanks, Stuart. Look, fundamentally, it adds an extra 33% if you did it literally. So we take the two and one roster change to it two and two roster. You need a fourth panel. It hasn't been that dramatic, but it's been important that we've added those skills to basically supplement a fly-in-fly-out operations. We've got more flexibility in Kalgoorlie that's probably added about 5% to 10% of those. Now we have brought on some temporary skills from labor hire to fill that gap, and our contractors have worked hard to fill those gaps.

And potentially, we have to ensure that we've tried to maintain all the jobs that we currently have. The offset to that is some of the nonessential activity has been stood down to reduce the risks of multiple people on sites, so some of that exploration expenditure. So ultimately, in time, we want to rebalance back to the norm and keep all the activities there, proactively working people as jobs get done. But yes, there's been a lot of focus on China, obviously, with the protection of lives and livelihoods, particularly in regional communities to support all the people we have employed as we have with remuneration through the quarantine periods and standbys and having the flexibility in those teams that are there to keep us operating.

Stuart McKinnon

Thanks, Bill.

Stuart Tonkin

As you can see, we've had our challenge in the past quarter, but thanks to the huge efforts of our team. We have emerged from what I believe is some of the best corona-related health and safety measures in the global mining industry. And we put them in place very early. From that perspective, it was an outstanding result by the all the team. There was undeniably an impact on our production and financial performance, but that was minor compared to the cost of having to stop production because of the virus.

We have our new systems in place, and we have offset the costs where possible. We are now set for a better June quarter both in terms of reduced costs and productivity impacts relating to the virus and from a more conventional operations perspective. But we'll always put the health and safety first. And if that means, we have to implement further measures to deal with things, we will do that.

Thanks for joining us today.