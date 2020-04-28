Milestone Scientific Surges Again

With a new financing and restrictions on dental practices easing, better times might lay ahead, but this is only for the risk-tolerant investor.

There has been a delay in the commercialization process, and the company's dental business is suffering, hence the extreme share price volatility.

The health and cost benefits of the CompuFlo are clear, and there is an obvious and large market with 11 million epidurals per year in the US alone.

Milestone Scientific has a platform technology for the safe delivery of injections, with one application already commercialized and another one (the CompuFlo) close.

Milestone Scientific (MLSS) was on the cusp of a commercial breakout a couple of months ago, basking in a souring share price. But then came the COVID-19 pandemic, slowing things down and affecting the company's dental business.

The share price collapsed, but with a new financing in place and restrictions on dental businesses easing, better times seem ahead and the shares are surging again. This is for the risk-tolerant investor though.

We wrote back in early October and again at the end of November about Milestone Scientific that the company looked on the cusp of a breakout. This breakout actually is a double one. First, the shares:

But this magnificent rally, which lasted until early March, was driven by the seemingly imminent commercial prospects of its technology. In our previous article, we already mentioned that:

the company is concentrating efforts to develop the CompuFlo for Epidural injections, the kind of injections in the spinal cord to block the pain when giving birth. These injections are complex and risky, requiring a great deal of training, up to 40-60 attempts.



The CompuFlo is FDA approved and has a host of clinical studies testifying to its benefits. The traditional method, relying on manual feedback to locate the Epidural space requires a lot of experience and is complicated by the increase in obesity and multiple births.

Milestone Scientific has developed two solutions:

CompuFlo Epidural

CompuFlo Epidural Trainer

The first assists the procedure giving real-time feedback (objective pressure change detection), optimizing needle placement. From the company website:

Traditional subjective technique relies on surface landmarks, feedback from the needle and tactile sensation. This makes space identification difficult -particularly in patients with a high body mass index (BMI).



Researchers report 17% of epidural placement failures are due to false loss of resistance. CompuFlo uses real-time Dynamic Pressure Sensing® technology to detect pressure changes that are imperceptible by touch.

And here is a relevant summary of the risks (our emphasis):

A review of FDA records showed that 2,442 serious problems, including 154 deaths, were reported from Depo-Medrol injections performed from 2004 through March of 2018. Most injuries occurred when the needle missed the epidural space and directly injured the nerves or deprived the spinal cord of blood when placed into the spinal fluid or arteries.



“The use of epidural injections is very technique-sensitive and should only be utilized by practitioners with significant training,” said Leonard B. Goldstein, DDS, PhD, assistant vice president for clinical education development at AT Still University in Meza, AZ and Alfred Mauro, MD, director emeritus of anesthesia and pain medicine at Jersey City Medical Center in Jersey City, NJ. “The most common negative outcome is the possibility of a post-lumbar puncture headache.”

From the earnings deck:

The CompuFlo is FDA-approved and has a host of clinical studies testifying to its benefits. The morbidity rate of epidural injections is roughly 4.5%, which might not seem large, but as half of American women chose to have one during childbirth, the numbers involved are large. Here are some of the adverse effects which the CompuFlo can address:

The cost of training

The cost of additional procedures

The cost of additional time in hospital

The cost of litigation

The company presented a new study on April 17 which calculated the average benefits at $504 per hospital stay. From the PR:

The data was presented by the primary investigator, Professor Rovnat Babazade, MD, University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, Department of Anesthesiology, who concluded, "To our knowledge, this is the first study in the literature, we report cost of the real-time pressure sensing technique and the traditional LOR technique in parturients requesting labor epidural analgesia. Compared to the traditional LOR technique, real-time pressure sensing technology costs about 504 dollars less per hospital stay on average."



The study included the review of some 4,483 deliveries and ensuing complications from performing the epidural procedure, which included accidental dural puncture, post-dural puncture headache, interventional epidural blood patch and need for extended hospital stays and readmissions. A cost effectiveness analysis was estimated for the total cost of the hospital stay for delivery and readmission for these procedures. A cost reduction when using CompuFlo® Epidural System was demonstrated by the analysis conducted in this study.

Apart from the health benefits, $504 million per hospital stay at 20 million hospital stays, that adds up. The earnings deck had an earlier cost calculation:

It's also instructive to see the size of the market. From the earnings deck:

That's 11 million epidurals performed yearly in the US alone - a potential cost saving of $5 billion+, which should be interesting enough for hospitals and insurers to pursue.

There are some recent additions to the CompuFlo technology, like:

CompuWave (enables verification the epidural space and distinguish between false and true loss of resistance)

CathCheck (enables catheter placement in real-time, for an explanation listen to this interview with the CEO)

Quick Start (simplifying and providing an alternative pathway to reduce the procedure preparation time)

On CathCheck, from the earnings deck:

Other applications

Before we discuss the company's finances, we have to mention that epidural injections is just one application for its injection technology platform. Another one (the Wand) is already in fairly widespread use in dentist practices, where it is used for delivering local anesthesia, and there are other potential uses.

One of these is Intra-Articular, which is an application designed to giving relief to long-suffering arthritis patients. There are more opportunities for the same technology, but all depend on finance. From the earnings deck:

Finances

The five-fold share rally you see in the graph above which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic was on the premise that commercialization of the CompuFlo was imminent. While we do not know that with 100% certainty, there really aren't any other explanations for this kind of a share rally:

Data by YCharts

There are, of course, a couple of complications now:

With hospitals' attention and finances stretched by the COVID-19 pandemic, selling the CompuFlo has become more difficult.

The company's dental business, which is supposed to provide the cash flow to finance the commercial roll-out of the CompuFlo, is functioning at low capacity.

Here is a good overview of its (mostly dental) business. From the 10-K:

You see that the business model is a razor and blade model, with the disposable handpieces becoming the main source of revenues. But, as is demonstrated below, the company was neither profitable nor cash flow positive (from the 10-K):

Milestone Scientific had only $1.5 million in cash at the end of December last year, and with the dental business almost coming to a halt, this required a new financing. And that financing closed on April 14 in the form of 4.75M +712.5K shares and warrants (the latter each able to buy 0.5 shares, immediately exercisable at $1.20) at $0.95, which was above the market price at the time the offer was made.

The gross proceeds are roughly $5 million, and after the financing was closed, the shares embarked on a second rally off the lows. In the interview linked above, the CEO argued (towards the end) that this would provide the company with a runway of a little over a year even in the worst-case scenario, with its dental business not able to open.

It's no surprise dilution is already progressing fairly rapidly, even if it's sometimes forgotten in times of shareholder capitalism and massive buybacks that the stock market used to be a source of finance.

Data by YCharts

Apart from financing and a re-opening of dental practices, commercialization of the CompuFlo is, of course, the item which all investors await with eagerness. There were some updates at the time of the presentation of Q4 figures, on March 30:

There are already 10 CompuFlo sales in Italy.

The company had multiple hospital and medical schools placing the system with key opinion leaders last year.

Management has begun talking to GPOs (group purchasing organizations) to obtain approval for placement within their facilities, which should shorten the sales cycle.

On December 11 last year, the company announced a partnership with "RedOne Medical, a leading medical device distributor and wholesaler serving the Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers and the Department of Defense hospitals, to distribute the CompuFlo™ Epidural System."

The partnership with RedOne has been delayed as a result of (from the PR):

specific government requirements with respect to components originated from, but purchased outside, the People's Republic of China. Milestone Scientific expects to be in a position to comply with such requirements in the near future.

This isn't a lot to go on, to be honest. Yet, investors once again are piling on with abandon, despite the significant cutbacks in the dental business. There haven't been any recent insider buys, which would have been nice to see and would have given us a little more confidence.

The short position, at 4.69% of the float, isn't suggesting the claims for the CompuFlo are widely (or even at all) contested.

Conclusion

The shares remain highly speculative, and investors take positions on the expectation that the CompuFlo's monetization is near. We have two observations with respect to this:

"Near" has been delayed as a result of the fallout of the pandemic.

While there are no guarantees, the assumption seems reasonable to us.

The advantages of the CompuFlo, both in terms of morbidity as well as cost savings, seem pretty well-established to us, both on a clinical as well as an economic level.

Epidural injections are pretty common - some 11 million are administered yearly in the US alone. They are also notoriously tricky, require considerable practice, and are prone to errors which bear significant health and financial consequences. The CompuFlo does serve an obvious need.

The company has significant commercial potential, especially given the razor and blade recurring revenue model, and while its dentistry business is now suffering from the lockdown, it has been cash flow-positive in better times and can be sold off should financing become really problematic.

While there are obviously no guarantees, we see this as a high-risk, high-reward speculative buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MLSS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.