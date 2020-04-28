W.W. Grainger Out-Executing Going Into The Downturn

Company-specific drivers like its "endless assortment" initiative are seeing good growth so far, but there are ample uncertainties about the shape of the post-COVID-19 industrial recovery.

Two of the three largest industrial distributors have held up relatively well so far on a year-to-date basis, with both Fastenal (FAST) and W.W. Grainger (GWW) outperforming the larger industrial group, while MSC Industrial (MSM) has lagged slightly. In the case of Grainger, the company is going into this downturn in relatively good shape, outgrowing the MRO market by a healthy amount in the first quarter as a variety of initiatives, including its “endless assortment” online business, contribute positively.

Grainger isn’t going to escape the downturn, but the company's diversification and growth initiatives (including Zoro and MonotaRo) should help mitigate some of the damage, and I believe Grainger may see less revenue erosion in 2020 than its peers. I do expect Fastenal to outgrow Grainger on a longer-term basis, but the valuation here is quite reasonable. I’m reluctant to get aggressive on Grainger at this point in the cycle, but if another round of market worries were to take the shares back into the $250s or below, it might well be a name worth considering for the longer-term recovery and its own internal improvement efforts.

A Pretty Good Quarter On Balance

Grainger reported better than 7% growth in the first quarter, exceeding expectations by about 5%. Core U.S. revenue growth came in close to 6% on an adjusted basis, helped in part by a big jump in safety products and sanitation products, but also ongoing growth in various initiatives like Zoro and KeepStock (online sales). Canadian sales were weak against an unchallenging comp, while “Other” sales grew strongly on double-digit growth in the “endless assortment” initiative.

Gross margin declined almost two points, missing expectations by about 60bp. The mix shift toward sanitation and safety products hit margins, and I’m not certain that sell-side analysts updated their Grainger estimates for that impact after MSC reported earlier in the month. Operating income declined 6%, with margin down 160bp, led by a decline in U.S. segment profits of 5% (190bp of margin erosion). I was a little surprised about the decremental margins, but that seems to be a theme across the sector this quarter, so Grainger isn’t alone in that regard.

Management indicated that it outgrew the U.S. MRO market by 700bp in the quarter, with about 400bp of outgrowth, excluding the COVID-19-related jump, in safety, sanitation, and related products. Based on that estimate, Fastenal also gained share in the quarter, while MSC lost share, which would make sense relative to even weaker underlying trends in metalworking tools.

Bracing For A Steep Decline, With Little Clarity On The Recovery

Grainger management noted that April was trending down about 10% on a month-to-date basis, and it doesn’t sound as though the market has shifted dramatically since Fastenal reported earlier this month. With multiple industrial companies having reported (including companies with significant short-cycle leverage like Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) and Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY)), I would say that the hit to the industrial/manufacturing sector arguably hasn’t been as bad as was feared in March, which at least partly explains why the sector has recovered about a third from the lows of March.

Still, the COVID-19 outbreak is going to lead to a recession, and it’s unclear whether this will be a short, deep recession with a relatively V-shaped recovery trajectory, or a longer-lasting hit to the U.S. economy (Grainger is not an exclusively American company, but the U.S. market is the primary driver). For my part, I expect V-shaped recoveries in some markets, including autos and shorter-cycle “general industrial” markets, but I believe other markets like commercial aerospace, energy, and non-residential construction are looking at longer, rockier roads back.

About a third of Grainger’s business is in the manufacturing space (compared to 40% for Fastenal and 70% for MSC) and about 20% in construction, so it’s plausible to me that Grainger could see a more muted rebound on the other side of the COVID-19 recession. On the other hand, growth initiatives like “endless assortment” are company-specific drivers that could offer some upside.

The Outlook

I like Grainger’s strategy now more than pretty much any other time in the recent past, as the company has turned away from more price-driven strategies in favor of more service-oriented strategies that revolve around strategic value to customers (and will hopefully drive stickier relationships and more idiosyncratic pricing opportunities). Still, the overall trajectory of margins in this sector is down, and I think that will be difficult for any of these companies to overcome. Adding to that margin pressure is the cost of building up services offerings like Zoro – I believe this will be worthwhile long term, but it has near-term consequences.

The current slowdown is going to have a significant impact on Grainger’s near-term business, but I don’t see it changing the long-term outlook all that much, and I still think Grainger can generate better than 3% long-term revenue growth. The shape of long-term margins is the key modeling uncertainty for me now; I believe a combination of operating improvements, scale, and improved asset utilization can boost FCF margins over time, but I do have some concerns that a high single-digit long-term FCF margin may be too ambitious (the long-term trailing average is more on the high end of the mid-single-digits).

The Bottom Line

Grainger looks priced for a high single-digit return on discounted cash flow and also looks a little undervalued on the basis of a margin and return-driven EV/EBITDA approach. MSC looks cheaper, but I’d argue that that’s fair given the recent differences in performance. My main concerns with Grainger now are whether the Street is really prepared for the ugly numbers that are coming in Q2 and what the second half of 2020 looks like (the shape of the recovery). I think there’s elevated risk now, and not enough return for that risk, but this is a borderline buy now as far as I’m concerned.

