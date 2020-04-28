Searching For Wonderful Businesses: Hingham Institution For Savings

A Venerable Institution

In light of the recent selloff in financials, investors would be well suited to consider shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) for purchase and long-term holding. A high quality business that is rarely attractively priced, Hingham Institution for Savings enjoys strong “owner/operator” management, benefits from consumer monopoly effects as well as a differentiated asset base. All of these attributes coalesce into producing consistently superior returns for the business, reflected in the form of long-term book value growth and above average operating metrics. With shares trading at a modest premium to book, this “wonderful business” is offered at a fair price to investors in the marketplace and merits a spot on the watchlist of any investor who searches for exceptional businesses to buy and hold for the long term.

For those who have been following my articles over the years, it will be obvious that I am no stranger to regional bank investing. In the aftermath of the 2008 Financial Crisis, regional banks that were able to survive and persist through this difficult period were able to grow and expand well into the following decade, producing attractive returns for long-term holders willing to hunt for undervalued bargains. Consolidation remains an ever present theme in the banking space, with secular trends including low interest rates, aging management teams and the increasing importance of technology infrastructure investments driving merger transactions. These sector tailwinds provide a significant impetus for diligent investors to search out regional banking institutions that appear to be the most promising takeover candidates, purchase shares at a discount and then wait for an eventual acquisition to transpire, reaping a substantial one-time return.

However, bargain hunting is not the only way to enjoy superior returns in the regional banking space. Investors are also well served to seek out superior regional banking institutions that have proven themselves capable of growing either organically or by means of methodical acquisitions. This author separates these “superior” banking institutions into three different groups: “Scale Builders,” “High Touch” and “Specialist” banks. “Scale Builders” benefit from network effects and efficiency gains as they grow in size, typically growing from local to regional to supra-regional institutions over their lifetimes. “High Touch” banking institutions benefit from brand value and a reputation for quality service, typically having a small branch footprint with a large concentration of deposits in a geographic area where they enjoy outsized brand value and a built-in consumer monopoly. A “Specialist” bank specializes in a specific type of lending that is difficult for other institutions to perform or it may have unique adjacent businesses attached to the corporate structure (such as robust payment or custodian services) that allow the bank to enjoy differentiated profitability when compared with its peers. If an investor can find a banking institution that fits one or more of these three categories and purchase shares at an attractive price, there is substantial potential for superior long-term results.

Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings has a long history. Headquartered in the town of Hingham outside of Boston, it is one of the nation's oldest banks, incorporated in 1834. In 1993, the Gaughen family became involved with the management and operations of the bank and their prudent leadership has been the engine of superior growth for the company, increasing the book value of the business from $7.35 per share in 1993 to $115.75 per share in 2019. The company currently operates nine locations in the greater Boston area and has recently expanded into the Washington D.C. area with a permanent location under construction and scheduled to be opened in 2021. As of December 31, 2019, the bank had total assets of $2.590 billion and total deposits of $1.821 billion. The company currently has a market capitalization of approximately $319 million, with shares most recently trading around $151 per share. Insider ownership in the company is high, standing at over 20%, with the current CEO holding more than 10% of shares personally.

Hingham also enjoys superior operating characteristics. With an efficiency ratio that hovers around 29-35% (30.26% in 2019) and core Return on Assets of over 1% (2019: 1.32%) for the past five years, indicating that the company keeps expenses low while maximizing the profitability of their asset base. With a Return on Equity that has consistently been in the mid to high double digits (2019: 16.8%, 2018: 14.97%, 2017: 14.73%) and a five-year compound annual growth rate of 15.2% in book value, the benefits of this lean and highly profitable operation flow to shareholders. The company has no debt. The company also pays a dividend, currently standing at 1.13%, that regularly increases in addition to periodic special dividends.

The bank currently focuses almost entirely on real estate mortgage lending, with 99% of their $2.227 billion loan portfolio in 2019 secured by real estate loans, with a geographic concentration of 88% in their home state of Massachusetts. Though the bank did make personal loans at one time, this line of business was discontinued in 2017 and has been allowed to run off, and currently represents less than 1% of the bank's loan portfolio.The bank also makes no loans to individuals affiliated with the bank, seeking to eliminate potential conflicts of interest that can arise with insider lending situations. In 2019, non-accrual loans stood at 0.25% of total loans, while allowances for loan losses were 0.69%. As one would imagine, net charge-offs are significantly lower than peers and in many years are nearly zero, per page 7 of the company’s 2018 shareholder presentation. Net Interest Margin stood at 2.68% in 2019, with the Interest Earning Assets to Interest Bearing Liabilities ratio standing at approximately 1.20 in 2019.

Outside of conventional banking operations, Hingham also maintains a portfolio of equity investments in the financial services and technology sector. These are long-term investments, standing at $39.3 million in 2019, though this number is likely lower due to recent market volatility, with the rationale behind capital allocation in this manner being discussed later in this article in more detail.

A Focused Portfolio Lender With a Strong Consumer Monopoly

Due to the age of the institution and longstanding presence in the community it serves, Hingham enjoys the benefit of multi-generational depositor relationships in addition to enduring relationships with long-lived institutions such as foundations, schools and local governments in the Boston area (of which there are many given the history of the region). This embedded base of customers and depositors represents a significant “consumer monopoly” that is extremely difficult for competitors to replicate, functioning as an important competitive differentiator in a highly competitive industry. As a result of these high-quality relationships, Hingham is able to tailor their lending very specifically to the needs of their borrowers, something that many other banks are unable to do. Why is this? Because unlike most banks, Hingham does not sell their loans onto a secondary market and instead retains their loans (and the associated risk) on their balance sheet, something which is commonly referred to as making a “portfolio loan.” Given the quality pool of relationships at the bank, this approach is very logical, though exceptional when compared to the behavior of peers in the banking space.

Shareholders also benefit in this situation due to the fact that the management of Hingham is acutely aware of the risk that a bad loan poses to their balance sheet, ensuring that there is a higher than average margin of safety relative to banking institutions that sell off a vast majority of the loans that they originate.

In the current era, many banking institutions are dependent upon selling loans to a third party after origination through the aid of the two GSEs Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, thus shifting the risk of a loan to a third party. Most banks will retain only a small portion of their total originations on their balance sheet as portfolio loans. However, banks that rely on GSE lending must make loans that conform to specific guidelines in order to qualify the loan for inclusion into a pool of similar loans which are then securitized and sold to investors on the open market.

This very literal “pressure to conform” in the broader banking industry results in many high-quality opportunities and otherwise good credits being ignored by banking institutions that focus on originating a large quantity of conforming loans for sale to a third party rather than opportunistically focusing on customer creditworthiness and the overall quality of the lending opportunity, an approach that is oriented towards producing, almost by definition, mediocre results and stands in sharp contrast to the philosophy of Hingham’s management.

One of the reasons that Hingham enjoys superior results year after year is because it has the freedom to focus on the quality of the relationship with each customer and is thus better able to bear the risk of the loan for its entire duration than other banks. Whether or not a loan conforms to often arbitrary lending guidelines of a remote government institution is of no consequence to Hingham due to the fact that the loan is retained on their balance sheet, allowing the bank to capture business that other banks would be unwilling or unable to assume. Hingham has a strong knowledge of both local market conditions as well as the ability of their borrowers to repay their obligations. As a result of these advantages, the company is able to make high quality portfolio loans with confidence, in the process creating a virtuous cycle that helps compound business growth: by making good loans, Hingham attracts more great depositor relationships or deepens existing ones and thus increases the reputation of the bank in the community, creating more demand for loans that other banks would have difficulty making.

Another Unique Differentiator: Unlimited Deposit Insurance

In a commodity industry, any aspect of differentiation can contribute to outperformance relative to peers in the group. One unique advantage that Hingham enjoys over its competitors is the fact that due to their location in the state of Massachusetts, depositors at the bank enjoy unlimited insurance on their deposits due to a unique combination of federal and state programs. In addition to the FDIC, which insures consumer deposits up to $250,000 per account, the Massachusetts Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF) covers deposits in excess of the federal $250,000 limit.

This additional layer of coverage from the DIF applies to all Massachusetts chartered banking institutions such as Hingham, providing another differentiating factor to the bank when compared with competitors in other states. Though it is unlikely that depositors will ever need this additional layer of protection, the fact that it exists provides a substantial amount of peace of mind to depositors and represents another positive differentiating quality, given the fact that this feature will often help attract the most conservative of depositors during periods of financial turbulence.

The Management Factor: Strong Ownership Thinking

Hingham benefits from extremely strong management under the leadership of the Gaughen family, with the company’s CEO Robert Gaughen responsible for the growth of the bank over the past several decades, having assumed control of the bank in 1993. His son Patrick, the current President and COO, represents the next generation and responsible for identifying long-term growth opportunities, such as the expansion of the bank into the Washington D.C market. As with many owner/operator businesses, shareholders benefit significantly from the relentless focus of management on creating and building long-term value.

Management has also proven to be not only relentlessly focused on achieving high degrees of profitability but has proven itself to be highly adaptable and sensitive to changes in the ecosystem of their industry. This sort of adaptability and opportunistic thinking represents a highly desirable trait in the corporate culture of the company, with one example of this behavior articulated in their discussion of their securities portfolio, found on page six of their most recent 10-K:

"The Bank receives two sources of advantageous tax treatment through these investments. First, dividend distributions from these companies to the Bank are partially excluded from the Bank’s taxable income due to the dividends received deduction. Second, to the extent that these companies are capable of internal reinvestment at high rates of return or capital deployment via tax-advantaged repurchases, the deferred tax liability associated with any long-term unrealized gains on our investments constitutes an interest-free source of financing. The Bank also derives important intangible returns from these investments by studying high-performance companies with long track records of operational excellence and superior returns on capital. We study these companies to understand what we are doing well and where we might improve. Even if we cannot generate immediately actionable equity investment ideas, this process exposes our Board of Directors and our management team to new operational concepts that may help us to improve the returns in our core business."

The willingness of management to observe and adopt the techniques and innovations of other highly successful companies in their industry is something that I believe will serve shareholders well over the long term; it also is illustrative of the willingness of management to constantly innovate and maximize shareholder wealth in a pragmatic, relentless matter. Two quotes also come to mind when observing their approach to securities investments: Warren Buffett once said, “I am a better investor because I am a businessman, and I am a better businessman because I’m an investor,” and Pablo Picasso once said, “All great artists steal.”

Technology has also changed banking over the course of the past decade and banks are one of the largest spenders on IT in the country and keeping relevant in this field is of vital importance over the long term. Despite its small size, Hingham has invested significantly into their IT platform and has been able to transition to remote working for employees in addition to fielding a robust customer facing infrastructure. Management has been proactive in investing in and embracing technology changes to their industry, something that is growing increasingly more important. With a small branch footprint and a sophisticated IT infrastructure, Hingham is well suited to digital banking in contrast to many competing banks which will need to substantially reduce branch count and associated overhead in the coming years.

At Hingham, ownership thinking abounds throughout the organization and extends to all levels of the corporate apparatus. One salient example of ownership thinking that this author appreciated was the way management has been expanding gradually into the Washington D.C area. Not only is the market similar to their core operating territory, Hingham recently acquired a property for their permanent physical location in Washington D.C. in February through a Reverse 1031 exchange, a highly tax efficient transaction where the bank used the proceeds from selling off excess real estate in Massachusetts to partially fund the purchase. Not only did this transaction minimize the costs associated with expansion, it also repurposed existing working capital on the balance sheet in a more efficient manner, with longer-term savings to be had once the bank transitions operations in Washington D.C. from leased to owned property.

Share Repurchases Make Sense At The Right Price

Any time highly sophisticated management owns a large quantity of shares in a quality business, the possibility of share repurchases being utilized to meaningfully enhance long-term shareholder value arises. Though share repurchases are often poorly timed and abused by management teams in the broader marketplace, there are numerous situations in which this behavior represents not only a rational but highly desirable allocation of capital, particularly when the fortunes of management are directly aligned with shareholders.

On both a price to earnings as well as a price to book basis, shares of Hingham have rarely been as cheap as they are today, with the company only briefly trading under book value during the depths of the 2008 Financial crisis. Shares typically trade at a substantial premium relative to book value given the quality of the business, typically around 1.5-2x with the premium in the marketplace contracting to a more reasonable 1.3x book value recently.

Given the fact that shares currently have an earnings yield of approximately 10% (or a P/E ratio of approximately 10), Hingham’s management might have the chance to opportunistically deploy capital by purchasing and canceling shares, with the attractiveness of the investment increasing should share prices decline further, particularly given the fact that their loan portfolio and investment profile differ substantially from other banking institutions.

Risks

Despite the fact that Hingham enjoys superior operating metrics and a long-term record of steady book value growth, investment in the business is not without risks. The company is vulnerable to declines in the real estate values of the areas within which it operates. Declines in economic activity will also eventually affect the bank through a rise in loan impairments and potential charge-offs. The bank is also vulnerable to lower interest rates, causing a decrease in profitability through a decline in Net Interest Margin. Competition from rival banks also remains a significant area of risk, particularly as Hingham begins to expand into markets outside of Boston where it lacks its longstanding consumer monopoly advantage.

The company’s securities portfolio also represents an area of potential risk due to being exposed to market fluctuations, with these temporary fluctuations distorting operating results and investors should look to the bank's “core” operating results to properly assess the core banking operations of the institution. Though I believe that the investments made by the company are secure and will produce substantial returns for shareholders over time, should one of their securities investments experience a bankruptcy or restructuring event then there is a risk of permanent capital loss occurring.

Outside of macro and industry specific risks, investors need to be aware of the fact that the low share float of Hingham and high degree of insider ownership in the business makes shares difficult to trade, with significant spreads occurring between prices offered in the marketplace. Liquidity risk can be mitigated for purchasers through the use of limit orders and I would recommend gradually building a position through dollar cost averaging over a period of time.

Conclusions: A “Wonderful Business” At a Fair Price

Though investors may be paying a premium to acquire shares, Hingham is certainly a wonderful business and is one of the highest quality banks among the hundreds I have encountered in my career as an investor. I believe that shares of Hingham Institution for Savings represent an attractive long-term commitment for investors. Though the future is uncertain, the ability of management to navigate difficult and uncertain times has been proven time and again over the course of its nearly two hundred year operating history, with Hingham emerging from the 2008 financial crisis a stronger and more profitable institution.

In addition to boasting a highly capable and relentlessly focused management team with substantial share ownership, the bank benefits from a high touch low cost branch operating platform, unique flexibility as a focused portfolio lender, a consumer monopoly in its core Massachusetts as well as the unique ability to offer the highest level of depositor protection available to customers due to its status as a Massachusetts state chartered bank. All of these factors make Hingham Institution for Savings a unique, “wonderful business” of the highest quality for shareholders to own.

Should Hingham be able to continue to grow book value around 14% annually in the coming years, book value should increase in the next five years to approximately $220 per share. With shares typically trading around 1.5 to 1.8x book, an appropriate long-term price target would be $330 to $396 per share, providing investors at current prices with a substantial return relative to current share prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HIFS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Accounts managed by the author are LONG HIFS