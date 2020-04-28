A Few Things We Are Watching With CVS

Prepared by Tara, Senior Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

CVS Health Corp. (CVS) remains a key holding of many of our followers, and we have have been asked about the stock in recent weeks following the action in the markets. Obviously, COVID-19 has pressured markets in recent weeks, and CVS stock was no exception. The rebound in markets has been ferocious as the Fed backstopped markets with tons of liquidity while the Federal Government has issued multiple rounds of stimulus. While much of Main Street suffers, Wall Street is back. Sure, there is a long way to go before pre-COVID-19 levels are seen, but we think the market will soon take another break.

On the next pullback, consider CVS shares. In this column, we will revisit metrics reported in the 4th quarter, and the reason for doing so is to understand what metrics to look for when the company reports results next week. While some of CVS's business is impacted by what we are seeing on the macro scale, we think this is one to consider, especially if shares dip back under $60. The dividend is safe, and even with retail sales about to be hit, we believe CVS remains undervalued. Let us discuss the key metrics you need to be aware of and what to be looking for next week during the Q1 2020 report.

Top line has been growing, but watch for minimal gains in Q1

Sales are up over the last few Q4s, with the most recent boosts reflecting Aetna's contributions to the revenue stream. The key here is that despite the market's revaluation of the name lower following earnings, CVS is still continuing to perform pretty close to, if not above, our expectations for overall sales. When Q1 reports, we will see. Growth in revenues had slowed a bit to single digits percentage-wise before incorporating Aetna, but they were growing slowly:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Sales remain strong in Q4, with revenues at $66.9 billion, ahead of consensus expectations and registering 22% growth year-over-year. Of course, this revenue spike had much to do with the acquisition of Aetna in November 2018, which is now referred to as the "Health Care Benefits" segment. Then there is, of course, the pharmacy services and the retail side of things, as well as the miscellaneous "corporate/other" segments. There was strength across-the-board. When we look to Q1 2020, we think you are going to see revenue come in flat to up 2%. We think $63-$64 billion is likely. We think there will be more pain in retail/front end sales versus pharmacy services and the healthcare benefits segments.

Segments will see varying pressure

So back to looking at Q4, the Pharmacy Services segment saw total revenues jump 6.2% for this segment. Total pharmacy claims processed increased above expectations by 10.2% on a 30-day equivalent basis, and this remains strong and drove much of the revenue growth. This was driven by net new business for the segment driving up volumes, though price compression and higher generic dispensing offset some of this growth. In Q1, we think total revenues probably come in up single-digits as many prescriptions are simply on refill. Some acute conditions which require prescriptions may see a reduction as people in March have been staying home and away from physicians and hospitals unless it is an absolute emergency. This can certainly impact volumes. Longer term, an aging U.S. population that is living longer and seeing increased incidences of chronic disease is bullish. We will be watching the results here closely.

Turning to retail sales, we saw growth in both pharmacy and front-end. This had long been an underappreciated strength. That is, retail sales had been growing. In Q4, revenues increased 2.5% compared to the prior year overall for retail with higher prescription volume. Total prescription volume grew 5.6% on a 30-day equivalent basis compared to the prior year, outpacing our most bullish estimates for 5% growth. Front store revenues were approximately 22.7% of total retail revenues, with health product sales, and cold and flu products leading the charge. This time, we think prescription volume will be up 3-4%, with retail sales (that is sales in the front end) falling in the low mid-single digits. This will be because of the pain we saw in the last few weeks of the quarter.

Over on the healthcare benefits side of things, we have difficulty handicapping where things will land. In the past, we have had many conference calls and discussions with our team and BAD BEAT members about this new healthcare benefits segment which is one area we have struggled with pinpointing confident estimates. Now, we factor in the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 issues. It is not easy to have precise estimates, especially when you factor in the seasonal growth of the SilverScript business.

Now, back in Q4, we were estimating around $17 billion in revenue. Overall, revenues were at the higher end of our range at $17.2 billion. We continue to anticipate strong revenues moving forward in this segment, but it is unclear how Q1 will be impacted. We know any COVID-19-related patient charges to the insurer are being waived. Expenses to run drive-through testing sites will weigh. One good piece of news for the segment was the end of the Bernie Sanders campaign, which means that any progressive overhaul of the current health and reimbursement system is unlikely. It remains to be seen.

Earnings are in question

When we look at Q4, operating profit rose 1.3% in the quarter to $3.8 billion. CVS brought in $1.74 billion in net income, or $1.33 in earnings per share. Controlling for items, adjusted earnings were down $0.41 to $1.73:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

To be clear, the reduction reflected a higher share count and increased expenses. However, it was well above expectations. As we anticipate Q1, we expect higher levels of expenses. We are looking for Q1 EPS of $1.56-$1.67. It is wider than we would normally expect because there are just so many moving parts. When we try to handicap the expectations, we look to companies that have reported, and note a wide divergence in results, all as a result of either big swings in revenues, large charges, and/or higher expenses. Overall, CVS will not be hit as hard as many other businesses. Further, we see the dividend as secure.

Looking ahead, get paid to wait

The market had put a lot of weight on the possibility of regulatory changes hitting CVS revenues, as well as the future of healthcare in America. Now with either a Donald Trump reelection or Joe Biden election, big changes are unlikely in the way the industry runs. As a one-stop healthcare shop, it is, of course, vulnerable to healthcare changes, especially with owning Aetna. For now, it looks okay. As a reminder, CVS is a great stock to hold long term that pays a handsome $2.0 per year dividend, which puts the yield over 3.1% here. We think you can buy with confidence. One risk that keeps shares from rallying more in our opinion is the debt, but we think this is manageable, especially if the company shows strength in its coming report.

Take-home

We think you need to look at the metrics we have pointed out here when the Q1 report is released. If shares retrace back to $60 and below, do some buying.

