Performance Shipping - Well-Timed Foray Into Aframax Tankers Turns Out To Be A Major Winner

Expect Q2 to produce even stronger results but current Super-Contango market conditions are unlikely to last forever. Only speculative investors should consider taking a position in Performance Shipping.

While the share price has rallied alongside its much larger peers in recent weeks, the company still trades at a substantial discount to net asset value.

Note:

I have covered Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG - formerly DCIX) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Two months ago, I provided an update on Performance Shipping, a small Greece-based company currently transforming from a boxship operator into an Aframax tanker pure play.

Photo: Recently acquired Aframax tanker "Virgo Sun" (now renamed "P. Fos") spotted at Trieste, Italy in late August 2019 - Source: MarineTraffic.com

Over the past couple of quarters, Performance Shipping has acquired four second-hand Aframax tankers while at the same time disposing of its boxship fleet. Today, the company has only one vintage Panamax containership left.

As it has turned out, management's timing was almost perfect as tanker charter rates have been soaring across the board due to the unprecedented oil supply and demand imbalance caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, with the crude oil market currently in "Super-Contango", commodity traders are looking for arbitrage profits by buying cheap oil at prevailing prices and selling it at higher prices for delivery at a later date.

As more and more of the larger VLCC and Suezmax vessels get picked up for offshore storage (and some Aframaxes as well), available tonnage for crude transportation has been reduced quite meaningfully, resulting in charter rates currently being at a multiple of past years' levels.

That said, the current Super-Contango won't last forever and with near- to medium-term oil transportation demand likely to be rather weak due to the COVID-19-induced recession, investors should expect tanker charter rates to come down substantially over time.

But currently, tanker owners are literally printing money and might continue to do so for another couple of quarters.

Over the past couple of weeks, large financial media outfits like Barron's or the Financial Times have started to prominently feature the industry, potentially attracting even more buyers to tanker stocks like for example Euronav (EURN), Frontline (FRO), DHT Inc. (DHT), International Seaways (INSW), Diamond S Shipping (DSSI), Nordic American Tankers (NAT), Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP), Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) and Teekay Tankers (TNK). While the year-to-date performance of most tanker companies doesn't look particularly impressive, investors need to remember the COVID-related, massive market sell-off in mid-March. Since then, tanker stocks have generally outperformed the overall market by a wide margin due to the recent oil price disaster.

Same goes for Performance Shipping which has seen its share price soaring by more than 100% since March 20.

Source: Yahoo Finance

But unlike many of its considerably larger peers, the company's shares are still trading at a substantial discount to net asset value ("NAV"):

Source: SEC-Filings, Author's own work

Over the short-term, absent any additional share issuances, net asset value is expected to increase as the company should generate cash in Q1 and particularly Q2 with the latest fleet addition having been delivered on March 30 and rates remaining at elevated levels as of today.

Unfortunately, the company has a history of abusing shareholders as greatly evidenced by the infamous 2017 Kalani Investment recapitalization transaction. In addition, the company's CEO and Chairman Symeon Palios managed to substantially increase his personal stake in Performance Shipping well below net asset value through his involvement in the acquisitions of the Aframax tankers "Blue Moon", "Briolette" and "P. Fos" in 2019 and now owns approximately 46.4% of the company's outstanding common stock. In aggregate, insider ownership is close to 50%.

That said, the company has apparently changed its approach to shareholder value as of late as evidenced by a number of recent transactions:

1) Common Share Repurchases

On January 14, 2020, Performance Shipping announced a share repurchase program to purchase up to an aggregate of $6 million of the company’s common shares. From inception on January 29, 2020 until April 9, 2020, the company had repurchased and subsequently cancelled 452,768 common shares.

2) Termination of related party Brokerage Services Agreement

On March 1, Performance Shipping terminated a brokerage services agreement with an entity controlled by CEO and Chairman Symeon Palios at no cost. From 2017 to 2019, the company paid aggregate fees and bonuses of $6.3 million.

3) Repurchase of Preferred Supervoting Stock held by former parent

On March 27, the company announced that it has redeemed all of its issued and outstanding Series C Preferred Shares for an aggregate purchase price of US$1.5 million. The shares, which were issued to former parent Diana Shipping Inc. under a then-existing credit facility in exchange for a reduction of indebtedness of US$3.0 million, conveyed 250,000 votes per Series C share. The shares have effectively been cancelled by the Company.

4) Repurchase of remaining Kalani Preferred Convertible Shares

On April 8, Performance Shipping announced the repurchase and cancellation of the remaining 400 preferred convertible shares held by Kalani Investment. Prior to their cancellation, the preferred shares entitled Kalani to convert into common shares at a price equal to a discounted volume weighted average price of the company’s common shares.

5) Securing an additional 180-day grace period from Nasdaq

While the original grace period for curing the ongoing minimum bid price deficiency ended on March 4, the company managed to avoid another reverse split for now by transferring its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Undoubtedly, these are shareholder-friendly actions but there's still virtually nothing that would stop Symeon Palios from another round of self-dealings if desired.

That said, the latest Aframax tanker purchase was done at no additional dilution to shareholders, so in combination with the above discussed actions, there's at least hope now for management to play fair going forward.

Bottom Line:

Performance Shipping has picked a fine time to morph into a tanker operator as the lack of storage capacities has recently caused charter rates to reach new all-time highs.

In addition, the company seems to have left the path of shareholder abuse in recent months.

Despite the recent rally and unlike most of its considerably larger and often more diversified peers, the company's shares are still trading at a very substantial discount to net asset value.

My original plan was to use a potential reverse split-related sell-off to build a position going into the company's Q1/2020 results in early May given my expectation for strong headline numbers but rising charter rates and the company's success in securing another 180-day grace period have thwarted my intentions.

As a result, I am still hoping for a setback to enter a medium-sized position going into the Q1 earnings release. That said, Q2 should be much better due to the recent addition of the Aframax tanker "P. Kikuma" and an even stronger charter rate environment.

That said, the current Super-Contango environment won't stay in place forever so investors need to have a close eye on charter rate developments going forward.

Given the company's tainted history, only speculative investors should consider taking a position in Performance Shipping.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PSHG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.