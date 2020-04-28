Why Altria's Dividends Look Good From Here

Since the start of the month, Altria (MO) rose 9.4% while the S&P 500 (SPY) rose 16.9%. The chances of the stock re-testing lows of $30 are moderately low because markets are eager to forecast a phased re-opening of the economy. Yet the markets continue to undervalue Altria. Not only does the stock pay a dividend that yields 8.5% even after the rebound but sales are unlikely to fall by much.

Investors should take a quick look at Philip Morris International’s (PM) first quarter results. Its cigarette shipment volumes only fell by 4.4% during the quarter. Heated tobacco unit shipment volumes rose by an impressive 45.5% to 16.7 billion units. Investors should expect a limited impact on Altria’s first quarter results. Both Altria and Philip Morris will post a negative impact on shipments in the second quarter.

PM’s $1.00 to $1.10 EPS guidance for Q2 is below the $1.41 consensus estimate. As such, PM stock fell by ~6% since issuing the outlook. Still, the company took a small, $130 million impact, or 7 cents a share, related to COVID-19.

Source: Philip Morris

No Supply Disruption

Philip Morris said that it had a contingency plan in place. So, it did not face any disruption in the supply chain. Together with steady sales, a strong balance sheet with net debt of 1.9 times adjusted EBITDA, chances are low that PM’s dividend will get cut.

While a re-opening of the economy in the U.S. will give Altria unit sales a lift, too, the bigger positive catalyst is the CEO change. After Chairman and CEO Howard Willard said that he would step down, incoming executive Billy Gifford could benefit Altria shareholders. Willard is the current CFO and is only 49. Unlike his predecessor, who spent $12.8 billion to buy 35% of Juul Labs at the peak, Willard will have the financial discipline to lead the company. He is also likely to implement cost-cutting efforts while preserving Altria’s rich dividend.

Defending Juul Unit

Altria’s Juul unit will not need to deal with the FDA review for a while longer after the FDA extended the deadline due to the coronavirus pandemic. This will give Juul more time to prove that no one died or was sickened from any of its products. Conversely, the company should argue that counterfeit products caused death and 2,807 hospitalizations.

The company should not have a tough time defending its 35% investment in Juul to the FTC. Besides, Altria wrote down its Juul investment by $4.5 billion last Oct. 2019. Altria’s general counsel said that "We believe that our investment in Juul does not harm competition and that the FTC misunderstood the facts. We are disappointed with the FTC’s decision, believe we have a strong defense, and will vigorously defend our investment."

Fair Value

According to Stock Rover, Altria stock has a fair value of $44.82. The stock still trades at deep value. But its growth score is lower as the company faces a small decline in sales this year.

Source: Stock Rover

Sentiment on the stock is at low levels. This is scored “by comparing Short Interest Ratios, returns over several periods within the last year, Price vs. 52-wk High, Days Since 52-wk High and MACD signals.”

On Wall Street, analysts maintained a ‘buy’ on the stock in the last month. The average price target is ~ $50.00.

Table source: Tipranks

Investors choosing to forecast their revenue targets on Altria may choose the following input projections below.

(USD in millions) Input Projections Fiscal Years Ending 19-Dec 20-Dec 21-Dec 22-Dec 23-Dec 24-Dec Revenue 19,796 18,806 18,806 18,994 19,374 19,762 % Growth 0.90% -5.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.00% 2.00% EBITDA 11,036 10,583 10,735 11,053 11,468 11,698 % of Revenue 55.70% 56.30% 57.10% 58.20% 59.20% 59.20%

Data model courtesy of finbox.io

At a terminal multiple of 4.3 times, Altria shares are worth around $50.00 a share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.