Whether Warren Buffett Will Buy Or Sell Delta

My 6-point scorecard analyses the timing for an an investment in Delta.

Will Buffett invest in the airlines like he invested in Goldman Sachs and General Electric in the last crisis?

Delta received fund from the CARES Act, but has a $50 million per day cash burn.

Warren Buffett is a big Delta investor, even after dumping shares in early April. The Berkshire annual meeting next week may give us clues about his next moves.

Warren Buffett appeared on CNBC on February 24, 2020 and said, "I've been a net buyer of stocks every year since I was 11." At the time the Coronavirus was spreading across the globe, but the impact in the U.S. was not yet apparent. On April 3, 2020, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) announced that it sold $314 million of shares in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and $74 million of shares in Southwest Airlines (LUV).

Last week, Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger said, "The Phone Is Not Ringing Off the Hook". Berkshire Hathaway has not been making public headlines with large investments, like it did in the Global Financial Crisis (Buy American. I Am.) and following 9/11 (A New Day For U.S. Economy?).

The Berkshire Hathaway virtual annual meeting is coming up on May 2, 2020. Everybody is waiting to see if Warren and Charlie got a call from the U.S. airlines.

Warren Buffett was still a major investor in Delta following the sale that was announced in early April. Now that Delta received funds from the Payroll Support Program, is he going to continue to sell more Delta shares or make a game changing investment to support Delta, like he supported Goldman Sachs (GS), General Electric (NYSE:GE) and other companies during the financial crisis.

The following 6 item scorecard evaluates the timing on an investment in Delta. For each item, I give a score of "1 Too Early", "2 Rock Bottom", "3 Positive Inflection".

A. Revenue

Delta CEO, Ed Bastian, announced on the 1Q 2020 earnings conference call on April 22, "Traffic is down about 95%".

Also, Delta CFO Paul Jacobson said, "As we move through the June quarter we expect net sales to remain slightly negative as we work down our refund backlog and take additional capacity actions."

Score: 2 Rock Bottom. It can't get much worse than this. Eventually, net sales will become positive and more people will fly.

B. Cash Burn

Delta CEO, Ed Bastian, said, "our daily cash burn which started at $100 million per day in March [is] down to $50 million a day starting next month in May."

Score: 2 Rock Bottom. Kudos to Delta to taking action to reduce the burn. The cash burn has improved and we have visibility toward how much cash Delta burns at the bottom of the cycle. However, losing $50 million of cash per day is very risky.

C. Liquidity

Delta balance sheet at the end of 1Q 2020 included (source 10Q):

$10.3 billion Current Assets (including $6.0 billion cash)

$19.4 billion Current Liabilities

$12.7 billion Non-Current Debt and Finance Leases

$5.2 billion Non-Current Operating Leases

Raising cash from the CARES Act funds will help. Also, Delta raised $3 billion from additional debt on April 22, 2020.

On the earnings call, Delta said that it had unencumbered $13.5 billion unencumbered assets, which it can use for as collateral for raising debt.

Assuming a $50 million per day cash burn, then Delta would use up $4.5 billion of cash in 2Q 2020. This crisis is going to last more than a quarter.

Score: 1 Too Early. Delta has multiple sources to raise funds, such as the CARES act and the bond/equity markets. United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) announced a $1 billion equity raise on April 21, 2020. Bond and Equity investors are supporting the airlines so far, albeit at prices that represent more risk than pre-crisis. However, how long Delta is going to burn $50 billion of cash per day? How much debt or equity it will need to raise?

D. Bond Prices

Bond prices are an important tell for equity investors. Delta has multiple bonds outstanding. The following chart is for the 3.75% Senior Unsecured Notes maturing on 10/28/2029.

(Source: FINRA Bond Market Data)

Score: 1 Too Early. There is a lot of risk for equity investors with bond prices falling.

E. Future of Air Travel

Air travel will come back, but it will be different. We went through this after 9/11. Air travel rebounded to record levels, despite safety concerns. However, the experience changed with greater security, the TSA and new passenger screening methods.

Delta's CEO said on the recent conference call, "We're taking steps to help our employees and customers practice social distancing. They include blocking middle seats, pausing automatic upgrades, modifying our boarding process and reducing meal service and other touch points."

A recent American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) flight made headlines, "Airline passenger describes packed flight to NYC surrounded by people not wearing masks". Is Delta going to be able to rebound from the 95% drop in traffic with the public afraid of ending up on a flight like this.

Delta's actions to make the public feel safe are going to be costly. Blocking the middle seat, may be the most costly.

Ryanair (RYAAY) CEO said that flying with empty middle seats would be ""hopelessly ineffective" as well as unaffordable." While that may be true, Delta and other U.S. airlines are relying on the government for financial aid, so they are not in a good bargaining position with regulators.

Score: 1 Too Early. Delta and other airlines are taking good steps, such as block the middle seat to promote social distancing. However, these actions are being done on a voluntary basis so far. We don't know what regulations will come and how that will impact the future of air travel.

F. Cost Structure Visibility

Two key elements of Delta's cost structure are currently in limbo:

1. Labor Costs - Ed Bastain said on the conference call, "Right now 37,000 employees more than one third of our workforce have elected to take voluntary unpaid leaves ranging from 30 days to one year." The CARES Act and voluntary unpaid leaves are bridging Delta's labor spend until the recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

2. Fleet Costs - He also said on the conference call, "We've got 600 aircraft on the ground." He also said that aircraft with a retirement date in the next five years will be on an "accelerated path towards retirement".

Score: 1 Too Early. More visibility is needed on how Delta will adjust its labor force and fleet to meet post-crisis demand.

Conclusion

Airlines are cyclical. Air travel will rebound and set new records. The coronavirus crisis is going to create a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in Delta and other U.S. airlines.

My scorecard puts Delta in the "Too Early" stage with an average score of 1.3. Warren Buffett is known for making contrarian investments during times of crisis. We will see if he also thinks its "Too Early" or if there are big announcements to come at the Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting next week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I work in Aerospace manufacturing. I have no direct business relationship with airlines.