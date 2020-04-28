Facebook: Still Cheap
by: Ishan Puri
Summary
Facebook has faired well in the coronavirus downturn, and is still cheap on a valuation basis.
I will share several valuation models that show it trading below fair value.
Further, the new updates announced last week with group video and a refresh of the UI prove that Mark Zucerkberg and Co. cannot be underestimated.
Thesis
Facebook (FB) has done well in the coronavirus downdraft due to its diversified base of holdings (WhatsApp, Instagram, and core Facebook). Although it will take a hit on ad revenue I believe