W. P. Carey: Take Note Of Elevated Disposition Activity

W. P. Carey (WPC) is a triple-net REIT that has managed an impressive performance of same-store NOI growth. Due to having taken advantage of elevated share price valuations over the last several years, WPC has a conservatively managed balance sheet with low leverage. My main gripes with WPC are that it does not disclose tenant rent coverage and that it has seen an elevated amount of capital recycling, rather unusual for triple-net REITs. Still, shares appear attractively priced at a 7% dividend yield. I rate shares a buy.

W. P. Carey: Solid, But Note The Disposition Activity

WPC owns 1,24 net lease properties spread across the US and Europe.

(2019 Q4 Presentation)

As a result, its top ten tenant list includes both well-known U.S. names as well as several European names:

(2019 Q4 Presentation)

WPC discloses that 30% of its tenants are investment grade. This may prove important in the next several quarters as investment-grade tenants appear to be paying rent across the sector.

Triple-net REITs do not typically drive strong, if any, leasing spreads upon lease expiration. As a result, investors should prefer longer-term expiration profiles. WPC has a respectable weighted average lease term of 10.4 years:

(2019 Q4 Presentation)

One of the things that stood out to me was WPC’s same-store NOI growth. We can see below that 99% of its leases have contractual rent increases:

(2019 Q4 Presentation)

Having contractual rent increases is one thing - actually being able to increase rents is another. WPC’s same-store rent growth has ticked over 2% over the last two quarters:

(2019 Q4 Presentation)

In stark contrast with triple-net REIT peers, which typically act as real estate banks and maintain very little interaction with its tenants beyond the initial investment, WPC has recently been investing in redevelopment projects. Approximately 15% of its investment activity in 2019 was allocated to redevelopment projects:

(2019 Q4 Presentation)

There’s a couple of things that I was not a huge fan of. First, WPC does not disclose tenant-level rent coverage. While its same-store rent growth may imply strong tenant financials, most, if not all, peers are disclosing tenant rent coverage metrics.

Second, WPC saw an elevated amount of capital recycling in 2019. One can judge the performance of triple-net REITs by how little drama they have with regard to vacancies or disposition activity. Whereas WPC acquired $868 million in assets (including $127 million in development activity), it also disposed of $384 million in assets. Compare this with blue-chip peer Realty Income (O), which acquired $3.7 billion of assets and disposed of $36.3 million in assets. This may help to explain why AFFO per share actually declined by 7.8% in 2019 to $5.00 per share, as well as its preliminary 2020 AFFO guidance of $4.95 per share. I note that in 2018, WPC also saw a similar trend with $940 million in acquisitions versus $525 million in dispositions.

WPC has grown its dividend for over 30 consecutive years:

(2019 Q4 Presentation)

While the elevated capital recycling activity and lack of tenant-level transparency may make me hesitant to call it a higher quality name, its financial performance has been very solid and, as I look at next, it maintains a conservative balance sheet.

Balance Sheet

WPC has a BBB rated balance sheet with debt to EBITDA low at 5.4 times. Debt to EBITDA has actually fallen from 5.8 times as of year-end 2018, courtesy of the fact that due to attractive stock price valuations, WPC has been able to issue $900 million in stock over the past two years alone - increasing shares outstanding by about 30% annually.

WPC has minimal debt maturities in 2020:

(2019 Q4 Presentation)

While WPC may see some volatility in collected rents due to COVID-19, its conservative leverage profile and $1.5 billion in liquidity may give it the firepower necessary to acquire properties at attractive valuations if circumstances permit.

Valuation And Price Target

WPC earned $5.00 in AFFO in 2019 and paid out $4.16 in dividends. At recent prices, WPC trades at a 7% dividend yield. My 12-month fair value estimate is $69, representing a dividend yield of 6%. At that valuation, shares would be priced for approximately 7-8% forward returns, with room for potential multiple expansion should shares trade up to the 4.6% dividend yield it traded at prior to the coronavirus crash. I think that WPC should trade at a discounted valuation to peers due to the elevated amount of disposition activity. Shares have approximately 20% upside to that target.

Risks

As stated above, WPC does not disclose tenant rent coverage. This makes it difficult to gauge the health of its portfolio and predict any potential future stress. The elevated amount of capital recycling (I note that WPC has not disclosed the cap rate on dispositions) in combination with lack of rent coverage disclosure may be a potential red flag. If WPC discloses an elevated number of struggling tenants, then I would likely very quickly sell out of WPC.

WPC has significant foreign currency exchange risk. This comes in the form of both European tenants as well as Euro-denominated debt. While interest rates appear to be on track to stay low all across the globe, currency exchange fluctuations are not in WPC’s control. Investors looking for a simpler story may wish to stick with US-only peers.

WPC is likely to see some volatility in 2020 rent collection. Best-in-class peer Agree Realty (ADC) has collected 87% of April rent, and I expect peers including WPC to collect less than that. It is unclear how successful triple-net REITs will be in collecting May and June rent, but I believe that the long-term thesis for triple-net REITs remains intact, and I note that triple-net REITs differ from other retail REITs due to the lack of co-tenancy clauses and the significantly smaller size of individual properties (making acquisitions and dispositions much easier).

Conclusion

The lack of rent coverage disclosure and more importantly, the elevated amount of disposition activity were the main reasons why I haven’t invested in WPC until this year. The selloff has led to shares to trade at an attractive 7% yield, which I feel does not give enough credit to its conservatively managed balance sheet. I don’t anticipate WPC to report standout numbers as compared to peers, as its stellar same-store rent growth is compensated by the poor acquisition activity. Price matters, however, and shares appear priced attractively enough to enable solid returns. I rate shares a buy.

(TipRanks: Buy WPC)

25 Stocks I Like More Than WPC WPC is only rated a buy - the Best of Breed portfolio features over 25 stocks rated strong buy or even conviction buy. Some investors start by looking at valuation with a stock screener, and from these cheap companies try to find any that they can justify buying. I instead start with an assessment of quality, and only from the highest quality companies do I begin to search for value. My goal is to not only beat the market but to also do so with a high success rate. Become a Best of Breed investor today

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC, O, ADC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.