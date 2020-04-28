FX Weekly: Prepare For The Steepening

Economic charts are getting uglier every day, but it looks like the market is just front-running the Fed and chasing the global ‘recovery’.

The implied volatility in equities and FX has eased slightly in the past two weeks with the VIX trading at its lowest level since early March.

Macro News

Global: The implied volatility in equities and FX has eased slightly in the past two weeks with the VIX slowly approaching 30, its lowest level since early March. There are important events to watch this week, starting with companies’ Q1 earnings and the Fed and ECB policy decisions, and also the first round of GDP estimates for the US and the Euro area. To the exception of the energy market (mainly the front end of the oil curve), we do not expect volatility to rise significantly in the short run as the momentum in equities could continue for a while, completely ignoring the economic reality.

US: We saw recently that a minority of economists have been suggesting that the Fed should take interest rates below zero (for the first time ever). We completely disagree with that statement as we believe that aggressive rate cuts are not very useful in a shutdown economy. In theory, rate cuts should decrease the incentives to save and increase demand for credit and the incentives to consume. We think that the massive liquidity injections would have been enough this time to halt the global panic and that policymakers should have saved the little room left in the benchmark rate for later (when the economy reopens).

The first Q1 GDP estimate will also be released on Wednesday and consensus expects growth to contract by 4 percent (Blue Chip estimates range from 0 to -8 percent according to GDPnow), which is approximately in line with the White House’s projections of -20 to -30 percent drop (annualized). In short, economic charts are getting uglier every day, but it looks like the market is just front running the Fed and chasing the global ‘recovery’.

Japan: The BoJ ‘followed’ the Fed and announced that it will remove its limits on JGB purchases and raise its limits on corporate bonds and commercial paper purchases, on hopes to ease funding problems and counter some of the deflationary forces coming ahead. The reaction of the Japanese yen was almost non-existent, but we do think that the JPY could weaken in the coming weeks if the positive momentum in equities continues, especially against crosses such as AUD or USD.

Euro: Although the ECB has not been as aggressive as the Fed in increasing the size of its balance sheet in the past two months, we think that the euro will remain vulnerable against the US dollar in the medium term as real GDP growth in the Euro area is set to underperform the US for a little while. Figure 1 (left frame) shows that EURUSD is about to break through an important upward trending support line.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

US Treasuries Net Specs

Short specs on US Treasuries remained flat in the week ended April 21st, up by 14K to 692K contracts. The 10Y US yields has been oscillating around 70bps in the past month and the volatility in the bond market has also been easing amid massive injections from major central banks. Long-term yields could trend slightly higher in the short term as volatility eases. Support line on the downside stands at 55bps.

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EUR/USD: Even though we remain bearish on the single currency in the medium term, we could see a little bull consolidation in the short run and therefore we would wait for higher levels to short EURUSD. We will try to buy the dip this week; we think that the 1.0750-1.0775 range is a good entry level for a little rebound towards 1.09. We would keep a tight stop a 1.0650.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

EUR/GBP: We would expect the lower volatility regime to be more positive for GBP than EUR, hence the pair should test lower levels in the short run. However, we do not have a high conviction on that trade and would wait for more information before taking a position. The pair seems to receive strong support at 0.8690 (61.8% Fibo retracement); we will see if this level will hold in the coming week.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USD/JPY: Even though participants were disappointed by the recent BoJ statements (not enough aggressive?), we do think that the yen could weaken in the short run as the risk-on environment prevails. We went long at 107 with a tight stop at 106.30. We also saw that our popular cross AUDJPY broke its 50D SMA and seems on its way to retest its ST resistance at 70.30 (50% Fibo retracement of the 60–80.75 range).

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD): We missed our short entry last week and removed our order at 165 as momentum looks solid for now. Even though we do expect a little bear consolidation on gold, we do not want to be overexposed to the current risk-on environment.

Chart Of The Week

In order to fight the deflationary forces and market disruptions caused by the COVID-19 crisis, the Fed has constantly been intervening in the past few weeks through the massive injections of liquidity and QE purchases, leading to a titanic rise in its balance sheet. Total assets are now north by nearly $3tr since their lows in early Q4 2019 to $6.6tr.

In this chart, we compute the 12M volatility in Fed’s assets and overlay the time series with the historical 2Y10Y yield curve (YoY change). We can notice that an increase in the 12M Fed assets volatility has usually coincided with a sharp increase in the yield curve, mainly coming from a rise in the long end of the curve (term premium). In the past cycle, market participants have become increasingly sensitive to the dynamics of the Fed’s balance sheet as sharp moves tend to increase the uncertainty over inflation and the economic outcome. With the Fed’s assets expected to surge by another $2tr by the end of the year, the yield curve could continue to steepen in the coming months.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters

Disclosure: I am/we are long USDJPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.