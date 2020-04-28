WashREIT: A Low Debt, High Cash, 5.5% Yielding Opportunity

Introduction

The purpose of this article is to evaluate a potential investment in Washington REIT (WRE). We start by taking a look at the company's portfolio, its geographical and submarket diversification as well as the company's financial metrics. We continue by outlining key risks and finally we reach to a conclusion.

Portfolio

Washington REIT is a company that invests in, owns and operates mainly multifamily and office properties in DC area, although a small percentage of its NOI comes from retail properties. According to the Q1 2020 financial supplement, almost two thirds of the company's NOI is generated in Virginia, DC accounts for 30% of the total NOI, while 7% of the total NOI comes from properties located in Maryland.

Examining segment diversification, we can see that the company owns just over 7000 multifamily units which represent over 6 million rentable square feet. According to the company's March 2020 investor presentation, the company invests mainly in Class B multifamily properties, renovates them and leases them, creating added value. It is also stated that the properties are well located within 30 minute commute time from major job concentratios, which is possibly a factor that explains the high occupancy rates. By taking a look at occupancy rates in the multifamily segment, we can see that Q1 2020 ended with an average occupancy of 95.6% for same store properties and 90% for all properties. Although the company did a lot better in overall multifamily occupancy in the previous quarters (reaching 95%), we consider the 95.6% occupancy for the same store multifamily properties as exceptionally high. The importance of this is amplified by the fact that about 70% of the company's multifamily NOI comes from same store properties. These figures are in line with occupancy projections for the area, regarding same store properties, although average occupancy is moderately below expectations. The following table can be found in the company's Q1 earnings financial supplement.

Source: WRE Q1 2020 financial supplement

As stated above, the company also leases commercial properties such as offices and retail. The office portfolio accounts for almost 50% of the company's NOI. It is comprised of Class A and B properties located mostly in within one mile radius from the Metro railway. In addition, DC offices are located in close proximity to Amazon HQ, according to the March 2020 Investor Presentation. We consider the location of the office properties to be a major plus, as they are located close to a technology cluster, which in fact smoothens office floorspace demand fluctuations. One drawback however, which also applies for the multifamily portfolio, is that the DC metro is not top drawer, when it comes to income growth projections for 2020, according to Freddie Mac.

The 10 largest tenants for WashREIT regarding office properties, account for 26% of the total commercial portfolio revenue. The company is well diversified regarding economic industries, with the higher concentratio being in Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (26.6%). The majority of the leases are due in 2025 and after. In other words, 55% of the annualized commercial rent belongs to leases expiring at or after 2025, while this figure reaches 75% for leases expiring at or after 2023, according to the company's Q1 financial supplement.

Source: WRE Q1 2020 financial supplement

Finally, the company's retail portfolio is located mostly in Maryland and it is comprised of 9, mostly old properties, the newest of which was constructed back in 1975. The average occupancy reaches 91% while retail NOI contributions reach 8% of the total NOI. According to the March 2020 investor presentation, the company is currently in the process of derisking its portfolio by disposing its retail property, as 75% of it was sold in 2019.

The Numbers

The company is in the process of derisking its portfolio and shifting to multifamily and office properties renovation therefore creating added value. First and foremost, their liquidity is quite enough. According to the Q1 earnings report, the company currently has $370 million cash in hand with a possibility of another $150 million of loan liquidity in the near future. We also find the management's decision to prepay $250 million of senior notes to be in the right direction, as the company now doesn't have any other maturities until the end of the year, while another $150 million are set to mature in 2021. During the recent years, the company did well to deleverage which resulted to a Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.6x on Q4 2019 although the company aims to maintain it in the mid to low 6x. Also, the company is trading at 14.7x P/FFO multiple which makes it nicely valued to facilitate capital gains in the near future.

The company's portfolio yielded significantly different returns across different segments. The same store multifamily portfolio performed quite well, with NOI increasing by 6.8% on a quarter to quarter basis. However, the office same store portfolio showed signs of weakness as Q1 2020 NOI decreased by 6.6%, which, according to the management, is attributed to "scheduled tenant move-outs and lower reimbursements due to timing".

For the last 9 years the company has been paying the same $0.30/share quarterly dividend. Core FFO for the first three months ended in March 2020 was $0.38, which implies a nice payout ratio of 81%. We should state that the payout ratio for the 12 months ended in 2019 was 72%. By the time this article is being written, these numbers represent a forward dividend yield of 5.5%.

Finally, as of Dec 31 2019, major stakeholders in the company include Blackrock (17.5%) and Vanguard (15.3%). Management also has enough skin in the game, which we think is crucial in the long term.

Risks

According to Freddie Mac, the greater DC area is not anticipated to show record breaking rental growth rates and occupancy. During the last few years the area has absorbed a significant amount of multifamily floorspace which has initiated a slowdown, especially after last year's rental spike. According to WRE, their multifamily portfolio will not be affected that much being located in a separate submarket. In addition, the company has completed phase I of "The Trove" development, a mutifamily development located in north Virginia. Although the property is well located in the north Virginia job boom area, we expect its occupancy rate to be slower than anticipated due to the implications of the novel coronavirus.

Latest pandemic information suggest that Washington DC is the 16th state with the most COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, having 160.4 cases, while Maryland lies in the 11th position with 234.9 cases per 100,000 people. However, both states show signs of normalization of the cases distribution over time, as one week ago they were 4 and 2 positions higher. As for Virginia, it is in the best situation from the three states of WRE's portfolio being in the 26th position with 105.5 cases per 100,000 people. Having said these, we state again that 63% of the company's NOI comes from Virginia,

In addition, it is true that Q1 results do not reflect the effects of COVID-19. Any ramifications will start to show from April's accounts and on. In this context, the company announced that they collected 97% of April's same store multifamily rent and 95% of overall multifamiliy rent for the same month. They also collected 91% of office rents while from the $1 million that remains uncollected, $0.7 million is being evaluated for deferral. The same is true for April's $500k uncollected rent.

Conclusion

The current COVID-19 and oil crisis will create opportunities. We believe that the optimum expansion / stability ratio will be accomplished by companies that are deleveraged and hold significant amounts of cash. Although the portfolio is not geographically diversified, based on our analysis presented above, we believe that Washington REIT is a candidate that fits in this model.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WRE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.